WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PST Saturday, February 1, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Mostly cloudy;34;S;7;86%
Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;37;S;3;72%
Bremerton;Mostly clear;37;ENE;6;87%
Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;36;SSW;6;100%
Deer Park;Mostly clear;37;WSW;9;61%
Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;39;N;6;65%
Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;37;NW;18;56%
Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;39;NW;23;44%
Everett;Cloudy;37;S;6;88%
Fort Lewis;Clear;36;ESE;5;99%
Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;38;Calm;0;72%
Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;36;E;5;96%
Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;39;Calm;0;93%
Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;40;W;14;50%
Olympia;Clear;37;Calm;0;75%
Omak;Clear;34;WNW;9;49%
Pasco;Mostly cloudy;46;WNW;9;51%
Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;33;W;9;95%
Pullman;Showers;35;WSW;15;92%
Puyallup;Partly cloudy;37;SE;5;88%
Quillayute;Showers;34;S;9;100%
Renton;Mostly cloudy;39;SE;5;72%
Seattle;Mostly cloudy;40;ENE;6;80%
Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;40;N;3;70%
Shelton;Clear;34;WNW;3;85%
Spokane;Partly cloudy;40;W;9;57%
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;35;SW;17;75%
Spokane Felts;Partly cloudy;40;W;9;57%
Stampede Pass;Snow;24;N;3;91%
Tacoma;Clear;35;W;3;78%
Tacoma Narrows;Clear;35;W;3;78%
Vancouver;Cloudy;41;WSW;6;79%
Walla Walla;Showers;41;SSW;16;79%
Wenatchee;Mostly clear;36;WNW;17;59%
Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;44;W;18;65%
Yakima;Cloudy;39;W;14;44%
