US Forecast for Wednesday, September 1, 2021

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;81;58;69;56;Cloudy;NNE;6;75%;39%;3

Albuquerque, NM;90;68;80;63;A couple of t-storms;SSE;10;54%;91%;5

Anchorage, AK;66;51;63;52;Cloudy with a shower;NNE;6;70%;95%;1

Asheville, NC;76;69;76;61;Tropical rainstorm;NW;6;82%;87%;2

Atlanta, GA;79;71;80;65;Clouds and sun;NW;7;81%;30%;4

Atlantic City, NJ;84;73;79;72;A couple of t-storms;ENE;9;82%;93%;2

Austin, TX;98;77;97;77;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;4;57%;35%;9

Baltimore, MD;84;70;77;66;A couple of t-storms;E;7;86%;95%;2

Baton Rouge, LA;90;74;90;73;Humid with a t-storm;SSW;6;74%;62%;7

Billings, MT;95;56;78;54;Cooler;NNE;8;30%;11%;6

Birmingham, AL;73;71;85;67;Warmer;N;7;67%;11%;4

Bismarck, ND;83;66;76;66;A strong t-storm;SSE;14;80%;55%;2

Boise, ID;80;49;81;49;Sunny and nice;NNE;7;24%;0%;6

Boston, MA;85;67;77;64;A little rain;SW;7;58%;92%;3

Bridgeport, CT;83;67;73;63;Tropical rainstorm;SE;7;77%;96%;2

Buffalo, NY;80;64;76;61;Some brightening;NE;9;57%;5%;6

Burlington, VT;81;59;75;56;Becoming cloudy;ENE;5;54%;11%;5

Caribou, ME;79;53;70;49;Sun and clouds;N;7;60%;33%;3

Casper, WY;90;59;77;51;A t-storm around;E;12;42%;83%;4

Charleston, SC;88;82;86;75;A little rain;SW;11;69%;80%;3

Charleston, WV;76;68;72;58;Tropical rainstorm;NE;6;92%;100%;2

Charlotte, NC;90;72;84;66;Tropical rainstorm;W;7;81%;87%;2

Cheyenne, WY;91;62;79;57;Not as warm;N;9;34%;70%;5

Chicago, IL;80;69;75;65;Breezy in the p.m.;NE;13;54%;5%;6

Cleveland, OH;79;69;76;65;Mostly cloudy, windy;N;18;64%;3%;4

Columbia, SC;91;76;84;70;A little rain;W;7;76%;80%;2

Columbus, OH;77;65;79;57;Cloudy;N;12;60%;5%;3

Concord, NH;82;58;75;58;Mostly cloudy;NNW;4;61%;79%;4

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;99;79;98;78;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;7;52%;13%;9

Denver, CO;94;65;89;60;Clouds and sun;NNW;6;29%;68%;6

Des Moines, IA;76;62;81;62;Mostly sunny;E;9;68%;11%;7

Detroit, MI;80;62;77;57;Sunshine and nice;N;9;53%;2%;6

Dodge City, KS;98;67;99;70;Hot, becoming breezy;SSE;15;46%;13%;8

Duluth, MN;68;54;69;55;Increasing clouds;ENE;9;78%;13%;5

El Paso, TX;92;74;88;71;A p.m. t-storm;W;7;54%;77%;9

Fairbanks, AK;66;49;70;51;Mostly cloudy;NE;5;57%;15%;2

Fargo, ND;83;59;80;63;Clouds and sun;SSE;11;66%;63%;5

Grand Junction, CO;92;64;69;58;A couple of t-storms;S;8;76%;93%;2

Grand Rapids, MI;81;56;79;52;Mostly sunny;NE;7;52%;0%;6

Hartford, CT;83;64;73;62;Tropical rainstorm;SE;4;78%;95%;2

Helena, MT;83;47;77;45;Mostly sunny, nice;W;7;28%;0%;6

Honolulu, HI;86;73;87;77;Partly sunny;ENE;8;52%;15%;11

Houston, TX;97;79;94;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;S;5;68%;59%;9

Indianapolis, IN;81;65;80;59;Mostly sunny;NNE;8;54%;1%;7

Jackson, MS;88;72;93;72;Humid with some sun;SSW;5;68%;44%;9

Jacksonville, FL;92;77;88;75;A shower and t-storm;SW;10;76%;71%;2

Juneau, AK;64;47;64;53;Sunshine and nice;E;6;68%;66%;4

Kansas City, MO;82;69;86;70;Sunny and humid;E;9;71%;23%;7

Knoxville, TN;76;71;79;63;A little rain;NW;7;77%;66%;2

Las Vegas, NV;98;74;97;78;Clearing, a t-storm;ESE;7;46%;63%;6

Lexington, KY;72;66;78;56;A stray thunderstorm;NNE;9;77%;41%;3

Little Rock, AR;95;72;98;72;Humid with sunshine;ENE;6;53%;31%;8

Long Beach, CA;73;65;77;64;Mostly cloudy;WSW;6;65%;0%;5

Los Angeles, CA;78;63;78;63;Clouds breaking;SW;6;60%;0%;6

Louisville, KY;74;69;82;59;Mostly cloudy;NNE;8;61%;12%;5

Madison, WI;78;55;76;51;Mostly sunny;NE;7;60%;3%;6

Memphis, TN;88;73;88;68;Mostly sunny;E;8;65%;22%;7

Miami, FL;89;78;90;78;A p.m. t-storm;NNW;6;66%;63%;10

Milwaukee, WI;78;64;75;62;Breezy in the a.m.;NNE;13;60%;6%;6

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;79;60;77;60;Sunny and delightful;ESE;9;62%;17%;6

Mobile, AL;87;75;91;74;Humid with a t-storm;SW;7;66%;63%;7

Montgomery, AL;79;69;83;67;Humid;NW;6;70%;13%;5

Mt. Washington, NH;49;41;49;40;Windy;N;29;81%;17%;2

Nashville, TN;76;68;84;61;Partly sunny, warmer;NNE;7;66%;14%;5

New Orleans, LA;89;78;88;79;Humid with a t-storm;SW;7;72%;66%;7

New York, NY;86;70;73;64;Tropical rainstorm;ENE;6;77%;96%;2

Newark, NJ;85;70;71;65;Tropical rainstorm;ENE;6;83%;96%;2

Norfolk, VA;91;73;91;71;A little rain;S;9;71%;80%;6

Oklahoma City, OK;97;74;99;74;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;7;50%;4%;8

Olympia, WA;66;43;73;44;Mostly sunny;NNE;6;59%;3%;5

Omaha, NE;79;64;83;67;Humid;ESE;12;78%;40%;7

Orlando, FL;94;77;84;75;A shower and t-storm;WSW;12;84%;84%;6

Philadelphia, PA;87;70;76;65;A couple of t-storms;NE;7;83%;92%;2

Phoenix, AZ;93;74;92;78;Thunderstorms;S;6;66%;86%;4

Pittsburgh, PA;75;67;68;57;Stormy;NE;6;83%;93%;2

Portland, ME;80;62;74;61;High clouds;SW;6;59%;76%;6

Portland, OR;70;49;77;52;Mostly sunny, nice;NNW;6;50%;4%;6

Providence, RI;85;64;76;64;A little rain;SSW;6;64%;93%;2

Raleigh, NC;95;74;86;68;Tropical rainstorm;S;10;69%;90%;2

Reno, NV;89;48;85;43;Hazy and smoky;W;7;19%;0%;8

Richmond, VA;88;72;83;67;Tropical rainstorm;S;7;80%;90%;2

Roswell, NM;94;71;93;70;A t-storm around;S;11;46%;70%;9

Sacramento, CA;92;54;81;51;Plenty of sunshine;S;6;49%;3%;7

Salt Lake City, UT;93;69;85;64;Mostly cloudy;SE;9;39%;32%;6

San Antonio, TX;98;77;98;77;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;60%;41%;10

San Diego, CA;73;67;75;67;Mostly cloudy;WNW;7;61%;0%;5

San Francisco, CA;68;57;66;57;Low clouds breaking;WSW;11;60%;3%;7

Savannah, GA;92;76;89;72;A shower and t-storm;WSW;10;70%;66%;4

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;67;49;71;51;Sunshine, pleasant;NE;9;56%;3%;5

Sioux Falls, SD;79;62;80;67;Breezy and humid;SE;14;70%;30%;6

Spokane, WA;71;43;72;45;Sunny and beautiful;N;3;41%;0%;5

Springfield, IL;83;63;81;55;Mostly sunny;ENE;7;64%;1%;7

St. Louis, MO;85;69;84;60;Sunshine, less humid;NE;7;60%;5%;7

Tampa, FL;90;79;85;79;A shower and t-storm;WSW;7;80%;86%;5

Toledo, OH;81;59;78;53;Mostly sunny;NNE;9;58%;0%;7

Tucson, AZ;94;72;83;70;Thunderstorms;SE;6;79%;86%;3

Tulsa, OK;94;74;101;76;Hot with sunshine;E;5;52%;5%;8

Vero Beach, FL;93;74;90;74;A p.m. t-storm;WSW;10;71%;76%;10

Washington, DC;84;71;80;66;A couple of t-storms;NNE;6;81%;94%;1

Wichita, KS;96;69;96;71;Mostly sunny, warm;ESE;9;58%;6%;8

Wilmington, DE;84;70;76;67;A couple of t-storms;NNE;7;86%;92%;2

