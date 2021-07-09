US Forecast for Saturday, July 10, 2021 _____ City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany, NY;82;62;77;58;Partly sunny;NNW;6;71%;18%;6 Albuquerque, NM;99;72;98;71;Hot, becoming windy;ESE;7;29%;34%;12 Anchorage, AK;61;50;61;50;A little rain;SE;7;62%;68%;2 Asheville, NC;79;66;84;65;A stray p.m. t-storm;NW;5;72%;67%;11 Atlanta, GA;83;70;84;73;A t-storm in spots;WSW;7;71%;65%;10 Atlantic City, NJ;85;72;81;72;Partly sunny;SSW;6;67%;30%;11 Austin, TX;82;75;90;77;A shower or two;S;7;71%;67%;6 Baltimore, MD;89;68;86;71;Clouds and sun;SSW;7;54%;16%;10 Baton Rouge, LA;84;77;92;76;A t-storm or two;S;7;68%;72%;8 Billings, MT;89;61;94;63;Sunny and very warm;SE;6;31%;1%;10 Birmingham, AL;86;73;90;75;Mostly cloudy;SW;7;60%;55%;7 Bismarck, ND;78;64;83;62;Decreasing clouds;NNW;6;55%;9%;9 Boise, ID;96;69;104;71;Sunshine, very hot;ENE;7;13%;0%;10 Boston, MA;74;69;75;63;A couple of showers;SSW;7;73%;62%;4 Bridgeport, CT;83;68;76;67;Humid with a shower;W;6;74%;57%;5 Buffalo, NY;71;65;78;64;Partly sunny;SE;6;58%;17%;8 Burlington, VT;76;60;81;59;Partly sunny;ESE;7;56%;8%;9 Caribou, ME;73;54;78;53;Warmer;WSW;6;52%;8%;7 Casper, WY;92;53;84;51;Not as hot;E;6;39%;2%;11 Charleston, SC;90;75;88;76;A strong t-storm;SW;6;74%;56%;10 Charleston, WV;87;62;81;68;A stray p.m. t-storm;ESE;4;68%;79%;9 Charlotte, NC;89;70;93;73;Mostly sunny;S;5;53%;55%;11 Cheyenne, WY;90;59;79;53;Not as warm;NE;11;39%;2%;11 Chicago, IL;73;67;74;69;A stray thunderstorm;ESE;10;76%;80%;3 Cleveland, OH;72;63;75;67;Clouds and sun;E;6;65%;26%;10 Columbia, SC;91;73;92;75;Partial sunshine;SW;5;60%;43%;11 Columbus, OH;76;62;75;67;A t-storm around;SE;7;65%;55%;4 Concord, NH;71;61;79;58;Warmer with a shower;SSE;4;69%;42%;5 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;86;77;93;77;Breezy with a shower;SSW;16;62%;54%;11 Denver, CO;99;64;83;59;Partly sunny, cooler;ENE;7;37%;1%;12 Des Moines, IA;82;68;73;63;A shower and t-storm;NE;9;85%;100%;2 Detroit, MI;77;57;77;64;Sun and clouds;E;6;63%;29%;9 Dodge City, KS;103;74;90;63;Not as hot;N;16;53%;25%;11 Duluth, MN;76;55;79;57;Sunny and warm;NE;7;55%;8%;9 El Paso, TX;98;75;101;79;Mostly cloudy, hot;ESE;6;27%;11%;10 Fairbanks, AK;71;46;72;48;Partly sunny;SSE;5;43%;10%;4 Fargo, ND;80;61;85;61;Partial sunshine;SE;6;58%;24%;9 Grand Junction, CO;106;68;102;67;Sunny and hot;ENE;9;11%;0%;12 Grand Rapids, MI;77;58;78;63;Mostly cloudy;E;6;64%;41%;6 Hartford, CT;79;68;79;66;Humid with a shower;ESE;6;73%;58%;5 Helena, MT;82;56;97;61;Sizzling sunshine;S;5;26%;0%;10 Honolulu, HI;87;75;88;76;A shower in the p.m.;ENE;13;56%;83%;13 Houston, TX;84;78;89;79;Humid with a t-storm;SSE;7;71%;63%;7 Indianapolis, IN;74;65;77;70;Humid with a t-storm;SSE;7;82%;92%;3 Jackson, MS;88;73;90;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSW;8;74%;57%;10 Jacksonville, FL;87;77;89;77;Partly sunny;WSW;7;62%;44%;8 Juneau, AK;60;50;59;49;A little rain;SSE;7;74%;67%;2 Kansas City, MO;93;76;79;67;A shower and t-storm;WNW;9;81%;85%;3 Knoxville, TN;85;70;84;70;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSE;6;77%;58%;4 Las Vegas, NV;116;95;119;94;Sunshine, very hot;NNW;6;14%;5%;12 Lexington, KY;82;65;79;71;A t-storm or two;S;6;82%;85%;4 Little Rock, AR;94;76;94;74;Partial sunshine;SSW;9;53%;67%;9 Long Beach, CA;82;66;80;65;Partly sunny;SW;6;64%;0%;11 Los Angeles, CA;87;69;86;69;Mostly sunny;S;6;53%;0%;11 Louisville, KY;85;69;82;74;A t-storm or two;S;7;79%;85%;3 Madison, WI;75;59;74;64;A shower and t-storm;ENE;8;75%;71%;3 Memphis, TN;82;75;91;76;A thunderstorm;SSW;13;64%;63%;6 Miami, FL;89;80;85;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;ENE;7;76%;78%;6 Milwaukee, WI;74;62;74;66;A stray thunderstorm;NE;11;65%;73%;3 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;77;64;75;62;Showers around;ESE;8;69%;70%;6 Mobile, AL;89;79;89;78;A couple of showers;SSW;6;68%;70%;10 Montgomery, AL;92;70;87;71;Nice with some sun;SW;5;67%;44%;11 Mt. Washington, NH;54;46;54;46;Breezy in the a.m.;N;18;82%;30%;4 Nashville, TN;89;75;90;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSW;8;60%;56%;4 New Orleans, LA;86;81;90;78;A couple of showers;S;6;64%;75%;5 New York, NY;86;70;82;70;Humid with a shower;E;6;66%;54%;5 Newark, NJ;87;71;83;72;A shower in places;NE;6;60%;46%;6 Norfolk, VA;90;73;87;73;Humid with some sun;SE;7;58%;20%;11 Oklahoma City, OK;90;73;89;69;Humid;NW;13;69%;59%;7 Olympia, WA;83;53;81;52;Mostly sunny;SW;5;66%;4%;9 Omaha, NE;91;70;75;64;A shower and t-storm;N;11;84%;84%;3 Orlando, FL;94;76;91;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;S;4;74%;57%;11 Philadelphia, PA;88;70;85;70;Partial sunshine;WNW;6;57%;30%;10 Phoenix, AZ;112;94;115;92;Record-tying heat;SW;9;24%;30%;11 Pittsburgh, PA;77;58;78;64;Some sun, less humid;E;4;59%;20%;11 Portland, ME;70;62;73;60;Mostly cloudy;SW;6;78%;20%;3 Portland, OR;87;59;85;59;Sunny;NNW;7;48%;4%;9 Providence, RI;74;68;78;62;A couple of showers;N;7;74%;72%;3 Raleigh, NC;94;71;89;72;Partly sunny;SE;5;59%;22%;11 Reno, NV;99;69;101;71;Hot with sunshine;W;7;21%;2%;12 Richmond, VA;88;69;86;70;Partial sunshine;ESE;6;58%;18%;11 Roswell, NM;93;69;96;73;Mostly cloudy;NNW;11;45%;23%;10 Sacramento, CA;107;70;112;72;Very hot;S;6;23%;0%;11 Salt Lake City, UT;102;70;100;73;Sunny and hot;E;7;13%;0%;11 San Antonio, TX;81;80;90;79;A shower or two;SE;9;68%;68%;5 San Diego, CA;74;66;76;64;Partly sunny;WSW;7;69%;1%;12 San Francisco, CA;72;61;76;61;Fog, then sun;WSW;12;54%;0%;10 Savannah, GA;91;75;91;75;A t-storm or two;WSW;5;75%;78%;11 Seattle-Tacoma, WA;80;57;79;57;Mostly sunny;NNE;6;64%;4%;9 Sioux Falls, SD;81;65;73;61;Cooler with rain;NNE;10;80%;79%;2 Spokane, WA;93;60;99;63;Very hot;SW;5;21%;2%;9 Springfield, IL;80;69;77;69;A shower and t-storm;SSW;8;90%;89%;3 St. Louis, MO;88;70;84;69;A shower and t-storm;SSW;9;78%;86%;3 Tampa, FL;90;77;89;76;A t-storm around;SE;5;73%;55%;12 Toledo, OH;76;58;75;65;Clouds and sun;E;4;62%;36%;9 Tucson, AZ;105;85;108;85;Hot;NE;9;32%;35%;9 Tulsa, OK;95;78;93;70;Partly sunny;SSE;11;60%;65%;5 Vero Beach, FL;91;74;88;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;SE;6;81%;58%;7 Washington, DC;88;66;84;70;Partly sunny;SSW;7;55%;14%;11 Wichita, KS;92;77;85;66;A severe t-storm;N;8;69%;65%;5 Wilmington, DE;88;71;85;71;Partly sunny;WNW;7;58%;10%;10