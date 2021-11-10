US Forecast for Thursday, November 11, 2021

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;57;31;55;44;Periods of sun;SE;5;55%;56%;2

Albuquerque, NM;63;40;63;38;Plenty of sunshine;N;7;27%;0%;4

Anchorage, AK;25;20;26;19;Snow in the morning;NNE;9;74%;91%;0

Asheville, NC;74;47;59;45;Cooler;SSE;6;69%;91%;1

Atlanta, GA;75;51;70;49;A couple of showers;SSW;6;71%;98%;2

Atlantic City, NJ;66;54;64;59;Inc. clouds;SE;12;63%;61%;3

Austin, TX;80;61;75;47;Mostly sunny, nice;NNE;8;54%;7%;4

Baltimore, MD;69;46;67;58;Inc. clouds;SSE;8;61%;77%;3

Baton Rouge, LA;76;62;77;49;A stray p.m. t-storm;N;8;80%;57%;2

Billings, MT;49;32;43;28;Some sun, a shower;WNW;9;47%;51%;2

Birmingham, AL;73;56;70;43;A couple of showers;NW;9;76%;77%;1

Bismarck, ND;51;34;36;25;Windy;NW;23;65%;83%;0

Boise, ID;50;39;52;42;A shower or two;ESE;4;76%;64%;1

Boston, MA;62;39;55;47;Periods of sun;ESE;6;46%;34%;2

Bridgeport, CT;64;36;58;51;Inc. clouds;ESE;8;50%;75%;3

Buffalo, NY;53;41;59;52;Windy in the p.m.;SSE;18;56%;85%;2

Burlington, VT;57;32;50;42;A thick cloud cover;SSE;4;58%;27%;1

Caribou, ME;45;30;44;26;Mostly cloudy;E;6;61%;2%;1

Casper, WY;40;24;42;22;Partly sunny;E;13;44%;56%;3

Charleston, SC;71;54;74;63;Partial sunshine;S;6;75%;78%;4

Charleston, WV;70;48;75;44;A shower in the p.m.;S;7;51%;93%;2

Charlotte, NC;78;47;72;60;A couple of showers;SSE;6;53%;91%;1

Cheyenne, WY;47;29;46;31;Mostly cloudy, windy;NNW;22;39%;75%;2

Chicago, IL;57;55;56;40;Rain, windy;SW;21;76%;80%;1

Cleveland, OH;58;50;67;46;A little p.m. rain;SSW;18;57%;93%;2

Columbia, SC;79;45;75;60;A passing shower;SSE;5;71%;86%;1

Columbus, OH;61;49;69;40;P.M. rain, breezy;WSW;12;68%;92%;2

Concord, NH;58;26;54;35;Partly sunny;SE;3;50%;27%;2

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;78;54;70;47;Plenty of sunshine;S;11;46%;2%;4

Denver, CO;57;34;56;32;Partly sunny, breezy;NNE;14;32%;29%;3

Des Moines, IA;55;40;51;32;Increasingly windy;W;20;51%;12%;2

Detroit, MI;53;45;65;40;Afternoon rain;SSW;11;69%;90%;2

Dodge City, KS;64;36;55;33;Breezy in the p.m.;NW;15;43%;56%;3

Duluth, MN;47;42;45;32;Breezy with rain;WSW;13;79%;91%;0

El Paso, TX;75;49;73;41;Plenty of sunshine;N;6;18%;0%;4

Fairbanks, AK;0;-5;4;-2;Cloudy and cold;SW;3;77%;16%;0

Fargo, ND;46;36;39;28;A bit of p.m. snow;NNW;15;78%;91%;0

Grand Junction, CO;55;32;52;33;Mostly sunny;NNE;5;60%;4%;3

Grand Rapids, MI;57;45;57;39;Rain;WSW;13;76%;90%;1

Hartford, CT;63;32;59;45;Inc. clouds;ESE;5;49%;41%;2

Helena, MT;44;26;42;33;Rain and snow shower;NW;3;60%;57%;1

Honolulu, HI;85;72;85;71;Partly sunny, nice;ENE;8;55%;40%;5

Houston, TX;79;67;79;53;A stray a.m. t-storm;NNE;7;65%;48%;4

Indianapolis, IN;67;53;58;39;Cooler with rain;WSW;11;76%;69%;1

Jackson, MS;74;61;72;44;Morning showers;N;9;78%;79%;1

Jacksonville, FL;75;61;77;63;A shower in the p.m.;SSE;7;76%;94%;2

Juneau, AK;40;31;38;34;Rain/snow showers;E;10;78%;94%;0

Kansas City, MO;69;43;56;37;Breezy and cooler;WSW;14;43%;7%;3

Knoxville, TN;73;46;72;45;Afternoon rain;SW;7;67%;90%;1

Las Vegas, NV;78;57;77;58;Sunny and warm;NNW;6;29%;0%;3

Lexington, KY;70;50;67;37;Afternoon rain;WSW;15;77%;86%;2

Little Rock, AR;69;59;66;40;A touch of a.m. rain;WNW;9;52%;57%;3

Long Beach, CA;71;58;88;61;Plenty of sunshine;NNE;6;29%;0%;3

Los Angeles, CA;75;61;87;65;Plenty of sunshine;NNE;6;34%;2%;3

Louisville, KY;72;53;65;40;Cooler with rain;WSW;11;70%;72%;1

Madison, WI;55;51;52;36;Morning rain;SW;12;78%;91%;1

Memphis, TN;71;59;67;42;Rain, a thunderstorm;W;12;68%;58%;3

Miami, FL;81;75;80;74;A p.m. t-storm;SE;10;76%;85%;1

Milwaukee, WI;55;52;56;38;Rain;SW;17;72%;81%;0

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;54;40;44;32;A little a.m. rain;WSW;18;69%;90%;1

Mobile, AL;74;62;76;54;A couple of showers;W;6;74%;70%;3

Montgomery, AL;75;53;72;48;Showers;W;7;74%;91%;1

Mt. Washington, NH;28;17;28;25;Windy;SSE;32;52%;25%;2

Nashville, TN;72;56;63;37;Cooler with rain;W;10;72%;70%;1

New Orleans, LA;77;65;79;58;A t-storm around;NW;8;71%;55%;3

New York, NY;66;43;59;58;Inc. clouds;SE;7;47%;67%;3

Newark, NJ;66;38;59;55;Inc. clouds;SE;7;52%;66%;3

Norfolk, VA;71;49;72;60;Inc. clouds;SSE;6;65%;72%;3

Oklahoma City, OK;68;45;64;43;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;9;49%;25%;3

Olympia, WA;50;44;56;55;Heavy afternoon rain;SSW;7;92%;96%;0

Omaha, NE;58;39;54;33;Windy;WNW;19;44%;11%;2

Orlando, FL;78;66;81;67;A shower;S;7;74%;80%;3

Philadelphia, PA;69;40;64;56;Inc. clouds;SE;7;60%;91%;3

Phoenix, AZ;85;56;86;56;Plenty of sunshine;NE;5;24%;0%;4

Pittsburgh, PA;62;49;68;48;Clouds and sun, mild;SSE;8;51%;71%;2

Portland, ME;56;35;51;41;Partly sunny;SE;6;50%;10%;2

Portland, OR;55;49;62;61;Rain;SSW;7;76%;96%;0

Providence, RI;64;34;57;42;Periods of sun;ESE;5;44%;25%;2

Raleigh, NC;77;42;72;61;Increasing clouds;SSE;6;67%;87%;2

Reno, NV;62;40;67;38;Mostly sunny;S;4;46%;0%;3

Richmond, VA;74;45;68;60;Inc. clouds;SSE;6;68%;100%;3

Roswell, NM;77;45;70;39;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;8;25%;0%;4

Sacramento, CA;62;50;69;49;Plenty of sunshine;SE;4;80%;2%;3

Salt Lake City, UT;51;38;52;43;Partly sunny;SE;7;69%;16%;1

San Antonio, TX;81;64;76;49;Mostly sunny;NNE;9;51%;6%;4

San Diego, CA;68;58;82;61;Sunny and warmer;NE;6;45%;0%;4

San Francisco, CA;65;52;68;53;Mostly sunny;SW;5;72%;3%;3

Savannah, GA;73;54;77;60;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;78%;65%;4

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;51;46;55;53;Afternoon rain;S;8;90%;95%;0

Sioux Falls, SD;49;35;47;29;Windy;WNW;23;54%;88%;1

Spokane, WA;46;34;46;41;A morning shower;E;2;84%;90%;1

Springfield, IL;66;53;55;38;A little a.m. rain;SW;16;62%;70%;1

St. Louis, MO;68;54;58;42;Occasional a.m. rain;SW;14;57%;58%;3

Tampa, FL;79;67;79;68;A shower;E;6;79%;67%;2

Toledo, OH;55;45;66;40;Afternoon rain;WSW;10;75%;90%;2

Tucson, AZ;81;51;85;52;Sunny and very warm;E;6;27%;0%;4

Tulsa, OK;67;46;63;44;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;7;43%;55%;3

Vero Beach, FL;77;69;83;68;A p.m. t-storm;SW;10;72%;100%;2

Washington, DC;71;48;69;61;Inc. clouds;SSE;7;65%;76%;3

Wichita, KS;64;40;59;40;Breezy in the p.m.;WNW;14;42%;55%;3

Wilmington, DE;69;41;65;56;Inc. clouds;SE;9;67%;94%;3

