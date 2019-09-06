WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PDT Friday, September 6, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;63;Calm;0;80%

Bellingham;Clear;63;SSW;3;80%

Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;63;N;2;84%

Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;64;Calm;0;93%

Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;62;NW;5;42%

Eastsound;Clear;61;S;5;82%

Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;69;N;6;44%

Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;76;NW;4;39%

Everett;Mostly cloudy;63;N;2;82%

Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;68;W;3;82%

Friday Harbor;Clear;57;Calm;0;86%

Hoquiam;Mostly clear;63;E;3;96%

Kelso-Longview;Partly cloudy;71;Calm;0;75%

Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;78;Calm;0;38%

Olympia;Mostly cloudy;62;Calm;0;77%

Omak;Mostly cloudy;71;WNW;7;30%

Pasco;Cloudy;72;N;8;68%

Port Angeles;Mostly clear;55;WSW;5;92%

Pullman;Cloudy;74;WSW;13;34%

Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;67;Calm;1;74%

Quillayute;Clear;57;Calm;0;89%

Renton;Mostly cloudy;70;NW;3;70%

Seattle;Mostly cloudy;66;N;2;78%

Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;70;Calm;0;60%

Shelton;Clear;61;Calm;0;83%

Spokane;Mostly cloudy;66;Calm;0;46%

Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;64;WSW;3;34%

Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;66;Calm;0;46%

Stampede Pass;Mostly cloudy;65;N;3;38%

Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;65;Calm;0;72%

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;65;Calm;0;72%

Vancouver;Mostly cloudy;75;WNW;3;61%

Walla Walla;Showers;79;S;8;32%

Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;75;W;3;31%

Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;60;SSE;3;77%

Yakima;Mostly cloudy;67;WSW;6;60%

