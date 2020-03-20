WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Thursday, March 19, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Mostly cloudy;43;Calm;0;82%
Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;40;Calm;0;76%
Bremerton;Mostly clear;44;NNE;2;89%
Chehalis;Clear;41;Calm;0;100%
Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;36;NNE;6;56%
Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;41;S;3;93%
Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;43;NNE;9;55%
Ephrata;Cloudy;48;WNW;8;47%
Everett;Mostly cloudy;45;N;3;90%
Fort Lewis;Clear;44;Calm;0;97%
Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;39;Calm;0;92%
Hoquiam;Clear;45;Calm;0;76%
Kelso-Longview;Clear;49;Calm;0;68%
Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;46;N;5;51%
Olympia;Clear;41;Calm;0;75%
Omak;Mostly cloudy;42;NW;7;52%
Pasco;Clear;45;NNW;5;65%
Port Angeles;Partly cloudy;41;WNW;5;85%
Pullman;Clear;38;Calm;0;57%
Puyallup;Mostly clear;45;NNE;1;80%
Quillayute;Clear;38;Calm;0;89%
Renton;Partly cloudy;49;Calm;0;65%
Seattle;Mostly clear;49;N;3;74%
Seattle Boeing;Mostly clear;50;Calm;0;63%
Shelton;Clear;44;WNW;3;76%
Spokane;Mostly cloudy;40;NNE;3;59%
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;43;Calm;0;50%
Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;40;NNE;3;59%
Stampede Pass;Mostly cloudy;42;Calm;0;64%
Tacoma;Mostly clear;49;Calm;0;58%
Tacoma Narrows;Mostly clear;49;Calm;0;58%
Vancouver;Clear;51;N;5;61%
Walla Walla;Clear;44;E;7;70%
Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;49;Calm;0;47%
Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;45;Calm;0;82%
Yakima;Mostly cloudy;41;W;6;59%
_____
