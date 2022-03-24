US Forecast for Friday, March 25, 2022

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;46;40;56;38;Not as cool;WSW;6;60%;88%;2

Albuquerque, NM;70;39;71;45;Sunny and pleasant;NNE;4;29%;0%;7

Anchorage, AK;42;35;44;32;Showers of rain/snow;ENE;6;56%;75%;2

Asheville, NC;66;36;53;38;Cooler;WNW;8;54%;57%;2

Atlanta, GA;64;47;58;45;Mostly cloudy;WNW;10;51%;14%;2

Atlantic City, NJ;58;52;59;47;Breezy in the p.m.;WSW;13;59%;5%;6

Austin, TX;75;46;86;53;Warmer in the p.m.;ESE;2;30%;0%;8

Baltimore, MD;59;46;60;44;Partly sunny;WNW;11;53%;29%;3

Baton Rouge, LA;73;40;73;42;Plenty of sun;N;8;48%;2%;8

Billings, MT;64;30;55;35;Partly sunny;ENE;7;42%;1%;3

Birmingham, AL;65;44;63;45;Clouds and sun;W;9;51%;6%;3

Bismarck, ND;64;32;44;21;Windy and cooler;NNE;19;43%;2%;4

Boise, ID;68;44;77;47;Mostly sunny;E;6;40%;0%;5

Boston, MA;45;42;61;44;Warmer with clearing;W;9;54%;15%;2

Bridgeport, CT;49;39;61;42;Warmer with some sun;WSW;8;60%;9%;5

Buffalo, NY;54;41;42;38;Cooler with a shower;WSW;15;78%;91%;1

Burlington, VT;48;39;51;36;Rain and drizzle;W;6;75%;93%;1

Caribou, ME;35;31;36;25;Periods of snow;W;9;79%;99%;1

Casper, WY;64;28;58;36;Partly sunny;SE;8;48%;1%;5

Charleston, SC;67;53;72;50;Partly sunny;W;11;55%;28%;7

Charleston, WV;64;42;52;38;Cloudy and cooler;SW;9;60%;74%;1

Charlotte, NC;68;44;65;45;Partly sunny;WNW;9;42%;30%;4

Cheyenne, WY;61;30;58;42;Clouds and sun;W;9;47%;1%;6

Chicago, IL;43;39;45;30;Windy in the p.m.;WNW;16;64%;77%;2

Cleveland, OH;54;42;46;37;A shower or two;SW;15;73%;96%;1

Columbia, SC;66;44;68;45;Partly sunny;W;10;51%;9%;6

Columbus, OH;55;38;46;34;Cooler with a shower;W;14;75%;79%;1

Concord, NH;41;36;55;35;Cloudy and warmer;W;7;67%;36%;1

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;69;42;80;50;Warmer in the p.m.;SE;4;31%;0%;7

Denver, CO;66;35;67;45;Clouds and sun;SSW;5;40%;1%;6

Des Moines, IA;41;35;52;25;Windy and warmer;NW;20;53%;5%;5

Detroit, MI;49;40;49;35;A couple of showers;W;15;60%;93%;1

Dodge City, KS;66;37;61;35;Partly sunny;SE;13;45%;26%;6

Duluth, MN;43;32;37;19;Some snow, colder;NW;16;65%;90%;1

El Paso, TX;76;42;81;48;Plenty of sunshine;ENE;3;12%;0%;8

Fairbanks, AK;37;18;42;9;Partly sunny;NNW;7;32%;5%;2

Fargo, ND;50;34;39;16;Very windy, colder;NNW;27;53%;41%;2

Grand Junction, CO;66;38;70;43;Partly sunny, warm;E;6;29%;0%;6

Grand Rapids, MI;42;34;45;30;Rain and snow shower;W;12;72%;91%;2

Hartford, CT;46;43;64;43;Decreasing clouds;WSW;7;51%;22%;3

Helena, MT;58;33;61;39;Mostly cloudy;SW;5;41%;0%;2

Honolulu, HI;84;71;82;70;Mostly sunny, breezy;NE;16;63%;39%;7

Houston, TX;69;45;82;51;Warmer in the p.m.;SE;5;41%;0%;8

Indianapolis, IN;48;39;47;32;A passing shower;W;10;67%;89%;1

Jackson, MS;69;41;68;44;Plenty of sun;W;8;48%;0%;7

Jacksonville, FL;66;52;72;50;Partly sunny, nice;W;10;55%;8%;8

Juneau, AK;45;36;42;32;Rain and drizzle;SSE;6;77%;93%;1

Kansas City, MO;42;34;57;33;Warmer;W;13;49%;2%;5

Knoxville, TN;64;43;57;40;Cooler;SW;9;54%;66%;2

Las Vegas, NV;84;58;89;61;Sunny and very warm;N;5;15%;0%;7

Lexington, KY;56;39;49;37;Cloudy and chilly;W;11;63%;74%;1

Little Rock, AR;55;40;69;41;Milder in the p.m.;NW;8;45%;1%;7

Long Beach, CA;84;57;77;56;Partly sunny;WSW;6;58%;0%;7

Los Angeles, CA;80;59;80;58;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;6;57%;1%;7

Louisville, KY;55;40;51;38;Cloudy;WNW;11;62%;71%;1

Madison, WI;38;35;41;23;Rain and snow shower;NW;13;66%;86%;1

Memphis, TN;60;42;64;43;Mostly sunny;WNW;9;52%;4%;7

Miami, FL;84;70;75;62;Not as warm;NNW;10;63%;23%;5

Milwaukee, WI;45;35;46;28;Showers of rain/snow;WNW;12;68%;83%;2

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;45;37;39;19;Rain and snow shower;NW;22;56%;89%;1

Mobile, AL;72;50;73;48;Sunny and beautiful;NW;9;45%;4%;8

Montgomery, AL;69;46;61;45;Partly sunny;W;9;50%;6%;5

Mt. Washington, NH;36;26;27;16;Icy spots;WNW;34;99%;96%;1

Nashville, TN;59;43;59;42;Partly sunny;W;9;53%;31%;3

New Orleans, LA;73;51;73;52;Sunny;N;10;47%;2%;8

New York, NY;50;48;63;47;Partly sunny, warmer;WSW;10;47%;6%;5

Newark, NJ;48;46;62;46;Warmer;WSW;10;48%;10%;5

Norfolk, VA;71;56;64;49;Partly sunny;W;8;55%;19%;6

Oklahoma City, OK;59;37;70;42;Milder in the p.m.;ENE;8;39%;0%;7

Olympia, WA;57;39;59;42;Mostly cloudy;S;5;64%;80%;4

Omaha, NE;44;32;56;28;Windy and warmer;NW;20;44%;2%;5

Orlando, FL;81;61;76;55;Partly sunny;W;9;50%;14%;8

Philadelphia, PA;53;48;60;45;Breezy;WSW;13;47%;6%;4

Phoenix, AZ;86;58;93;64;Record-tying heat;NE;5;13%;0%;7

Pittsburgh, PA;61;41;47;37;Breezy and cooler;WSW;14;63%;73%;1

Portland, ME;38;36;49;38;Cloudy and milder;WSW;9;72%;24%;1

Portland, OR;63;46;60;47;Clouds and sun;SSE;6;59%;25%;4

Providence, RI;47;46;62;43;Warmer with clearing;WSW;7;54%;14%;4

Raleigh, NC;70;49;66;47;Clouds and sun;W;9;46%;11%;6

Reno, NV;76;42;77;44;Mostly sunny;WSW;8;31%;0%;6

Richmond, VA;69;50;61;45;Clouds and sun;W;9;49%;14%;4

Roswell, NM;77;41;82;42;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;5;20%;0%;7

Sacramento, CA;80;47;77;47;Sunny and warm;S;5;63%;1%;6

Salt Lake City, UT;69;48;76;51;Mostly sunny;SSE;11;32%;0%;6

San Antonio, TX;82;47;89;48;Warmer in the p.m.;ESE;5;27%;0%;8

San Diego, CA;72;56;73;56;Low clouds and fog;WNW;7;61%;0%;7

San Francisco, CA;56;49;62;51;Fog to sun;WSW;10;67%;1%;5

Savannah, GA;67;50;73;48;Breezy in the p.m.;WNW;12;67%;6%;7

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;57;43;58;46;Mostly cloudy;S;7;62%;80%;4

Sioux Falls, SD;49;36;51;21;Mostly sunny, windy;NNW;24;38%;1%;5

Spokane, WA;55;36;60;40;Mostly cloudy;S;3;55%;2%;2

Springfield, IL;55;37;53;30;Not as cool;WNW;15;61%;20%;4

St. Louis, MO;46;37;58;38;Warmer;WNW;12;53%;6%;5

Tampa, FL;76;59;75;57;Partly sunny;W;7;53%;9%;8

Toledo, OH;49;39;47;34;A couple of showers;W;14;72%;93%;1

Tucson, AZ;83;51;91;59;Sunny and very warm;ESE;5;12%;0%;8

Tulsa, OK;58;34;67;38;Milder in the p.m.;NNE;7;51%;1%;6

Vero Beach, FL;88;63;75;53;Clouds breaking;W;11;60%;25%;8

Washington, DC;59;47;60;45;Partly sunny;W;9;51%;25%;3

Wichita, KS;50;35;60;36;Partly sunny, warmer;N;12;46%;25%;6

Wilmington, DE;61;49;60;45;Breezy in the p.m.;WSW;11;47%;6%;4

