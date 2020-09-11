WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Thursday, September 10, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Clear;62;Calm;0;72%

Bellingham;Clear;62;Calm;0;77%

Bremerton;Clear;63;WNW;2;69%

Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;61;SW;6;82%

Deer Park;Clear;53;N;3;48%

Eastsound;Mostly clear;61;Calm;0;77%

Ellensburg;Clear;69;Calm;0;30%

Ephrata;Clear;63;Calm;0;38%

Everett;Clear;66;WNW;1;73%

Fort Lewis;Mostly clear;72;WSW;9;60%

Friday Harbor;Mostly clear;59;Calm;0;74%

Hoquiam;Showers;56;SW;10;93%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;60;NNW;3;80%

Moses Lake;Clear;73;Calm;0;32%

Olympia;Clear;64;Calm;0;64%

Omak;Clear;71;WNW;9;30%

Pasco;Clear;61;NNE;3;83%

Port Angeles;Clear;71;WSW;9;40%

Pullman;Mostly clear;56;Calm;0;31%

Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;64;WNW;1;60%

Quillayute;Showers;56;S;8;96%

Renton;Partly cloudy;70;Calm;0;52%

Seattle;Mostly clear;68;WNW;1;55%

Seattle Boeing;Partly cloudy;72;Calm;0;42%

Shelton;Mostly clear;57;W;16;86%

Spokane;Partly cloudy;63;NNE;3;35%

Spokane Fairchild;Clear;66;WSW;6;29%

Spokane Felts;Partly cloudy;63;NNE;3;35%

Stampede Pass;Clear;69;Calm;0;37%

Tacoma;Partly cloudy;69;W;7;50%

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly clear;69;W;7;50%

Vancouver;Cloudy;64;ESE;5;50%

Walla Walla;Clear;65;E;9;26%

Wenatchee;Clear;68;Calm;0;41%

Whidbey Island;Mostly clear;59;W;5;74%

Yakima;Clear;60;WNW;6;61%

_____

