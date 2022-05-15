US Forecast for Monday, May 16, 2022 _____ City\/Town, State;Yesterday\u2019s High Temp (F);Yesterday\u2019s Low Temp (F);Today\u2019s High Temp (F);Today\u2019s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany, NY;80;60;85;55;A severe t-storm;SSW;8;61%;93%;8 Albuquerque, NM;92;60;91;58;Very warm;SW;9;17%;0%;12 Anchorage, AK;57;39;58;40;Sunshine;ESE;6;50%;0%;5 Asheville, NC;77;54;76;50;A p.m. t-storm;NW;8;69%;59%;11 Atlanta, GA;82;65;82;60;A p.m. thunderstorm;NW;8;61%;57%;11 Atlantic City, NJ;77;57;66;58;A heavy thunderstorm;WSW;12;93%;62%;5 Austin, TX;95;72;100;72;Hot;S;3;48%;5%;12 Baltimore, MD;79;63;80;58;A severe t-storm;WNW;8;72%;57%;5 Baton Rouge, LA;89;69;91;69;Mostly cloudy, warm;SW;6;66%;31%;7 Billings, MT;73;48;76;54;A stray p.m. t-storm;WNW;7;49%;56%;4 Birmingham, AL;87;68;83;62;A p.m. thunderstorm;N;7;61%;59%;8 Bismarck, ND;72;44;75;52;Turning out cloudy;E;8;45%;45%;8 Boise, ID;87;56;78;48;Partial sunshine;NNW;9;47%;11%;9 Boston, MA;76;64;78;62;Warm, a p.m. t-storm;S;9;58%;80%;6 Bridgeport, CT;77;60;74;58;A heavy thunderstorm;SW;7;72%;80%;7 Buffalo, NY;75;59;64;48;A shower and t-storm;WSW;9;80%;98%;2 Burlington, VT;76;62;84;54;A heavy thunderstorm;SSW;8;57%;95%;5 Caribou, ME;64;52;71;56;A couple of showers;SE;6;73%;95%;2 Casper, WY;72;40;82;44;Partly sunny, warm;N;8;32%;38%;10 Charleston, SC;82;71;85;69;Partly sunny, warm;SSW;10;63%;36%;11 Charleston, WV;84;60;73;52;Couple of t-storms;W;8;71%;86%;3 Charlotte, NC;84;65;85;59;A p.m. thunderstorm;NNW;9;57%;57%;11 Cheyenne, WY;70;46;80;52;A t-storm around;WSW;8;31%;44%;8 Chicago, IL;72;57;73;54;Mostly sunny;NW;10;44%;2%;9 Cleveland, OH;73;59;65;54;Cooler;W;13;70%;65%;7 Columbia, SC;88;67;90;63;Sunshine and humid;WNW;8;55%;56%;11 Columbus, OH;86;59;73;56;Showers around;W;11;59%;67%;7 Concord, NH;80;58;81;54;A t-storm or two;S;5;60%;96%;3 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;97;71;89;72;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;10;56%;2%;11 Denver, CO;79;51;81;54;Clouds and sun;SSW;7;32%;20%;9 Des Moines, IA;71;51;79;53;Mostly sunny;SW;10;43%;3%;10 Detroit, MI;88;55;73;50;A few a.m. showers;W;9;55%;71%;8 Dodge City, KS;91;50;84;58;Partial sunshine;SE;13;47%;48%;11 Duluth, MN;74;48;59;39;Cooler;N;10;51%;5%;4 El Paso, TX;99;60;100;70;Hot;W;10;7%;0%;12 Fairbanks, AK;51;35;53;38;Cool with low clouds;NNW;4;53%;36%;1 Fargo, ND;72;44;64;45;Mostly sunny;NE;10;52%;10%;8 Grand Junction, CO;88;57;88;56;Partly sunny, warm;SE;10;13%;3%;11 Grand Rapids, MI;76;54;71;46;Partly sunny;NW;11;54%;11%;9 Hartford, CT;81;63;82;60;A heavy thunderstorm;S;8;60%;80%;8 Helena, MT;75;51;72;45;Mostly cloudy;W;6;48%;39%;7 Honolulu, HI;83;71;84;71;Sun and some clouds;SE;7;56%;44%;12 Houston, TX;92;73;95;73;Hot;SSW;7;52%;0%;12 Indianapolis, IN;89;57;75;56;Mostly sunny, cooler;W;10;54%;11%;10 Jackson, MS;90;66;88;67;A thunderstorm;N;7;64%;81%;10 Jacksonville, FL;83;68;89;70;Sunshine and warm;SW;7;60%;17%;11 Juneau, AK;57;40;49;39;Cooler with showers;ESE;10;78%;98%;1 Kansas City, MO;88;53;79;60;Mostly sunny, warmer;SSE;3;51%;6%;10 Knoxville, TN;85;62;78;53;A stray a.m. t-storm;NNW;7;68%;46%;6 Las Vegas, NV;100;72;99;72;Very hot;SW;8;10%;0%;11 Lexington, KY;85;61;74;57;Not as warm;WNW;8;68%;57%;8 Little Rock, AR;88;65;81;61;A t-storm in spots;E;7;65%;41%;9 Long Beach, CA;80;61;73;58;Fog to sun;SSE;8;65%;0%;10 Los Angeles, CA;84;59;78;58;Fog to sun;SSE;7;50%;0%;10 Louisville, KY;86;60;77;57;Not as warm;WNW;9;59%;56%;9 Madison, WI;74;51;73;48;Sunshine and nice;NNW;10;44%;12%;9 Memphis, TN;91;67;81;61;Not as warm;NE;8;60%;3%;6 Miami, FL;87;75;85;75;A heavy thunderstorm;SSE;7;72%;63%;8 Milwaukee, WI;84;57;74;49;Breezy in the p.m.;NNE;14;37%;7%;9 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;75;53;71;51;Mostly sunny;NNW;12;40%;17%;9 Mobile, AL;88;70;91;71;Becoming cloudy;W;6;57%;29%;11 Montgomery, AL;88;65;82;66;Mostly cloudy;NNW;6;66%;29%;9 Mt. Washington, NH;49;48;54;35;Thunderstorms;SSE;13;86%;98%;2 Nashville, TN;87;64;79;54;A t-storm around;WNW;7;63%;41%;8 New Orleans, LA;91;74;91;74;Very warm and humid;WSW;7;62%;28%;9 New York, NY;76;64;78;57;A heavy thunderstorm;WSW;7;64%;91%;4 Newark, NJ;79;65;80;57;A heavy thunderstorm;WSW;6;65%;82%;4 Norfolk, VA;79;65;85;56;A p.m. thunderstorm;WNW;11;61%;87%;8 Oklahoma City, OK;94;63;80;67;Partly sunny, cooler;E;10;69%;26%;11 Olympia, WA;62;50;59;37;A couple of showers;SW;10;66%;84%;3 Omaha, NE;73;51;82;60;Warmer with sunshine;SE;8;45%;15%;10 Orlando, FL;91;71;91;72;Partly sunny;WSW;7;68%;28%;12 Philadelphia, PA;80;65;83;58;A severe t-storm;W;8;65%;86%;4 Phoenix, AZ;107;73;103;73;Sunny and hot;W;7;8%;0%;11 Pittsburgh, PA;84;62;66;54;Couple of t-storms;WSW;9;72%;88%;3 Portland, ME;65;51;62;55;A p.m. thunderstorm;SSE;6;96%;82%;2 Portland, OR;67;54;65;44;A stray shower;NNW;6;59%;41%;3 Providence, RI;75;60;77;61;A heavy thunderstorm;S;7;69%;80%;3 Raleigh, NC;85;66;85;58;A heavy thunderstorm;NW;9;61%;80%;10 Reno, NV;83;52;78;50;Partly sunny, nice;WNW;9;24%;0%;11 Richmond, VA;83;66;82;56;A heavy thunderstorm;NW;10;67%;61%;10 Roswell, NM;102;60;97;60;Clouds and sun, hot;SSW;9;26%;6%;12 Sacramento, CA;91;53;85;51;Partly sunny;SSW;6;42%;2%;10 Salt Lake City, UT;86;58;84;58;A t-storm around;N;8;26%;44%;10 San Antonio, TX;98;71;100;71;Record-breaking heat;SSE;7;41%;0%;12 San Diego, CA;68;59;68;57;Fog, then sun;SW;8;67%;1%;7 San Francisco, CA;64;53;63;51;Some sunshine;W;17;62%;2%;10 Savannah, GA;86;67;89;68;Humid with sunshine;SSW;7;78%;29%;11 Seattle-Tacoma, WA;59;51;60;43;A shower in places;S;12;64%;44%;4 Sioux Falls, SD;75;48;79;55;Mostly sunny;ENE;6;40%;27%;9 Spokane, WA;69;50;67;42;Some sun;SSW;11;53%;11%;6 Springfield, IL;90;54;79;55;Partly sunny;WSW;11;46%;0%;10 St. Louis, MO;85;57;79;60;Sunshine, less humid;WSW;8;48%;4%;10 Tampa, FL;86;71;87;73;Mostly sunny;W;7;61%;27%;12 Toledo, OH;85;54;72;49;Showers around;W;7;59%;68%;9 Tucson, AZ;103;65;100;65;Sunny and very hot;SSE;6;6%;0%;12 Tulsa, OK;89;62;80;65;Not as warm;E;7;62%;22%;11 Vero Beach, FL;88;67;88;66;Mostly sunny;SE;8;68%;33%;12 Washington, DC;81;64;82;58;A severe t-storm;WNW;8;68%;57%;7 Wichita, KS;77;55;82;63;Sun and some clouds;SSE;7;50%;15%;11 Wilmington, DE;80;64;83;58;A severe t-storm;W;10;64%;86%;6 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather