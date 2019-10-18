WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PDT Friday, October 18, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Cloudy;49;SE;6;92%

Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;53;S;9;68%

Bremerton;Mostly clear;49;SW;10;93%

Chehalis;Rain;48;SW;6;100%

Deer Park;Cloudy;45;SE;5;73%

Eastsound;Cloudy;50;SE;10;87%

Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;47;NW;7;86%

Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;48;SW;7;89%

Everett;Rain;50;SSE;7;76%

Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;49;S;10;100%

Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;49;N;5;86%

Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;54;W;10;80%

Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;51;SSE;6;89%

Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;52;SW;12;74%

Olympia;Cloudy;48;S;9;96%

Omak;Mostly clear;52;SSE;16;61%

Pasco;Mostly cloudy;57;SSW;12;50%

Port Angeles;Showers;47;SW;9;83%

Pullman;Showers;46;SSW;5;70%

Puyallup;Cloudy;51;SSW;8;87%

Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;49;WSW;8;83%

Renton;Mostly cloudy;52;SE;5;80%

Seattle;Mostly cloudy;52;S;10;78%

Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;53;S;13;73%

Shelton;Mostly cloudy;49;SW;12;89%

Spokane;Cloudy;48;SSW;10;65%

Spokane Fairchild;Showers;45;S;12;87%

Spokane Felts;Cloudy;48;SSW;10;65%

Stampede Pass;Cloudy;37;W;12;88%

Tacoma;Mostly clear;49;SSW;14;89%

Tacoma Narrows;Clear;49;SSW;14;89%

Vancouver;Cloudy;53;SSE;3;82%

Walla Walla;Cloudy;53;S;10;56%

Wenatchee;Clear;48;Calm;0;76%

Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;52;S;6;71%

Yakima;Mostly clear;53;SSW;14;63%

