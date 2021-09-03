US Forecast for Saturday, September 4, 2021

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;71;52;72;55;Partly sunny, nice;SE;5;65%;9%;6

Albuquerque, NM;87;66;86;64;Episodes of sunshine;SE;5;45%;18%;5

Anchorage, AK;62;53;61;52;A couple of showers;SSW;3;86%;85%;1

Asheville, NC;78;56;80;59;Mostly sunny;SSE;4;58%;12%;8

Atlanta, GA;81;60;84;63;Partly sunny, nice;SSE;5;47%;0%;8

Atlantic City, NJ;75;63;78;71;Mostly sunny, nice;SW;7;58%;3%;7

Austin, TX;97;76;99;76;Partly sunny;S;4;53%;13%;9

Baltimore, MD;77;59;81;66;Mostly sunny, nice;S;4;56%;57%;7

Baton Rouge, LA;90;70;90;71;Clouds and sun;SSE;5;67%;32%;9

Billings, MT;66;49;80;55;Sunny and warmer;SW;7;38%;2%;5

Birmingham, AL;84;66;85;66;Partly sunny;SE;5;48%;2%;8

Bismarck, ND;71;52;79;49;Partly sunny;NW;9;54%;2%;5

Boise, ID;81;53;88;58;Dimmed sunshine;E;5;16%;0%;6

Boston, MA;72;60;78;61;Partly sunny, nice;SW;8;47%;5%;6

Bridgeport, CT;74;57;77;63;Mostly sunny;SW;7;54%;6%;6

Buffalo, NY;73;60;77;68;Nice with some sun;SSE;6;58%;26%;6

Burlington, VT;71;58;76;59;Partly sunny;SSE;6;57%;12%;6

Caribou, ME;58;46;63;42;Rather cloudy;N;12;58%;24%;1

Casper, WY;76;44;80;45;Brilliant sunshine;N;11;42%;5%;6

Charleston, SC;82;69;83;68;A stray shower;E;8;60%;43%;8

Charleston, WV;79;55;83;66;Sun and clouds;SSW;5;55%;74%;7

Charlotte, NC;82;58;85;61;Mostly sunny, nice;S;4;51%;4%;8

Cheyenne, WY;74;53;77;53;Mostly sunny;SW;7;38%;27%;7

Chicago, IL;76;67;73;63;A shower or two;WNW;9;74%;63%;2

Cleveland, OH;72;64;80;68;Mostly cloudy;SSW;8;53%;59%;3

Columbia, SC;83;59;85;64;Mostly sunny, nice;SSE;4;49%;5%;8

Columbus, OH;78;57;78;66;A p.m. shower or two;SSW;6;57%;84%;4

Concord, NH;75;52;77;52;Mostly sunny;N;8;56%;7%;6

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;96;79;98;78;Partly sunny and hot;ESE;9;53%;21%;8

Denver, CO;83;57;79;55;Mostly sunny;S;6;42%;10%;7

Des Moines, IA;78;65;76;57;Nice with some sun;NW;9;77%;27%;3

Detroit, MI;74;63;77;66;Mostly cloudy;SW;7;59%;55%;4

Dodge City, KS;85;65;80;60;A strong t-storm;ENE;13;81%;42%;3

Duluth, MN;66;58;74;53;Warmer with a shower;W;7;66%;66%;3

El Paso, TX;93;73;91;73;Partly sunny;ENE;6;45%;37%;9

Fairbanks, AK;70;48;65;48;Decreasing clouds;NW;4;69%;44%;1

Fargo, ND;74;58;75;52;Partly sunny;NW;9;66%;18%;5

Grand Junction, CO;80;56;85;54;Mostly sunny;WNW;8;38%;0%;7

Grand Rapids, MI;77;64;74;62;A shower in places;SW;8;69%;58%;2

Hartford, CT;73;56;76;59;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;56%;7%;6

Helena, MT;76;46;82;52;Sunshine;SSW;7;31%;0%;5

Honolulu, HI;86;76;86;74;A shower in the p.m.;ENE;17;52%;67%;11

Houston, TX;90;77;96;77;Partly sunny;S;5;63%;22%;8

Indianapolis, IN;78;65;72;69;A stray p.m. t-storm;SW;6;71%;62%;2

Jackson, MS;89;68;92;71;Partly sunny, nice;SSE;3;57%;5%;9

Jacksonville, FL;85;73;86;74;Mostly sunny;ENE;8;65%;36%;9

Juneau, AK;57;52;60;52;A little rain;SE;6;86%;89%;1

Kansas City, MO;86;72;76;63;A couple of t-storms;NNW;7;85%;65%;2

Knoxville, TN;82;60;84;65;Partly sunny, nice;SSW;5;65%;17%;8

Las Vegas, NV;98;75;99;78;Mostly sunny;NW;5;13%;0%;8

Lexington, KY;77;57;79;67;A shower in the p.m.;SW;7;72%;95%;4

Little Rock, AR;93;71;98;76;Humid with some sun;S;6;53%;30%;8

Long Beach, CA;79;63;89;66;Mostly sunny;WSW;7;46%;1%;7

Los Angeles, CA;81;65;91;71;Plenty of sunshine;S;6;40%;1%;8

Louisville, KY;81;63;80;70;A stray p.m. t-storm;SW;6;71%;98%;3

Madison, WI;69;63;70;55;A shower in places;W;6;81%;48%;2

Memphis, TN;89;69;91;74;More humid;S;8;53%;19%;7

Miami, FL;84;76;87;77;A heavy thunderstorm;SW;5;75%;67%;9

Milwaukee, WI;74;65;74;61;A shower in spots;NW;10;76%;49%;2

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;64;60;73;58;A morning shower;W;9;72%;51%;3

Mobile, AL;90;73;88;73;Partly sunny;SW;6;64%;30%;9

Montgomery, AL;87;62;83;64;Partly sunny, nice;ESE;5;58%;0%;9

Mt. Washington, NH;41;35;47;41;Windy;NW;39;75%;4%;6

Nashville, TN;83;64;88;72;Clouds and sun;S;6;59%;29%;7

New Orleans, LA;89;77;88;76;Partly sunny, nice;SSE;6;63%;31%;9

New York, NY;73;60;76;65;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;52%;26%;6

Newark, NJ;74;59;77;63;Mostly sunny;SW;5;53%;27%;6

Norfolk, VA;78;63;82;64;Sunshine;SSE;5;54%;11%;7

Oklahoma City, OK;96;75;96;69;Warm with a t-storm;NNE;10;55%;78%;8

Olympia, WA;79;47;77;57;Mostly cloudy;S;7;55%;38%;3

Omaha, NE;74;65;78;57;Nice with some sun;NNW;9;74%;9%;6

Orlando, FL;92;75;90;75;A p.m. t-storm;NE;6;71%;63%;9

Philadelphia, PA;75;60;79;66;Mostly sunny;S;6;53%;27%;7

Phoenix, AZ;100;80;103;81;Partly sunny;SW;5;31%;0%;8

Pittsburgh, PA;73;56;78;64;Nice with some sun;S;5;63%;77%;7

Portland, ME;70;58;74;55;Mostly sunny, nice;WNW;7;55%;5%;6

Portland, OR;82;53;84;59;Clouds and sun;N;4;47%;17%;5

Providence, RI;72;56;77;59;Partly sunny, nice;SW;6;51%;4%;6

Raleigh, NC;81;56;84;63;Mostly sunny;SSE;4;56%;9%;8

Reno, NV;84;49;89;49;Dimmed sunshine;W;4;21%;0%;7

Richmond, VA;78;56;82;64;Brilliant sunshine;SSE;4;58%;10%;7

Roswell, NM;95;68;92;68;A t-storm around;E;5;52%;73%;9

Sacramento, CA;87;56;93;59;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;4;37%;1%;7

Salt Lake City, UT;81;55;87;59;Dimmed sunshine;ESE;6;21%;0%;7

San Antonio, TX;98;76;100;75;Partly sunny;SSE;7;52%;9%;9

San Diego, CA;76;67;82;69;Fog to sun;W;8;57%;0%;8

San Francisco, CA;67;56;71;58;Partly sunny;WSW;9;58%;2%;7

Savannah, GA;85;66;87;70;Mostly sunny, nice;ESE;6;62%;10%;9

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;78;54;76;61;Rather cloudy;SSW;8;52%;66%;3

Sioux Falls, SD;69;60;75;55;A shower in the a.m.;WNW;8;67%;55%;4

Spokane, WA;80;50;84;57;Clouds and sun;SSE;3;31%;3%;5

Springfield, IL;73;64;74;61;A t-storm in spots;NW;7;94%;57%;2

St. Louis, MO;79;69;79;65;A couple of t-storms;NW;6;81%;84%;2

Tampa, FL;89;74;89;75;A t-storm around;NW;5;75%;47%;9

Toledo, OH;75;58;78;61;Mostly cloudy;SW;5;60%;52%;3

Tucson, AZ;97;76;95;76;Clouds and sun;SE;6;43%;22%;9

Tulsa, OK;97;79;95;71;Clouds and sun, hot;NNE;7;54%;76%;8

Vero Beach, FL;93;74;89;74;A heavy thunderstorm;N;6;79%;73%;9

Washington, DC;77;59;81;66;Partly sunny;SSE;5;59%;26%;7

Wichita, KS;90;73;80;60;A couple of t-storms;NNE;8;83%;70%;2

Wilmington, DE;74;59;79;64;Mostly sunny;S;6;58%;44%;7

