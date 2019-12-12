WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PST Wednesday, December 11, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Cloudy;46;S;7;85%

Bellingham;Showers;50;SE;21;68%

Bremerton;Showers;48;ESE;6;87%

Chehalis;Showers;48;S;10;100%

Deer Park;Snow;32;NE;3;92%

Eastsound;Rain;48;SSE;14;87%

Ellensburg;Cloudy;32;Calm;0;88%

Ephrata;Cloudy;32;NNW;3;92%

Everett;Cloudy;48;SSE;9;87%

Fort Lewis;Rain;46;SSE;10;100%

Friday Harbor;Cloudy;48;SE;17;82%

Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;51;SW;23;100%

Kelso-Longview;Showers;48;SSE;13;92%

Moses Lake;Cloudy;34;Calm;0;88%

Olympia;Showers;47;SW;10;92%

Omak;Cloudy;30;Calm;0;86%

Pasco;Cloudy;37;WNW;5;95%

Port Angeles;Rain;41;S;3;100%

Pullman;Cloudy;36;ESE;9;92%

Puyallup;Rain;48;SSE;5;96%

Quillayute;Cloudy;48;SW;17;96%

Renton;Rain;45;N;3;89%

Seattle;Showers;48;ESE;7;82%

Seattle Boeing;Rain;46;Calm;0;88%

Shelton;Showers;44;WNW;5;95%

Spokane;Cloudy;35;Calm;0;92%

Spokane Fairchild;Showers;32;E;5;100%

Spokane Felts;Cloudy;35;Calm;0;92%

Stampede Pass;Flurries;27;N;3;88%

Tacoma;Showers;46;S;5;85%

Tacoma Narrows;Showers;46;S;5;85%

Vancouver;Cloudy;45;E;9;97%

Walla Walla;Cloudy;35;Calm;0;100%

Wenatchee;Cloudy;30;Calm;0;92%

Whidbey Island;Cloudy;51;SE;28;68%

Yakima;Cloudy;33;Calm;0;91%

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather