WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Wednesday, June 24, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Mostly clear;61;Calm;0;80%
Bellingham;Mostly clear;62;Calm;0;83%
Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;62;WNW;2;85%
Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;59;Calm;0;87%
Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;65;N;8;67%
Eastsound;Partly cloudy;61;SSE;6;87%
Ellensburg;Clear;68;NW;24;52%
Ephrata;Partly cloudy;76;NNW;20;34%
Everett;Mostly clear;64;WNW;1;84%
Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;63;SW;8;96%
Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;56;Calm;0;89%
Hoquiam;Cloudy;57;WNW;9;86%
Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;61;N;5;83%
Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;78;NW;16;30%
Olympia;Mostly cloudy;59;S;5;80%
Omak;Mostly cloudy;72;N;13;43%
Pasco;Mostly cloudy;77;NW;17;33%
Port Angeles;Cloudy;55;WNW;10;92%
Pullman;Cloudy;68;SW;8;54%
Puyallup;Cloudy;64;WNW;2;78%
Quillayute;Cloudy;56;NW;3;89%
Renton;Mostly cloudy;67;N;12;70%
Seattle;Mostly cloudy;64;N;2;78%
Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;68;Calm;0;60%
Shelton;Mostly cloudy;58;WSW;12;86%
Spokane;Mostly cloudy;67;Calm;0;65%
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;66;N;5;67%
Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;67;Calm;0;65%
Stampede Pass;Clear;56;N;7;74%
Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;62;W;3;80%
Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;62;W;3;80%
Vancouver;Mostly cloudy;62;NW;10;74%
Walla Walla;Cloudy;74;SSE;13;44%
Wenatchee;Mostly clear;73;WNW;23;37%
Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;53;W;5;89%
Yakima;Mostly clear;73;NW;17;40%
_____
