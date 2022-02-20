US Forecast for Monday, February 21, 2022 _____ City\/Town, State;Yesterday\u2019s High Temp (F);Yesterday\u2019s Low Temp (F);Today\u2019s High Temp (F);Today\u2019s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany, NY;34;31;50;36;Mostly cloudy;SSE;6;47%;9%;1 Albuquerque, NM;61;36;58;34;Breezy in the p.m.;SSW;12;23%;2%;5 Anchorage, AK;33;23;34;32;A bit of p.m. snow;SE;7;78%;99%;0 Asheville, NC;52;30;58;51;Becoming cloudy;SSE;7;58%;36%;4 Atlanta, GA;59;40;62;56;Showers around;ESE;5;61%;87%;1 Atlantic City, NJ;38;31;49;45;Sunny and milder;S;12;58%;2%;4 Austin, TX;72;60;82;67;Areas of morning fog;S;15;65%;33%;2 Baltimore, MD;42;31;58;43;Mostly sunny, warmer;SSE;5;45%;12%;4 Baton Rouge, LA;71;59;80;69;A couple of showers;SSE;12;69%;87%;1 Billings, MT;44;6;7;-5;Colder with snow;ENE;9;70%;97%;1 Birmingham, AL;65;48;61;55;Cloudy with showers;SSE;11;61%;95%;1 Bismarck, ND;14;-9;-5;-15;A bit of snow;N;11;76%;95%;1 Boise, ID;48;25;41;24;Afternoon flurries;WSW;8;55%;62%;1 Boston, MA;36;30;53;32;Warmer with some sun;SSW;9;41%;3%;3 Bridgeport, CT;34;30;48;35;Mostly sunny, milder;S;7;50%;3%;3 Buffalo, NY;42;39;46;40;Partly sunny;SE;7;67%;33%;1 Burlington, VT;29;28;41;26;Cloudy and milder;NW;9;63%;42%;1 Caribou, ME;15;14;33;3;Mostly cloudy;N;9;60%;61%;1 Casper, WY;50;15;15;-9;Colder with snow;NNE;19;68%;100%;1 Charleston, SC;61;49;67;58;Turning cloudy, nice;SSE;7;74%;35%;4 Charleston, WV;58;35;67;54;Increasing clouds;SSE;6;42%;58%;4 Charlotte, NC;55;35;69;55;Warmer;SSE;6;51%;25%;4 Cheyenne, WY;54;29;36;-9;A bit of p.m. snow;NE;12;60%;97%;1 Chicago, IL;46;34;44;42;Breezy;SSE;16;80%;95%;1 Cleveland, OH;45;40;51;46;Periods of sun, mild;SSE;10;62%;75%;2 Columbia, SC;61;38;72;55;Becoming cloudy;SSE;5;62%;27%;4 Columbus, OH;51;34;59;52;Clouds and sun, mild;SSE;9;59%;63%;4 Concord, NH;30;25;50;27;Partly sunny, mild;N;6;45%;9%;3 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;67;59;81;63;Breezy and warmer;SSW;16;61%;91%;1 Denver, CO;65;34;48;3;A little p.m. snow;NE;9;41%;97%;2 Des Moines, IA;61;31;53;22;Cloudy and breezy;NE;16;64%;89%;1 Detroit, MI;41;33;41;39;Breezy in the p.m.;SE;11;79%;82%;2 Dodge City, KS;69;37;71;8;Breezy in the p.m.;NW;19;26%;3%;4 Duluth, MN;33;7;9;5;Periods of snow;NE;16;83%;99%;1 El Paso, TX;76;45;67;41;Windy in the p.m.;WSW;14;23%;0%;3 Fairbanks, AK;5;3;20;19;A little p.m. snow;NNE;4;59%;98%;0 Fargo, ND;16;0;1;-7;Very cold with snow;NNE;16;78%;99%;1 Grand Junction, CO;54;34;47;27;Cloudy;N;13;44%;93%;1 Grand Rapids, MI;47;33;42;37;Breezy in the p.m.;E;12;72%;92%;1 Hartford, CT;34;31;52;31;Mostly sunny, warmer;SSE;7;46%;3%;3 Helena, MT;40;7;10;0;A little snow;N;13;51%;74%;1 Honolulu, HI;83;67;83;70;Partly sunny;NE;10;67%;33%;7 Houston, TX;69;61;78;68;Fog in the morning;S;15;77%;47%;1 Indianapolis, IN;56;37;60;56;Breezy in the p.m.;S;10;62%;71%;3 Jackson, MS;68;56;70;66;A shower and t-storm;S;12;80%;98%;1 Jacksonville, FL;70;53;74;59;Clouds and sun, nice;ESE;8;65%;11%;5 Juneau, AK;38;15;27;16;Colder;ENE;6;53%;0%;2 Kansas City, MO;58;41;69;31;Breezy and warmer;S;15;54%;57%;3 Knoxville, TN;60;29;67;54;Turning cloudy, mild;SSE;5;54%;65%;4 Las Vegas, NV;72;56;66;38;Partly sunny, breezy;NW;15;19%;3%;4 Lexington, KY;56;39;65;55;Breezy in the p.m.;S;12;54%;64%;3 Little Rock, AR;67;49;68;65;A shower and t-storm;S;15;79%;100%;1 Long Beach, CA;64;53;60;48;Mostly cloudy;S;9;65%;41%;2 Los Angeles, CA;65;52;60;48;Mostly cloudy;SE;6;71%;36%;2 Louisville, KY;60;43;68;58;Breezy in the p.m.;S;11;47%;70%;2 Madison, WI;51;28;37;24;Rain and drizzle;NE;12;60%;98%;1 Memphis, TN;67;51;65;62;A t-storm, breezy;SSE;14;75%;97%;1 Miami, FL;77;73;78;73;A morning shower;ENE;11;59%;60%;5 Milwaukee, WI;52;32;39;31;Colder;NE;13;74%;98%;1 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;44;18;21;8;Snow, much colder;NE;17;70%;100%;1 Mobile, AL;66;52;69;62;A passing shower;SSE;12;76%;82%;1 Montgomery, AL;70;46;60;54;Showers, mainly late;SSE;10;66%;100%;1 Mt. Washington, NH;13;11;21;17;Very windy, cloudy;ESE;45;92%;31%;1 Nashville, TN;62;43;66;57;Breezy in the p.m.;S;13;55%;94%;2 New Orleans, LA;68;60;77;67;A shower;SSE;12;72%;82%;1 New York, NY;37;32;52;38;Mostly sunny, warmer;S;7;45%;2%;4 Newark, NJ;38;27;54;35;Mostly sunny, warmer;S;7;44%;4%;4 Norfolk, VA;46;31;66;52;Clouds and sun;S;8;58%;4%;4 Oklahoma City, OK;70;53;75;43;Mostly cloudy, warm;S;16;46%;62%;3 Olympia, WA;50;34;45;25;A passing shower;NNE;6;74%;85%;1 Omaha, NE;64;31;50;13;Breezy and cooler;N;19;63%;84%;1 Orlando, FL;78;61;81;62;Mostly sunny;ESE;9;53%;5%;5 Philadelphia, PA;39;30;57;40;Sunny and warmer;S;6;42%;2%;4 Phoenix, AZ;80;50;69;50;Not as warm;SSW;9;30%;3%;5 Pittsburgh, PA;49;37;59;48;Mild with some sun;SE;7;44%;27%;4 Portland, ME;30;27;46;33;Milder;NE;8;48%;17%;3 Portland, OR;48;36;45;27;Rain and drizzle;E;5;79%;90%;1 Providence, RI;33;30;50;33;Sunshine and warmer;S;7;45%;3%;3 Raleigh, NC;52;33;67;56;Partly sunny, mild;S;6;57%;36%;4 Reno, NV;56;24;38;22;A snow shower;WSW;10;56%;73%;3 Richmond, VA;47;30;66;55;Clouds and sun;S;7;45%;25%;4 Roswell, NM;77;40;72;37;Windy;WSW;21;16%;26%;5 Sacramento, CA;63;39;59;36;Mostly sunny;SSW;8;49%;36%;4 Salt Lake City, UT;57;34;37;24;Snow showers, colder;WSW;10;66%;97%;1 San Antonio, TX;74;62;84;64;Fog in the morning;SSE;14;71%;30%;3 San Diego, CA;64;52;61;53;Mostly cloudy;WSW;8;70%;66%;1 San Francisco, CA;58;44;56;46;Breezy in the p.m.;WNW;15;61%;36%;4 Savannah, GA;66;49;73;58;Becoming cloudy;SSE;7;70%;81%;5 Seattle-Tacoma, WA;46;35;43;27;Cloudy with a shower;NNE;10;73%;85%;1 Sioux Falls, SD;57;17;23;2;A bit of p.m. snow;NNE;19;72%;96%;1 Spokane, WA;44;26;31;11;Flurries, very cold;NE;14;48%;50%;1 Springfield, IL;54;38;57;54;Breezy;S;14;76%;67%;3 St. Louis, MO;65;40;62;60;Breezy;S;14;62%;78%;2 Tampa, FL;80;60;83;63;Mostly sunny;E;5;59%;5%;5 Toledo, OH;44;35;50;43;Breezy in the p.m.;SSE;9;70%;30%;3 Tucson, AZ;79;44;66;42;Not as warm;S;11;28%;0%;5 Tulsa, OK;72;52;75;51;Mostly cloudy, warm;S;15;54%;62%;4 Vero Beach, FL;75;61;77;64;Partly sunny;ESE;11;63%;6%;5 Washington, DC;44;35;63;50;Partly sunny, mild;S;6;42%;10%;4 Wichita, KS;60;44;70;21;Breezy and warmer;N;14;38%;81%;4 Wilmington, DE;41;31;57;41;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;7;43%;2%;4 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather