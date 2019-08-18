WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PDT Sunday, August 18, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Mostly clear;61;Calm;0;82%

Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;65;S;8;70%

Bremerton;Mostly clear;62;NNW;5;83%

Chehalis;Clear;59;Calm;0;93%

Deer Park;Clear;63;SSE;5;49%

Eastsound;Cloudy;63;SSE;6;77%

Ellensburg;Clear;61;WNW;9;62%

Ephrata;Clear;71;N;3;37%

Everett;Mostly clear;61;N;4;82%

Fort Lewis;Clear;62;S;5;95%

Friday Harbor;Clear;54;Calm;0;89%

Hoquiam;Cloudy;61;NW;5;93%

Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;63;Calm;0;82%

Moses Lake;Clear;71;WSW;10;45%

Olympia;Clear;56;S;6;89%

Omak;Clear;70;NW;6;36%

Pasco;Clear;74;SSW;10;45%

Port Angeles;Cloudy;57;W;9;93%

Pullman;Clear;59;Calm;0;57%

Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;64;SW;4;78%

Quillayute;Cloudy;57;Calm;6;96%

Renton;Mostly cloudy;67;Calm;0;67%

Seattle;Mostly cloudy;65;N;4;72%

Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;66;SW;6;64%

Shelton;Clear;61;WSW;9;80%

Spokane;Clear;64;Calm;0;44%

Spokane Fairchild;Clear;65;SSW;7;44%

Spokane Felts;Clear;64;Calm;0;44%

Stampede Pass;Fog;51;N;7;92%

Tacoma;Clear;61;SW;3;80%

Tacoma Narrows;Clear;61;SW;3;80%

Vancouver;Clear;65;Calm;3;72%

Walla Walla;Clear;69;ESE;6;48%

Wenatchee;Clear;68;NW;17;43%

Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;60;SW;5;77%

Yakima;Clear;68;N;7;50%

_____

