US Forecast for Sunday, March 6, 2022 _____ City\/Town, State;Yesterday\u2019s High Temp (F);Yesterday\u2019s Low Temp (F);Today\u2019s High Temp (F);Today\u2019s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany, NY;40;35;63;41;A couple of showers;W;20;62%;90%;1 Albuquerque, NM;58;35;45;27;Windy, blowing dust;ESE;19;29%;26%;3 Anchorage, AK;36;25;35;17;Mostly sunny;NNE;4;65%;2%;2 Asheville, NC;70;56;72;58;Sun and clouds, warm;SSE;8;51%;5%;4 Atlanta, GA;72;58;79;61;Clouds and sun, warm;S;7;55%;2%;4 Atlantic City, NJ;48;44;61;55;Windy with a shower;SW;20;96%;87%;2 Austin, TX;82;66;81;55;A t-storm around;S;11;62%;81%;2 Baltimore, MD;55;48;74;57;Warm;WSW;15;64%;78%;2 Baton Rouge, LA;80;64;83;68;A shower in spots;SSE;11;68%;66%;2 Billings, MT;30;17;29;19;Mainly cloudy, cold;NNW;7;59%;20%;1 Birmingham, AL;81;58;81;64;Warm with some sun;S;9;55%;44%;4 Bismarck, ND;24;14;25;14;Mostly cloudy;NNW;14;61%;2%;1 Boise, ID;53;29;49;22;Periods of sun;NW;10;45%;31%;4 Boston, MA;42;35;61;49;A couple of showers;WSW;18;70%;87%;1 Bridgeport, CT;43;36;67;51;A couple of showers;WSW;15;69%;85%;1 Buffalo, NY;50;46;64;37;Very windy;WSW;28;64%;70%;2 Burlington, VT;35;31;56;37;Rain, windy, mild;WSW;20;73%;93%;1 Caribou, ME;29;12;37;25;A bit of ice;WSW;12;80%;99%;1 Casper, WY;22;13;21;7;A little snow, cold;NNE;14;71%;89%;1 Charleston, SC;73;65;76;64;Partly sunny, warm;S;8;62%;12%;5 Charleston, WV;80;64;71;60;A couple of showers;S;15;56%;100%;1 Charlotte, NC;70;60;78;60;Periods of sun;SSW;9;54%;6%;2 Cheyenne, WY;23;13;16;2;A little snow, cold;NNW;10;92%;91%;1 Chicago, IL;68;42;45;36;Winds subsiding;NNE;21;57%;82%;4 Cleveland, OH;67;56;65;40;Windy;W;22;63%;96%;4 Columbia, SC;76;60;83;62;Very warm;S;8;50%;7%;4 Columbus, OH;75;62;73;53;Winds subsiding;SSE;18;60%;99%;3 Concord, NH;39;28;56;40;A little rain;W;15;76%;86%;1 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;80;63;79;43;A severe t-storm;WSW;19;65%;99%;2 Denver, CO;35;21;26;10;A little snow;NNE;8;93%;99%;1 Des Moines, IA;61;28;42;23;Cooler;N;14;59%;80%;4 Detroit, MI;55;51;63;37;Winds subsiding;NW;20;50%;80%;4 Dodge City, KS;62;21;43;17;Cooler;NNW;15;51%;20%;5 Duluth, MN;31;28;35;17;Some morning snow;WNW;12;67%;54%;1 El Paso, TX;73;46;63;36;Blowing dust;NW;15;19%;0%;6 Fairbanks, AK;25;15;27;8;Low clouds;NNE;6;61%;19%;1 Fargo, ND;28;20;24;6;Clouds and sun, cold;NW;14;76%;27%;1 Grand Junction, CO;49;31;44;26;Morning snow showers;N;8;58%;95%;1 Grand Rapids, MI;64;47;49;33;Windy and cooler;NNW;20;65%;74%;1 Hartford, CT;43;36;63;48;A couple of showers;SW;15;70%;92%;1 Helena, MT;34;18;32;18;A few flurries;SSW;11;51%;50%;2 Honolulu, HI;81;67;81;67;Partly sunny, nice;NNW;7;54%;15%;8 Houston, TX;80;68;78;67;Mostly cloudy;S;10;75%;55%;4 Indianapolis, IN;76;62;64;48;Windy in the morning;ENE;16;51%;100%;4 Jackson, MS;81;63;82;68;A shower, very warm;S;12;64%;75%;2 Jacksonville, FL;78;60;82;62;Mostly sunny, warm;SE;10;57%;5%;6 Juneau, AK;40;37;42;25;Rain and snow shower;ENE;6;78%;66%;1 Kansas City, MO;73;31;50;27;Cooler;N;8;49%;99%;4 Knoxville, TN;79;61;79;63;Partly sunny;SSE;10;49%;25%;3 Las Vegas, NV;56;40;63;44;Partly sunny, cool;NNW;6;31%;0%;5 Lexington, KY;73;61;64;59;A couple of showers;S;11;76%;99%;1 Little Rock, AR;73;65;75;56;A shower and t-storm;S;10;69%;99%;1 Long Beach, CA;60;42;62;44;Mostly sunny, cool;ESE;6;48%;1%;5 Los Angeles, CA;59;42;63;43;Mostly sunny, cool;S;6;50%;2%;5 Louisville, KY;76;64;68;61;A few showers;S;11;68%;98%;1 Madison, WI;58;36;43;32;Cooler;NNW;13;57%;71%;1 Memphis, TN;77;66;78;62;A thunderstorm;S;14;63%;99%;1 Miami, FL;80;76;80;76;Breezy with some sun;E;16;52%;81%;6 Milwaukee, WI;63;40;46;32;Windy in the morning;N;20;57%;74%;2 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;37;28;33;19;Low clouds;NW;14;64%;6%;1 Mobile, AL;78;62;77;66;Partly sunny, humid;SE;10;81%;69%;4 Montgomery, AL;81;55;80;62;Partly sunny, warm;S;8;58%;29%;4 Mt. Washington, NH;19;16;36;23;A little rain, windy;W;26;97%;99%;1 Nashville, TN;73;66;76;67;A shower and t-storm;S;11;65%;91%;1 New Orleans, LA;81;68;82;70;A shower in spots;SE;12;71%;55%;4 New York, NY;46;42;70;55;A couple of showers;WSW;15;65%;90%;2 Newark, NJ;46;39;70;55;A couple of showers;WSW;16;62%;87%;2 Norfolk, VA;62;56;78;64;Breezy;SSW;14;57%;8%;3 Oklahoma City, OK;80;39;46;28;A t-storm or two;N;9;80%;94%;1 Olympia, WA;52;30;54;32;Partly sunny;SW;3;74%;9%;3 Omaha, NE;54;24;40;20;Partly sunny, cooler;NNW;13;55%;88%;4 Orlando, FL;85;65;87;65;Mostly sunny, warm;SE;12;49%;2%;6 Philadelphia, PA;54;43;72;57;A couple of showers;SW;19;60%;85%;2 Phoenix, AZ;69;46;65;44;Partly sunny, cool;WSW;5;36%;1%;5 Pittsburgh, PA;71;59;71;55;Showers around;SW;19;52%;96%;2 Portland, ME;37;32;51;40;Occasional rain;WSW;15;76%;93%;1 Portland, OR;55;33;53;34;Partly sunny;N;4;68%;8%;4 Providence, RI;44;35;61;50;A couple of showers;SW;15;69%;88%;1 Raleigh, NC;67;61;79;62;Breezy, warm;SSW;14;51%;8%;4 Reno, NV;41;24;46;23;Partly sunny, cold;NW;6;36%;0%;5 Richmond, VA;65;59;77;63;Breezy;SSW;14;54%;24%;3 Roswell, NM;74;39;67;28;Increasingly windy;NW;18;13%;0%;5 Sacramento, CA;52;33;64;37;Partly sunny, warmer;NNW;6;52%;2%;4 Salt Lake City, UT;49;33;38;24;Snow;ESE;11;66%;92%;2 San Antonio, TX;82;67;83;61;Warm with a shower;SSE;13;70%;75%;5 San Diego, CA;60;51;62;43;Partly sunny, cool;WNW;7;53%;9%;5 San Francisco, CA;57;43;60;43;Mostly sunny, cool;WSW;8;58%;2%;5 Savannah, GA;78;59;81;62;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;10;70%;6%;5 Seattle-Tacoma, WA;50;36;53;36;Sun and some clouds;SSE;5;70%;10%;3 Sioux Falls, SD;38;20;29;15;Cloudy and colder;N;13;68%;5%;1 Spokane, WA;47;26;49;30;Partly sunny;SSW;3;51%;7%;3 Springfield, IL;75;42;53;35;Cooler;NNE;11;59%;99%;4 St. Louis, MO;77;46;57;38;Cooler;NE;7;55%;100%;3 Tampa, FL;86;66;89;66;Hot;ESE;9;53%;2%;6 Toledo, OH;63;55;62;36;Windy and warm;NNW;20;55%;90%;4 Tucson, AZ;72;42;61;36;Periods of sun;NNE;6;37%;0%;6 Tulsa, OK;80;41;51;31;Cooler, p.m. rain;NNW;8;84%;99%;1 Vero Beach, FL;81;68;82;68;Breezy with sunshine;SE;15;60%;14%;7 Washington, DC;62;52;76;60;Breezy with a shower;SW;15;57%;88%;2 Wichita, KS;77;29;46;23;Cooler, p.m. showers;N;11;64%;100%;4 Wilmington, DE;53;44;73;55;A couple of showers;SW;19;61%;74%;2