US Forecast for Tuesday, March 22, 2022 _____ City\/Town, State;Yesterday\u2019s High Temp (F);Yesterday\u2019s Low Temp (F);Today\u2019s High Temp (F);Today\u2019s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany, NY;54;31;49;28;Mostly sunny, breezy;NNW;14;39%;0%;5 Albuquerque, NM;50;36;47;30;Showers of rain\/snow;ESE;7;53%;83%;4 Anchorage, AK;35;18;33;21;Partly sunny;N;11;54%;33%;2 Asheville, NC;68;44;66;54;Decreasing clouds;SE;9;52%;62%;6 Atlanta, GA;71;50;73;59;Partly sunny;SE;8;55%;91%;6 Atlantic City, NJ;61;47;58;46;Clouds and sunshine;NNE;6;49%;2%;4 Austin, TX;78;54;70;45;Lots of sun, windy;NW;19;39%;6%;8 Baltimore, MD;68;45;64;45;Partly sunny;NNE;5;48%;7%;4 Baton Rouge, LA;80;71;81;50;Severe thunderstorms;W;15;76%;99%;2 Billings, MT;49;35;54;34;Clouds and sun;SSW;9;36%;2%;5 Birmingham, AL;74;58;77;62;Breezy in the p.m.;S;13;56%;99%;2 Bismarck, ND;52;29;47;27;Breezy in the p.m.;NNW;14;46%;2%;3 Boise, ID;53;37;64;38;Pleasant and warmer;ESE;6;51%;0%;3 Boston, MA;56;37;50;34;Mostly sunny;NW;15;28%;0%;5 Bridgeport, CT;59;40;57;34;Mostly sunny;NNW;10;29%;2%;5 Buffalo, NY;50;32;50;39;Partly sunny;E;7;44%;55%;5 Burlington, VT;50;29;42;25;Breezy;NNW;15;46%;0%;3 Caribou, ME;36;19;32;24;Winds subsiding;NW;17;58%;20%;1 Casper, WY;37;21;39;22;A snow shower, cold;WNW;12;54%;43%;2 Charleston, SC;68;53;70;65;Mainly cloudy;SSE;7;63%;26%;4 Charleston, WV;72;43;68;56;Some brightening;SE;5;54%;90%;4 Charlotte, NC;70;45;72;57;Mostly cloudy;SSE;7;46%;64%;5 Cheyenne, WY;37;26;36;28;Cold;NNW;18;47%;30%;2 Chicago, IL;69;48;50;47;Rain, breezy, cooler;ESE;15;87%;99%;1 Cleveland, OH;53;43;52;49;Partly sunny;E;11;66%;97%;2 Columbia, SC;72;44;73;59;Clouds and sun;SE;6;57%;27%;7 Columbus, OH;71;46;58;53;Cloudy and cooler;ESE;6;68%;90%;1 Concord, NH;56;28;45;25;Windy and cooler;NW;18;38%;0%;5 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;82;51;58;44;Mostly cloudy, windy;NW;23;53%;9%;2 Denver, CO;40;26;42;28;Rather cloudy;NNW;10;51%;85%;2 Des Moines, IA;75;49;56;37;Rain, breezy, cooler;NNW;16;79%;100%;1 Detroit, MI;61;38;46;38;A little p.m. rain;E;12;72%;99%;2 Dodge City, KS;56;30;48;28;Very windy;NNW;33;65%;68%;2 Duluth, MN;35;32;36;33;Cloudy, some snow;NE;13;97%;100%;1 El Paso, TX;61;42;58;42;Partly sunny;ENE;7;39%;24%;6 Fairbanks, AK;16;-10;14;-1;Very cold;NNE;9;48%;5%;2 Fargo, ND;54;34;47;32;Cloudy and cooler;N;14;63%;91%;1 Grand Junction, CO;51;30;51;28;Breezy in the p.m.;WNW;12;32%;47%;6 Grand Rapids, MI;64;40;51;44;A little p.m. rain;ESE;13;73%;97%;2 Hartford, CT;60;38;54;33;Mostly sunny;NW;13;29%;0%;5 Helena, MT;49;36;56;35;Not as cool;SSW;8;42%;1%;4 Honolulu, HI;82;70;82;71;A couple of showers;ENE;14;62%;97%;3 Houston, TX;75;67;75;47;Strong thunderstorms;NW;12;55%;87%;8 Indianapolis, IN;75;50;55;53;Rain, breezy, cooler;SE;15;76%;100%;1 Jackson, MS;78;63;75;49;Severe thunderstorms;SSW;16;76%;99%;1 Jacksonville, FL;75;59;77;66;Partly sunny;SE;11;57%;19%;7 Juneau, AK;41;37;40;35;Periods of rain;SE;12;90%;99%;1 Kansas City, MO;77;50;64;35;Breezy with showers;NNW;14;73%;99%;2 Knoxville, TN;72;47;77;58;Decreasing clouds;SE;6;47%;97%;5 Las Vegas, NV;73;53;76;53;Sunny and pleasant;NNE;11;21%;0%;6 Lexington, KY;70;52;67;57;A shower in the p.m.;SE;9;50%;95%;2 Little Rock, AR;73;58;61;44;Cooler;SSW;11;72%;44%;2 Long Beach, CA;76;54;81;57;Sunny and very warm;WSW;6;39%;0%;7 Los Angeles, CA;74;57;87;61;Very warm;ENE;6;38%;1%;7 Louisville, KY;73;50;67;58;Rain, a thunderstorm;SE;10;65%;100%;1 Madison, WI;71;45;47;40;Cooler with rain;E;13;87%;100%;1 Memphis, TN;76;59;66;48;Rain, a thunderstorm;S;15;79%;100%;1 Miami, FL;78;73;79;76;Partly sunny, breezy;ESE;15;63%;55%;5 Milwaukee, WI;62;42;47;43;Cooler with rain;E;15;74%;100%;1 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;65;44;47;34;Cooler with rain;N;13;77%;99%;1 Mobile, AL;76;61;74;63;Cloudy and breezy;S;16;84%;93%;2 Montgomery, AL;78;54;75;63;Breezy in the p.m.;SSE;12;64%;99%;2 Mt. Washington, NH;15;3;8;6;Very windy, cold;NNW;54;98%;8%;1 Nashville, TN;73;58;74;57;A heavy thunderstorm;S;13;60%;100%;2 New Orleans, LA;77;70;81;57;Severe thunderstorms;SSW;21;79%;98%;2 New York, NY;62;45;59;40;Partly sunny;NNW;12;27%;0%;5 Newark, NJ;63;44;60;39;Partly sunny;NNW;10;28%;2%;5 Norfolk, VA;69;51;73;52;Clouds and sun, warm;S;7;44%;1%;6 Oklahoma City, OK;58;43;45;39;A couple of showers;NNW;23;71%;88%;2 Olympia, WA;48;45;62;46;Warmer;S;4;82%;36%;1 Omaha, NE;77;42;44;32;A little rain, windy;N;19;79%;96%;1 Orlando, FL;81;62;84;69;Partly sunny, breezy;SE;14;54%;13%;8 Philadelphia, PA;66;44;61;42;Clouds and sunshine;NNE;7;37%;4%;4 Phoenix, AZ;78;55;81;58;Mostly sunny;NE;7;14%;0%;7 Pittsburgh, PA;66;43;60;51;Inc. clouds;E;4;58%;66%;4 Portland, ME;48;32;41;31;Increasingly windy;NW;16;39%;0%;5 Portland, OR;52;50;69;51;Clouds and sun;NW;5;64%;32%;2 Providence, RI;57;38;52;31;Mostly sunny;NNW;12;26%;0%;5 Raleigh, NC;70;44;70;55;Partly sunny, nice;S;7;47%;2%;6 Reno, NV;62;39;67;39;Sunny;SSE;6;44%;0%;6 Richmond, VA;68;46;72;47;Clouds and sunshine;SE;6;44%;3%;6 Roswell, NM;68;36;54;35;Breezy;NNE;17;26%;22%;3 Sacramento, CA;73;57;85;52;Very warm;SSW;5;40%;1%;5 Salt Lake City, UT;47;33;52;33;Mostly sunny;SE;9;50%;0%;5 San Antonio, TX;88;58;75;46;Sunny and windy;N;19;32%;6%;8 San Diego, CA;66;52;77;57;Mostly sunny;NNE;7;58%;0%;7 San Francisco, CA;65;52;71;51;Mostly sunny;WSW;8;64%;1%;6 Savannah, GA;73;54;75;64;Partly sunny;SSE;9;74%;27%;6 Seattle-Tacoma, WA;49;46;60;48;Milder;ESE;5;81%;53%;1 Sioux Falls, SD;73;35;45;30;Bit of rain, snow;N;21;68%;97%;1 Spokane, WA;46;36;54;37;Cloudy and milder;ENE;2;72%;6%;1 Springfield, IL;73;51;58;50;A little a.m. rain;E;18;78%;97%;1 St. Louis, MO;77;53;60;51;Cooler, morning rain;S;15;73%;98%;1 Tampa, FL;81;62;87;71;Very warm;SE;9;56%;28%;8 Toledo, OH;63;36;48;42;A little p.m. rain;E;11;72%;100%;2 Tucson, AZ;67;43;74;47;Sunny and pleasant;ENE;7;20%;0%;7 Tulsa, OK;64;52;53;38;A couple of showers;NW;12;73%;90%;1 Vero Beach, FL;78;66;81;72;Winds subsiding;SE;16;60%;21%;8 Washington, DC;71;43;65;48;Partly sunny;E;6;55%;2%;4 Wichita, KS;55;43;46;34;A couple of showers;NNW;24;79%;90%;1 Wilmington, DE;66;45;62;43;Partly sunny, mild;NE;8;41%;3%;4 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather