WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Monday, August 19, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Mostly cloudy;60;Calm;0;72%
Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;59;Calm;0;74%
Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;62;NNE;5;77%
Chehalis;Partly cloudy;61;Calm;0;87%
Deer Park;Clear;58;ENE;3;59%
Eastsound;Cloudy;57;Calm;0;87%
Ellensburg;Clear;70;NW;17;45%
Ephrata;Clear;75;WSW;3;38%
Everett;Mostly cloudy;60;N;4;81%
Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;67;Calm;0;72%
Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;55;Calm;0;79%
Hoquiam;Clear;61;Calm;0;80%
Kelso-Longview;Partly cloudy;66;NE;3;74%
Moses Lake;Clear;78;S;7;39%
Olympia;Mostly cloudy;65;N;5;62%
Omak;Clear;76;S;6;30%
Pasco;Clear;76;Calm;0;48%
Port Angeles;Cloudy;57;WSW;3;80%
Pullman;Clear;64;Calm;0;46%
Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;65;NNE;3;70%
Quillayute;Partly cloudy;58;N;5;83%
Renton;Mostly cloudy;68;N;7;67%
Seattle;Mostly cloudy;65;NNE;5;69%
Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;67;Calm;0;56%
Shelton;Partly cloudy;60;Calm;0;74%
Spokane;Clear;66;NNE;3;52%
Spokane Fairchild;Clear;71;Calm;0;31%
Spokane Felts;Clear;66;NNE;3;52%
Stampede Pass;Clear;53;N;6;85%
Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;63;NNE;6;67%
Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;63;NNE;6;67%
Vancouver;Clear;70;NW;3;60%
Walla Walla;Clear;73;E;8;39%
Wenatchee;Clear;75;NNW;6;28%
Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;59;SW;6;74%
Yakima;Clear;71;WNW;6;48%
