WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PST Saturday, November 23, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Showers;52;S;24;76%

Bellingham;Cloudy;53;SSE;26;68%

Bremerton;Cloudy;48;S;13;96%

Chehalis;Cloudy;48;S;9;76%

Deer Park;Partly cloudy;28;Calm;0;92%

Eastsound;Cloudy;52;SSW;12;87%

Ellensburg;Partly cloudy;42;NW;6;72%

Ephrata;Fog;29;ESE;3;96%

Everett;Showers;51;S;14;91%

Fort Lewis;Cloudy;51;SSE;12;96%

Friday Harbor;Cloudy;49;SSE;12;89%

Hoquiam;Rain;50;S;15;98%

Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;46;SE;9;79%

Moses Lake;Fog;31;SSE;8;85%

Olympia;Cloudy;48;SSW;10;73%

Omak;Mostly cloudy;35;SSW;16;78%

Pasco;Fog;33;SE;5;91%

Port Angeles;Showers;55;WSW;18;68%

Pullman;Mostly cloudy;35;Calm;0;78%

Puyallup;Cloudy;51;S;10;80%

Quillayute;Cloudy;52;W;10;96%

Renton;Cloudy;53;SSE;9;66%

Seattle;Cloudy;51;S;14;77%

Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;53;S;16;68%

Shelton;Showers;50;SSW;9;92%

Spokane;Cloudy;39;N;3;69%

Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;31;SSE;6;100%

Spokane Felts;Cloudy;39;N;3;69%

Stampede Pass;Cloudy;38;N;6;92%

Tacoma;Cloudy;51;S;16;71%

Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;51;S;16;71%

Vancouver;Cloudy;44;ESE;6;82%

Walla Walla;Clear;45;S;12;57%

Wenatchee;Fog;30;ESE;9;92%

Whidbey Island;Cloudy;54;SSE;26;71%

Yakima;Mostly clear;24;Calm;0;84%

