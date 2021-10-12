US Forecast for Wednesday, October 13, 2021

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;71;52;69;57;Clouds and sun;SSE;5;83%;44%;2

Albuquerque, NM;62;37;60;39;Sunny;NNE;5;39%;0%;5

Anchorage, AK;45;31;43;33;Cloudy;NNE;4;74%;67%;0

Asheville, NC;76;59;77;57;Partly sunny;NW;4;72%;12%;5

Atlanta, GA;75;61;80;61;Partly sunny, humid;SE;4;77%;7%;4

Atlantic City, NJ;69;64;71;63;Decreasing clouds;WSW;6;87%;6%;3

Austin, TX;88;74;87;71;A t-storm or two;E;10;76%;94%;3

Baltimore, MD;72;64;78;61;Some sun returning;WSW;3;71%;27%;3

Baton Rouge, LA;90;70;88;71;Partly sunny, warm;ESE;7;68%;8%;3

Billings, MT;36;31;44;35;Cloudy and chilly;WSW;9;73%;16%;2

Birmingham, AL;82;67;84;65;Humid with some sun;SE;5;67%;12%;4

Bismarck, ND;54;41;51;37;Rain;WNW;16;89%;94%;1

Boise, ID;56;36;46;31;Cold with a shower;NNW;6;59%;49%;1

Boston, MA;72;58;76;61;Clouds and sun, warm;SW;6;62%;14%;4

Bridgeport, CT;70;55;71;60;Decreasing clouds;WSW;5;77%;17%;2

Buffalo, NY;77;66;70;59;Clouds and sun;SW;9;71%;27%;2

Burlington, VT;75;57;71;60;Brief p.m. showers;S;7;77%;90%;2

Caribou, ME;73;53;74;56;Clouds and sun;N;2;73%;44%;2

Casper, WY;30;23;36;20;Cold, a.m. flurries;SW;15;76%;59%;2

Charleston, SC;78;65;79;64;Partly sunny, humid;NE;6;71%;3%;5

Charleston, WV;79;61;79;60;Sunshine and warm;SSE;5;71%;12%;4

Charlotte, NC;78;61;82;62;Partly sunny, warm;WSW;4;67%;7%;5

Cheyenne, WY;47;30;48;31;Breezy and chilly;WNW;20;48%;11%;4

Chicago, IL;67;58;71;66;A shower in spots;S;9;67%;70%;2

Cleveland, OH;78;62;73;63;Partly sunny, breezy;SSE;15;68%;43%;4

Columbia, SC;78;59;81;62;Partly sunny, humid;WSW;3;68%;3%;5

Columbus, OH;78;56;76;64;Partly sunny, warm;S;4;68%;29%;4

Concord, NH;76;51;76;57;Partly sunny;WNW;3;68%;28%;3

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;85;73;81;68;A couple of t-storms;SE;13;81%;97%;2

Denver, CO;55;38;61;34;Mostly sunny;E;6;32%;14%;4

Des Moines, IA;72;58;73;45;Windy with rain;SW;19;74%;74%;2

Detroit, MI;73;60;73;63;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;6;67%;50%;4

Dodge City, KS;67;45;68;41;Sunny and pleasant;E;9;44%;0%;4

Duluth, MN;64;55;59;47;Periods of rain;S;12;86%;86%;1

El Paso, TX;85;51;75;52;Not as warm;NNE;5;27%;0%;5

Fairbanks, AK;34;27;33;26;Cloudy;NNE;4;71%;43%;0

Fargo, ND;59;48;60;46;Breezy with rain;SSE;16;89%;92%;1

Grand Junction, CO;50;36;51;38;Partly sunny, cool;NE;6;68%;42%;4

Grand Rapids, MI;66;60;71;65;Increasing clouds;SSE;7;73%;65%;3

Hartford, CT;72;53;73;59;Mostly cloudy, warm;SSW;5;72%;37%;3

Helena, MT;41;24;46;33;Partly sunny;SSW;6;54%;24%;3

Honolulu, HI;87;76;87;76;Partly sunny, windy;ENE;19;56%;19%;7

Houston, TX;89;76;90;76;Clouds and sun;SE;9;67%;33%;4

Indianapolis, IN;68;54;75;68;A t-storm around;SSE;6;80%;64%;3

Jackson, MS;89;69;88;68;Partly sunny;S;8;66%;14%;5

Jacksonville, FL;83;71;85;71;An afternoon shower;NE;8;72%;63%;4

Juneau, AK;46;41;46;42;Chilly with rain;S;9;90%;95%;0

Kansas City, MO;78;64;76;51;A t-storm or two;WSW;16;69%;65%;3

Knoxville, TN;74;61;80;62;Partly sunny;SSE;4;74%;24%;4

Las Vegas, NV;67;46;66;49;Cool with sunshine;N;6;24%;0%;5

Lexington, KY;77;55;78;65;Warm with some sun;SSW;6;81%;42%;4

Little Rock, AR;84;70;86;70;Very warm and humid;S;8;69%;41%;2

Long Beach, CA;73;50;75;52;Sunny and pleasant;SE;6;30%;1%;5

Los Angeles, CA;71;50;74;52;Sunny, but cool;ESE;5;31%;1%;5

Louisville, KY;76;57;79;67;A stray p.m. t-storm;S;5;83%;60%;2

Madison, WI;64;55;68;53;A t-storm around;S;8;80%;55%;1

Memphis, TN;84;72;86;71;Humid;S;11;66%;30%;3

Miami, FL;85;77;85;78;A t-storm around;ENE;8;73%;75%;5

Milwaukee, WI;66;58;71;62;A stray shower;S;10;73%;68%;2

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;63;54;67;46;Periods of rain;S;18;80%;70%;1

Mobile, AL;86;70;87;71;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;7;71%;6%;5

Montgomery, AL;81;63;81;64;Partly sunny, humid;ESE;5;73%;6%;5

Mt. Washington, NH;58;51;56;46;Clouds and sun, mild;WNW;10;68%;44%;1

Nashville, TN;82;62;83;65;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;6;76%;40%;2

New Orleans, LA;87;74;88;74;Humid;ESE;8;67%;28%;4

New York, NY;70;62;72;63;Fog in the morning;SW;5;72%;17%;2

Newark, NJ;71;58;73;61;Decreasing clouds;WSW;4;75%;20%;2

Norfolk, VA;73;68;77;61;Humid with a shower;SSE;6;78%;55%;4

Oklahoma City, OK;73;66;76;63;Partial sunshine;S;11;60%;38%;5

Olympia, WA;50;39;56;43;Partly sunny;S;6;75%;57%;1

Omaha, NE;79;60;70;42;Windy, morning rain;WSW;21;59%;66%;2

Orlando, FL;88;73;88;74;A t-storm around;NE;8;73%;48%;5

Philadelphia, PA;72;62;77;62;Patchy morning fog;SSW;4;73%;26%;2

Phoenix, AZ;69;50;75;53;Sunny and cool;WSW;5;25%;0%;5

Pittsburgh, PA;80;61;78;59;Sunshine and warm;W;6;65%;2%;3

Portland, ME;70;52;69;55;Mostly sunny, nice;SSW;5;85%;15%;3

Portland, OR;56;43;56;47;A shower;SSW;6;79%;77%;2

Providence, RI;73;55;74;59;Partly sunny;SSW;5;64%;12%;4

Raleigh, NC;75;58;81;62;Sunshine and humid;SW;3;73%;1%;4

Reno, NV;48;30;57;29;Partly sunny, cool;NNW;7;32%;0%;4

Richmond, VA;71;63;78;61;Mostly sunny, warm;S;4;75%;1%;4

Roswell, NM;88;45;77;45;Sunshine and nice;W;6;22%;0%;5

Sacramento, CA;68;46;69;48;Sunny and cool;NNW;5;41%;3%;4

Salt Lake City, UT;45;38;50;37;Mostly cloudy, cool;NNE;7;58%;63%;2

San Antonio, TX;90;75;88;72;A t-storm or two;SE;9;77%;94%;2

San Diego, CA;68;52;72;54;Sunny, but cool;N;7;42%;2%;5

San Francisco, CA;68;54;64;52;Mostly sunny, cool;S;10;52%;26%;4

Savannah, GA;83;66;84;64;Partly sunny, humid;NE;4;72%;2%;5

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;53;44;53;46;A morning shower;S;5;78%;72%;1

Sioux Falls, SD;70;56;64;40;Rain in the morning;SW;22;67%;74%;2

Spokane, WA;55;37;45;33;Rain and drizzle;SSE;3;77%;75%;1

Springfield, IL;77;54;75;61;A shower and t-storm;SSW;12;79%;84%;1

St. Louis, MO;79;59;80;64;A shower and t-storm;S;8;75%;86%;1

Tampa, FL;91;74;91;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;E;6;68%;55%;5

Toledo, OH;71;56;74;61;Warm with some sun;S;3;70%;47%;4

Tucson, AZ;67;42;74;46;Sunny, but cool;NW;6;29%;0%;5

Tulsa, OK;81;69;81;63;A t-storm or two;S;10;67%;84%;2

Vero Beach, FL;88;74;88;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;NE;9;73%;74%;4

Washington, DC;71;65;77;61;Clouds and sun, warm;SW;5;71%;5%;3

Wichita, KS;72;64;72;50;Partly sunny;SE;9;48%;21%;4

Wilmington, DE;69;62;74;61;Some sun returning;SSW;5;81%;17%;2

