US Forecast for Friday, June 25, 2021 _____ City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany, NY;78;53;80;65;More humid;SSE;7;50%;9%;9 Albuquerque, NM;88;67;92;67;Breezy in the p.m.;N;8;24%;1%;13 Anchorage, AK;65;51;65;53;Mostly cloudy;SE;12;58%;66%;2 Asheville, NC;77;56;81;61;Mostly cloudy;SE;6;51%;28%;9 Atlanta, GA;81;62;84;64;Some sun, less humid;ESE;6;52%;16%;12 Atlantic City, NJ;77;60;71;70;A morning shower;S;8;80%;55%;8 Austin, TX;97;78;96;77;Partly sunny and hot;SSE;8;57%;6%;12 Baltimore, MD;79;59;80;70;Clearing;S;6;55%;27%;10 Baton Rouge, LA;91;75;91;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;SE;7;73%;68%;7 Billings, MT;91;61;81;62;Not as warm;NNW;8;47%;49%;8 Birmingham, AL;86;70;86;69;A t-storm around;SE;7;60%;42%;6 Bismarck, ND;88;64;74;61;A t-storm around;NNW;8;70%;86%;4 Boise, ID;94;63;94;67;Sunny and very warm;N;8;28%;0%;10 Boston, MA;75;62;76;65;A morning shower;S;6;74%;50%;4 Bridgeport, CT;75;59;79;66;A.M. mist, clearing;S;6;65%;52%;7 Buffalo, NY;83;69;85;69;Breezy with some sun;SSE;15;46%;87%;9 Burlington, VT;81;60;83;68;Breezy in the a.m.;S;13;38%;31%;10 Caribou, ME;76;50;76;60;Clouds and sun;S;12;48%;15%;9 Casper, WY;82;54;64;49;A stray t-shower;NNW;10;73%;59%;3 Charleston, SC;81;68;79;74;Humid with a t-storm;ESE;7;84%;72%;6 Charleston, WV;85;63;88;67;Partly sunny;SSE;5;49%;5%;11 Charlotte, NC;81;59;82;68;Partly sunny;SE;6;66%;44%;5 Cheyenne, WY;79;56;68;51;A stray t-shower;NNW;10;70%;64%;4 Chicago, IL;78;71;80;70;Heavy thunderstorms;S;15;83%;87%;3 Cleveland, OH;84;73;83;72;A t-storm around;SSE;15;57%;80%;5 Columbia, SC;83;60;80;70;A stray thunderstorm;E;5;71%;55%;6 Columbus, OH;86;69;83;70;A t-storm around;S;10;56%;74%;5 Concord, NH;78;49;74;60;Clouds and sun;SSE;5;76%;28%;4 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;97;79;96;78;Breezy with sunshine;SSE;15;54%;4%;12 Denver, CO;86;60;79;56;A t-storm or two;N;7;50%;77%;10 Des Moines, IA;84;69;82;69;Humid with a t-storm;SE;7;78%;83%;3 Detroit, MI;84;72;74;70;Rain, a thunderstorm;S;19;80%;91%;3 Dodge City, KS;100;71;90;66;A heavy thunderstorm;SSW;9;61%;90%;12 Duluth, MN;80;60;77;57;Warm with some sun;NE;6;56%;30%;9 El Paso, TX;100;80;102;77;Mostly sunny and hot;NW;8;21%;0%;13 Fairbanks, AK;81;55;75;54;Partly sunny;WNW;6;46%;28%;3 Fargo, ND;85;61;82;64;A t-storm around;NNW;7;51%;78%;5 Grand Junction, CO;80;61;81;60;A p.m. t-storm;NNE;10;38%;63%;7 Grand Rapids, MI;75;68;76;65;Rain, a thunderstorm;SSW;15;84%;90%;3 Hartford, CT;79;56;82;65;Periods of sun;S;6;67%;25%;5 Helena, MT;84;56;80;59;A stray t-shower;NW;8;45%;45%;9 Honolulu, HI;87;73;87;73;Mostly sunny;NE;8;52%;35%;13 Houston, TX;92;79;92;79;A t-storm in spots;SSE;8;69%;46%;10 Indianapolis, IN;84;73;81;74;A p.m. t-storm;S;19;69%;92%;3 Jackson, MS;92;74;89;73;A t-storm around;SSE;7;75%;55%;6 Jacksonville, FL;82;75;83;75;A thunderstorm;E;8;74%;71%;7 Juneau, AK;60;54;63;56;Occasional rain;E;10;80%;86%;2 Kansas City, MO;87;78;88;75;Severe thunderstorms;S;15;73%;91%;4 Knoxville, TN;88;64;89;64;Clouding up;S;5;49%;3%;11 Las Vegas, NV;96;79;101;83;Plenty of sunshine;NW;6;11%;0%;12 Lexington, KY;85;66;84;69;Humid;S;10;63%;22%;4 Little Rock, AR;96;77;94;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;S;8;63%;48%;7 Long Beach, CA;76;60;75;61;Clearing;SW;7;68%;3%;11 Los Angeles, CA;75;62;79;63;Some sun;S;7;55%;3%;11 Louisville, KY;88;74;89;76;Humid;S;10;56%;33%;4 Madison, WI;76;68;80;67;A morning shower;S;6;77%;86%;3 Memphis, TN;91;77;90;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSE;12;71%;46%;6 Miami, FL;83;81;86;81;A thunderstorm;E;12;68%;79%;5 Milwaukee, WI;78;70;77;66;A shower in the a.m.;NNE;9;81%;86%;3 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;89;65;87;68;Cloudy;E;8;43%;32%;5 Mobile, AL;89;75;86;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;SE;7;75%;67%;6 Montgomery, AL;87;69;84;67;Clouds and sun;SE;7;64%;12%;12 Mt. Washington, NH;49;41;56;46;Windy;S;28;77%;23%;4 Nashville, TN;91;72;91;73;Mostly cloudy;S;9;57%;11%;6 New Orleans, LA;90;78;87;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;SE;7;74%;68%;10 New York, NY;78;63;79;68;Mist in the morning;S;7;60%;51%;9 Newark, NJ;77;58;82;68;Misty in the morning;S;6;55%;51%;10 Norfolk, VA;75;63;83;72;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSE;7;72%;67%;5 Oklahoma City, OK;97;78;95;77;Breezy and hot;S;16;57%;45%;12 Olympia, WA;80;57;90;62;Clouds and sun, warm;N;5;56%;2%;9 Omaha, NE;84;71;84;69;Heavy p.m. t-storms;ESE;8;80%;88%;3 Orlando, FL;89;74;86;75;A thunderstorm;E;8;78%;64%;4 Philadelphia, PA;80;60;82;69;Clearing;SSE;6;53%;24%;10 Phoenix, AZ;103;84;106;80;Plenty of sunshine;W;7;17%;0%;12 Pittsburgh, PA;84;62;87;70;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;7;46%;42%;11 Portland, ME;70;53;66;61;A shower or two;S;6;78%;60%;3 Portland, OR;89;63;95;69;Partly sunny and hot;N;5;46%;2%;10 Providence, RI;77;59;78;63;A shower or two;S;6;72%;61%;4 Raleigh, NC;80;61;80;69;A stray p.m. t-storm;SE;6;78%;60%;5 Reno, NV;85;60;90;63;Mostly sunny;WNW;5;28%;0%;12 Richmond, VA;79;55;82;70;A t-storm around;SSE;5;61%;51%;5 Roswell, NM;96;73;102;71;A stray t-shower;SSW;8;32%;44%;12 Sacramento, CA;88;57;92;58;Plenty of sunshine;S;7;45%;0%;11 Salt Lake City, UT;79;64;87;65;A t-storm around;ENE;8;31%;43%;11 San Antonio, TX;94;78;95;77;Breezy and hot;SSE;14;56%;3%;12 San Diego, CA;71;63;72;63;Low clouds, then sun;WNW;8;61%;2%;11 San Francisco, CA;68;57;66;59;Turning sunny;WSW;12;67%;0%;10 Savannah, GA;81;70;84;74;Humid with a t-storm;SE;6;76%;71%;6 Seattle-Tacoma, WA;81;62;87;66;Warm with some sun;N;8;53%;2%;9 Sioux Falls, SD;84;62;84;64;Mostly cloudy;E;8;51%;44%;4 Spokane, WA;91;64;96;65;Hot;ESE;5;32%;0%;9 Springfield, IL;79;73;86;75;Heavy thunderstorms;S;15;84%;88%;3 St. Louis, MO;87;77;95;76;Heavy thunderstorms;S;15;68%;87%;5 Tampa, FL;86;75;86;75;A thunderstorm;ENE;6;76%;63%;5 Toledo, OH;86;71;76;70;Rain, a thunderstorm;SW;19;81%;90%;3 Tucson, AZ;99;78;102;77;Sunny and seasonable;WNW;8;23%;0%;12 Tulsa, OK;98;82;97;81;Breezy and hot;S;16;56%;48%;11 Vero Beach, FL;87;75;86;76;A stray thunderstorm;E;10;77%;65%;6 Washington, DC;79;56;83;71;Clearing;SSE;6;56%;25%;9 Wichita, KS;104;77;95;71;A heavy thunderstorm;S;16;56%;84%;8 Wilmington, DE;79;55;81;69;Humid with clearing;SSE;7;62%;25%;10