WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Monday, August 19, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;60;Calm;0;72%

Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;59;Calm;0;74%

Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;62;NNE;5;77%

Chehalis;Partly cloudy;61;Calm;0;87%

Deer Park;Clear;58;ENE;3;59%

Eastsound;Cloudy;57;Calm;0;87%

Ellensburg;Clear;70;NW;17;45%

Ephrata;Clear;75;WSW;3;38%

Everett;Mostly cloudy;60;N;4;81%

Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;67;Calm;0;72%

Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;55;Calm;0;79%

Hoquiam;Clear;61;Calm;0;80%

Kelso-Longview;Partly cloudy;66;NE;3;74%

Moses Lake;Clear;78;S;7;39%

Olympia;Mostly cloudy;65;N;5;62%

Omak;Clear;76;S;6;30%

Pasco;Clear;76;Calm;0;48%

Port Angeles;Cloudy;57;WSW;3;80%

Pullman;Clear;64;Calm;0;46%

Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;65;NNE;3;70%

Quillayute;Partly cloudy;58;N;5;83%

Renton;Mostly cloudy;68;N;7;67%

Seattle;Mostly cloudy;65;NNE;5;69%

Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;67;Calm;0;56%

Shelton;Partly cloudy;60;Calm;0;74%

Spokane;Clear;66;NNE;3;52%

Spokane Fairchild;Clear;71;Calm;0;31%

Spokane Felts;Clear;66;NNE;3;52%

Stampede Pass;Clear;53;N;6;85%

Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;63;NNE;6;67%

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;63;NNE;6;67%

Vancouver;Clear;70;NW;3;60%

Walla Walla;Clear;73;E;8;39%

Wenatchee;Clear;75;NNW;6;28%

Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;59;SW;6;74%

Yakima;Clear;71;WNW;6;48%

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather