US Forecast for Wednesday, September 29, 2021

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;65;44;61;46;Inc. clouds;NNW;6;63%;42%;4

Albuquerque, NM;65;54;75;54;Partly sunny;N;7;49%;27%;6

Anchorage, AK;46;29;44;30;Partly sunny, chilly;SE;5;61%;17%;2

Asheville, NC;77;56;79;55;Mostly sunny, nice;NW;6;65%;7%;5

Atlanta, GA;83;61;86;62;Plenty of sunshine;NW;5;62%;6%;6

Atlantic City, NJ;80;57;69;57;Not as warm;NNW;10;53%;2%;5

Austin, TX;94;72;86;72;A shower and t-storm;SSE;7;76%;83%;3

Baltimore, MD;82;56;73;53;Mostly sunny;WSW;8;50%;2%;5

Baton Rouge, LA;78;72;82;71;A couple of t-storms;ESE;6;84%;72%;2

Billings, MT;83;47;63;41;Cooler;SW;7;36%;6%;2

Birmingham, AL;85;64;86;66;Mostly sunny, warm;NNE;4;68%;42%;5

Bismarck, ND;98;62;73;54;A few showers;NW;10;53%;82%;2

Boise, ID;61;40;65;41;Sunshine, but cool;ENE;6;44%;0%;4

Boston, MA;73;53;66;52;Partly sunny;NW;8;48%;27%;4

Bridgeport, CT;76;52;68;50;Clouds and sun;NNW;8;51%;5%;4

Buffalo, NY;66;50;67;51;Mostly sunny;NNE;7;59%;0%;4

Burlington, VT;61;45;59;46;An afternoon shower;N;7;64%;77%;1

Caribou, ME;60;40;57;44;Mostly cloudy;NNE;5;63%;44%;1

Casper, WY;84;42;47;35;Cloudy with a shower;NNE;11;62%;74%;1

Charleston, SC;83;70;86;69;Plenty of sun;SW;6;60%;3%;6

Charleston, WV;82;57;79;50;Partly sunny;NE;5;64%;11%;5

Charlotte, NC;85;59;86;61;Mostly sunny, warm;NE;5;60%;0%;5

Cheyenne, WY;78;49;54;39;A couple of showers;N;16;62%;70%;2

Chicago, IL;71;62;77;63;Mostly sunny;ESE;7;53%;4%;4

Cleveland, OH;68;55;68;56;Plenty of sunshine;N;7;62%;0%;4

Columbia, SC;87;60;89;64;Sunny and pleasant;W;4;57%;2%;6

Columbus, OH;79;51;76;50;Sunny and pleasant;NE;5;57%;1%;5

Concord, NH;71;43;62;44;Inc. clouds;NW;6;57%;33%;4

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;94;71;84;72;A t-storm in spots;SSE;10;76%;57%;3

Denver, CO;83;53;68;43;Showers around;NNE;8;51%;88%;4

Des Moines, IA;88;62;86;66;Very warm;SE;9;57%;48%;2

Detroit, MI;71;52;72;52;Plenty of sun;ENE;5;55%;0%;4

Dodge City, KS;90;60;86;56;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;16;62%;87%;5

Duluth, MN;64;52;66;54;Increasing clouds;NE;9;82%;11%;4

El Paso, TX;83;59;85;60;Mostly sunny;W;7;41%;27%;7

Fairbanks, AK;37;22;36;22;Mostly cloudy, cold;N;4;72%;14%;1

Fargo, ND;89;65;87;63;A t-storm around;S;11;51%;73%;3

Grand Junction, CO;75;53;60;46;A shower and t-storm;ESE;8;84%;75%;2

Grand Rapids, MI;73;49;77;51;Warm with sunshine;E;5;64%;0%;4

Hartford, CT;69;50;66;48;Clouds and sun;NNW;7;53%;7%;4

Helena, MT;64;39;64;35;Partly sunny;WSW;7;39%;0%;4

Honolulu, HI;87;75;88;75;An afternoon shower;ENE;13;52%;45%;9

Houston, TX;84;74;82;75;A shower and t-storm;ESE;6;80%;83%;2

Indianapolis, IN;84;60;83;57;Mostly sunny, warm;E;5;63%;5%;5

Jackson, MS;83;71;84;70;A couple of t-storms;SSE;5;82%;72%;2

Jacksonville, FL;87;66;90;67;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;6;54%;5%;7

Juneau, AK;51;41;47;42;A touch of rain;E;8;84%;75%;1

Kansas City, MO;90;69;84;67;More humid;SE;8;63%;55%;3

Knoxville, TN;82;57;85;60;Mostly sunny;NE;3;69%;5%;5

Las Vegas, NV;88;66;83;62;Mostly sunny;N;8;21%;0%;5

Lexington, KY;83;60;82;56;Mostly sunny, warm;ENE;5;72%;4%;5

Little Rock, AR;89;69;84;68;A couple of t-storms;S;6;79%;82%;2

Long Beach, CA;72;61;76;58;Fog, then sun;SE;6;61%;1%;5

Los Angeles, CA;72;59;74;62;Fog to sun;SSE;5;51%;1%;5

Louisville, KY;87;63;86;61;Mostly sunny;ENE;5;68%;6%;5

Madison, WI;77;51;82;56;Mostly sunny, warm;ESE;6;54%;8%;4

Memphis, TN;88;71;84;71;A thunderstorm;SE;7;77%;71%;3

Miami, FL;86;74;85;77;Partly sunny, nice;NE;8;55%;25%;8

Milwaukee, WI;68;57;74;61;Mostly sunny, warm;ESE;7;66%;5%;4

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;81;59;85;63;Very warm;SE;8;60%;12%;4

Mobile, AL;83;72;82;71;Some sun, a t-storm;WSW;6;84%;65%;5

Montgomery, AL;86;66;84;67;Mostly sunny;NW;4;68%;28%;6

Mt. Washington, NH;44;28;33;25;Winds subsiding;NW;24;87%;81%;2

Nashville, TN;84;62;86;63;Humid with sunshine;ESE;4;68%;19%;5

New Orleans, LA;84;74;82;73;A couple of t-storms;ESE;7;80%;71%;2

New York, NY;77;56;68;53;Breezy, not as warm;NNW;15;43%;3%;4

Newark, NJ;72;55;69;54;Breezy;NNW;15;45%;4%;4

Norfolk, VA;87;67;75;57;Not as warm;NNE;9;52%;0%;5

Oklahoma City, OK;93;68;83;67;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;12;73%;74%;4

Olympia, WA;61;46;59;52;Showers around;S;9;79%;91%;1

Omaha, NE;94;65;86;65;Mostly cloudy;SE;12;58%;70%;2

Orlando, FL;86;69;89;70;Mostly sunny, nice;ESE;5;56%;2%;7

Philadelphia, PA;75;54;71;54;Mostly sunny;NNW;8;45%;3%;5

Phoenix, AZ;91;70;85;68;Sun and clouds, cool;NE;5;43%;35%;5

Pittsburgh, PA;75;52;73;50;Sunshine;NNW;5;56%;4%;5

Portland, ME;63;51;64;50;Inc. clouds;NNW;8;51%;35%;4

Portland, OR;61;47;65;56;Mostly cloudy;SSE;5;68%;42%;1

Providence, RI;75;51;66;50;Partly sunny;N;8;51%;21%;4

Raleigh, NC;86;62;84;58;Sunshine, pleasant;ENE;6;62%;0%;5

Reno, NV;62;35;66;37;Sunny and cool;S;6;31%;0%;5

Richmond, VA;83;61;76;51;Nice with sunshine;NNE;7;62%;0%;5

Roswell, NM;83;60;89;57;Sunshine and warm;W;7;33%;11%;6

Sacramento, CA;79;52;85;53;Partly sunny;SW;6;32%;1%;5

Salt Lake City, UT;73;46;62;43;Some sun returning;ESE;7;43%;1%;5

San Antonio, TX;95;74;89;74;Couple of t-storms;SE;7;78%;80%;4

San Diego, CA;72;66;73;63;Fog to sun;NW;7;59%;3%;5

San Francisco, CA;70;55;68;57;Partly sunny;SSW;8;50%;2%;5

Savannah, GA;86;66;89;66;Sunny and warm;SSW;3;63%;2%;6

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;62;50;58;54;Rain and drizzle;S;7;74%;89%;1

Sioux Falls, SD;90;65;85;62;Mostly cloudy, warm;ESE;12;52%;66%;2

Spokane, WA;58;44;61;42;Mostly sunny, cool;SE;5;57%;13%;4

Springfield, IL;87;61;89;63;Very warm;SE;6;57%;30%;5

St. Louis, MO;91;61;90;64;Hot and more humid;SE;5;61%;48%;4

Tampa, FL;89;69;90;70;Partly sunny, nice;ENE;5;56%;2%;7

Toledo, OH;71;50;71;50;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;2;66%;0%;4

Tucson, AZ;88;64;87;62;Partly sunny;SSE;5;39%;68%;6

Tulsa, OK;95;73;87;69;A p.m. t-storm;SE;8;66%;74%;3

Vero Beach, FL;89;69;86;70;A shower in the a.m.;ENE;8;65%;66%;7

Washington, DC;79;56;73;52;Not as warm;NNW;7;54%;0%;5

Wichita, KS;91;68;86;66;Mostly cloudy;SSE;11;58%;55%;4

Wilmington, DE;81;54;71;54;Mostly sunny;NNW;9;50%;1%;5

