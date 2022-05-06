US Forecast for Saturday, May 7, 2022 _____ City\/Town, State;Yesterday\u2019s High Temp (F);Yesterday\u2019s Low Temp (F);Today\u2019s High Temp (F);Today\u2019s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany, NY;65;49;56;44;Breezy and cooler;NE;14;39%;3%;6 Albuquerque, NM;87;57;89;59;Very warm;W;12;10%;0%;11 Anchorage, AK;53;39;54;40;Clouds and sun;ESE;5;57%;44%;4 Asheville, NC;73;54;60;49;A shower or two;NW;9;66%;85%;3 Atlanta, GA;81;57;65;51;Periods of sun;NW;12;69%;26%;5 Atlantic City, NJ;57;51;54;47;Very windy;NE;27;80%;100%;2 Austin, TX;92;73;100;74;Hot;SSE;5;55%;2%;11 Baltimore, MD;61;50;54;44;Windy with rain;NE;19;87%;100%;2 Baton Rouge, LA;87;62;88;69;Partly sunny, warm;E;6;54%;4%;11 Billings, MT;74;54;63;42;Winds subsiding;W;16;43%;78%;6 Birmingham, AL;77;60;71;53;Partly sunny, nice;NNW;10;58%;6%;7 Bismarck, ND;72;53;78;50;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;17;54%;66%;6 Boise, ID;72;44;56;37;A couple of showers;N;11;62%;97%;3 Boston, MA;63;49;50;47;Windy;NE;24;58%;11%;3 Bridgeport, CT;59;50;51;45;Very windy, rain;NE;25;72%;99%;2 Buffalo, NY;60;46;54;39;Breezy and cool;ENE;16;53%;0%;7 Burlington, VT;61;37;62;39;Partly sunny;ENE;10;33%;0%;8 Caribou, ME;48;29;54;29;Plenty of sun;NNE;7;37%;0%;8 Casper, WY;71;49;65;38;Windy;SW;19;36%;61%;6 Charleston, SC;84;68;80;60;Breezy and humid;WNW;14;56%;30%;10 Charleston, WV;67;57;58;45;Rain and drizzle;NNE;15;77%;90%;3 Charlotte, NC;79;60;73;52;A p.m. t-storm;NNW;7;63%;66%;7 Cheyenne, WY;74;48;75;40;Thundershowers;NW;14;34%;94%;9 Chicago, IL;49;47;52;46;Mostly sunny, cool;ENE;12;58%;1%;9 Cleveland, OH;55;49;53;47;A couple of showers;ENE;20;66%;84%;4 Columbia, SC;85;62;74;55;A t-storm around;NW;10;59%;50%;5 Columbus, OH;63;50;53;45;A couple of showers;NE;15;77%;84%;2 Concord, NH;66;41;55;36;Breezy in the a.m.;NE;11;36%;2%;8 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;85;67;97;75;Sunshine;SSE;13;54%;4%;11 Denver, CO;84;53;82;47;Breezy in the p.m.;NE;12;25%;44%;10 Des Moines, IA;68;44;71;53;Mostly sunny;SE;11;52%;40%;9 Detroit, MI;60;47;62;43;Clearing and breezy;ENE;15;46%;1%;8 Dodge City, KS;82;51;87;58;Breezy with sunshine;SSE;20;58%;7%;10 Duluth, MN;46;36;53;45;Mostly sunny, warmer;E;8;62%;15%;8 El Paso, TX;94;60;96;68;Breezy and hot;WSW;14;8%;0%;12 Fairbanks, AK;55;34;55;35;A shower;SW;4;56%;88%;2 Fargo, ND;67;53;71;54;Breezy;SSE;17;60%;99%;5 Grand Junction, CO;82;57;81;52;Increasingly windy;WSW;17;18%;12%;10 Grand Rapids, MI;60;46;62;40;Clouds and sun;ENE;12;43%;1%;9 Hartford, CT;66;50;51;45;A little rain, windy;NE;20;57%;91%;2 Helena, MT;70;43;57;36;A couple of showers;WSW;16;43%;90%;4 Honolulu, HI;82;74;84;73;Breezy;ENE;18;58%;17%;6 Houston, TX;91;73;93;75;Hot;SSE;8;63%;2%;11 Indianapolis, IN;63;49;63;44;Breezy with clearing;NE;16;66%;8%;5 Jackson, MS;80;58;82;58;Mostly sunny, humid;NE;7;55%;5%;11 Jacksonville, FL;91;71;87;63;A warm breeze;W;15;48%;7%;11 Juneau, AK;48;35;49;35;Partly sunny, chilly;NNW;6;62%;23%;4 Kansas City, MO;66;50;73;59;Mostly sunny;SE;9;54%;10%;10 Knoxville, TN;75;56;60;51;A shower;WNW;8;75%;85%;3 Las Vegas, NV;97;72;94;67;Increasingly windy;SW;19;11%;1%;11 Lexington, KY;71;54;59;50;A couple of showers;NNE;9;76%;85%;2 Little Rock, AR;73;54;79;56;Mostly sunny;ESE;6;53%;2%;11 Long Beach, CA;74;60;72;60;Fog, then sun;SE;9;65%;5%;7 Los Angeles, CA;78;57;76;57;Partly sunny;SE;7;56%;5%;11 Louisville, KY;72;54;63;49;Breezy with a shower;NNE;15;70%;80%;3 Madison, WI;63;41;65;42;Mostly sunny;ESE;8;48%;2%;9 Memphis, TN;70;55;73;55;Partly sunny;E;9;59%;1%;8 Miami, FL;89;78;88;76;Mostly cloudy, warm;W;11;62%;60%;4 Milwaukee, WI;54;45;58;44;Mostly sunny;NE;10;47%;1%;9 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;70;49;70;50;Breezy in the p.m.;SSE;13;44%;18%;8 Mobile, AL;87;62;88;61;Variable clouds;N;8;47%;0%;10 Montgomery, AL;84;58;72;52;Partly sunny;NNW;9;60%;5%;11 Mt. Washington, NH;34;21;30;20;Partly sunny, windy;E;26;58%;0%;9 Nashville, TN;72;55;67;49;Rather cloudy;N;10;65%;25%;3 New Orleans, LA;86;69;89;72;Some sun, very warm;NE;7;52%;2%;11 New York, NY;60;49;52;44;Very windy, rain;NE;26;73%;99%;2 Newark, NJ;60;51;52;45;Breezy with rain;NE;19;71%;99%;2 Norfolk, VA;78;68;78;53;A shower and t-storm;NNE;15;67%;99%;3 Oklahoma City, OK;73;55;82;71;Humid with sunshine;SSE;13;66%;3%;11 Olympia, WA;52;44;52;38;A little a.m. rain;SSW;12;69%;97%;2 Omaha, NE;68;52;75;56;Increasingly windy;SE;16;55%;90%;9 Orlando, FL;94;75;89;72;Windy;W;18;56%;45%;10 Philadelphia, PA;58;49;53;44;Rain, windy, cooler;NE;20;75%;99%;2 Phoenix, AZ;99;71;100;71;Sunny and hot;SW;8;10%;3%;11 Pittsburgh, PA;60;52;53;47;Breezy with rain;NE;15;73%;93%;2 Portland, ME;57;45;49;44;Breezy in the a.m.;ENE;15;47%;1%;8 Portland, OR;60;49;54;43;A little a.m. rain;SSW;8;68%;99%;2 Providence, RI;67;49;50;46;Occasional rain;NE;15;61%;91%;2 Raleigh, NC;85;64;76;50;A shower and t-storm;NNW;7;69%;95%;7 Reno, NV;74;47;62;41;Breezy in the p.m.;W;11;24%;17%;10 Richmond, VA;76;61;64;44;A t-storm, breezy;N;15;71%;97%;2 Roswell, NM;97;57;101;61;Hot;WSW;8;8%;4%;12 Sacramento, CA;76;50;75;48;Sun and clouds, nice;W;7;42%;8%;10 Salt Lake City, UT;76;57;65;46;Not as warm;WNW;10;35%;45%;9 San Antonio, TX;99;72;105;74;Record-breaking heat;SSE;8;50%;1%;11 San Diego, CA;68;60;68;59;Clouds, then sun;SSW;8;65%;3%;7 San Francisco, CA;67;53;62;49;Breezy in the p.m.;WNW;17;59%;11%;10 Savannah, GA;89;65;82;59;Breezy, not as warm;NW;14;65%;5%;11 Seattle-Tacoma, WA;52;45;53;41;A little a.m. rain;SSW;14;71%;97%;2 Sioux Falls, SD;68;52;73;54;Windy;SSE;21;59%;100%;9 Spokane, WA;56;44;54;37;A few showers;SSW;14;70%;88%;2 Springfield, IL;54;46;68;47;Mostly sunny, warmer;E;10;56%;0%;9 St. Louis, MO;56;50;71;48;Sunshine and warmer;E;8;57%;1%;10 Tampa, FL;85;75;84;75;A morning t-storm;WSW;10;75%;78%;11 Toledo, OH;55;48;59;43;Clearing and breezy;ENE;15;55%;0%;8 Tucson, AZ;96;64;98;66;Very hot;SSE;9;8%;0%;11 Tulsa, OK;71;53;79;67;More humid;SE;9;67%;6%;10 Vero Beach, FL;94;71;88;68;A t-storm around;WSW;16;68%;64%;4 Washington, DC;64;50;54;43;Cooler with rain;NNE;15;86%;99%;2 Wichita, KS;69;53;76;66;More humid;SE;14;64%;5%;10 Wilmington, DE;59;49;52;44;Rain and drizzle;NE;20;79%;98%;2