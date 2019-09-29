WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PDT Sunday, September 29, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Cloudy;49;E;3;83%
Bellingham;Cloudy;53;NE;17;41%
Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;50;NE;8;73%
Chehalis;Clear;46;SSW;5;93%
Deer Park;Flurries;34;NNE;12;85%
Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;54;N;5;50%
Ellensburg;Cloudy;42;E;0;78%
Ephrata;Showers;40;N;15;85%
Everett;Cloudy;47;SE;5;92%
Fort Lewis;Cloudy;53;WNW;3;62%
Friday Harbor;Mostly clear;53;N;8;41%
Hoquiam;Clear;48;E;6;100%
Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;45;NE;3;92%
Moses Lake;Showers;40;N;17;82%
Olympia;Cloudy;44;Calm;0;92%
Omak;Cloudy;42;N;9;70%
Pasco;Cloudy;43;N;15;76%
Port Angeles;Cloudy;49;SE;3;60%
Pullman;Showers;39;E;9;85%
Puyallup;Cloudy;46;E;3;91%
Quillayute;Partly cloudy;41;Calm;0;88%
Renton;Cloudy;50;SSE;3;68%
Seattle;Cloudy;51;SE;7;73%
Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;50;SSE;9;71%
Shelton;Partly cloudy;47;Calm;0;86%
Spokane;Flurries;39;NNE;7;69%
Spokane Fairchild;Snow;32;NNE;20;100%
Spokane Felts;Flurries;39;NNE;7;69%
Stampede Pass;Cloudy;32;Calm;0;92%
Tacoma;Cloudy;51;NNE;3;50%
Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;51;NNE;3;50%
Vancouver;Mostly cloudy;47;Calm;0;92%
Walla Walla;Cloudy;42;WSW;6;82%
Wenatchee;Cloudy;43;SSE;8;65%
Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;56;Calm;0;40%
Yakima;Cloudy;45;NE;8;65%
_____
