US Forecast

US Forecast for Friday, June 4, 2021

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;74;62;75;59;A p.m. t-storm;S;5;73%;60%;5

Albuquerque, NM;84;62;84;63;Partly sunny;SE;6;31%;37%;12

Anchorage, AK;59;46;59;47;Cloudy;S;6;62%;20%;2

Asheville, NC;74;60;78;57;A t-storm around;NNW;6;66%;43%;12

Atlanta, GA;84;64;83;63;A t-storm around;WNW;6;66%;48%;7

Atlantic City, NJ;79;65;70;64;A p.m. t-storm;SW;15;86%;78%;3

Austin, TX;73;68;79;68;A couple of t-storms;S;3;77%;84%;3

Baltimore, MD;82;68;81;64;Heavy p.m. t-storms;W;6;78%;67%;3

Baton Rouge, LA;85;71;83;72;A t-storm or two;SE;5;75%;84%;3

Billings, MT;97;67;98;65;A t-storm around;WSW;8;33%;64%;10

Birmingham, AL;80;67;84;67;A t-storm around;WSW;5;60%;44%;11

Bismarck, ND;97;65;104;66;Very hot;ENE;11;35%;45%;9

Boise, ID;102;68;96;62;Very hot;WNW;8;33%;3%;10

Boston, MA;73;64;76;64;A p.m. t-storm;SW;18;69%;78%;3

Bridgeport, CT;71;63;73;61;A t-storm or two;SSW;7;80%;81%;3

Buffalo, NY;66;59;70;64;Some sun, a shower;SW;10;77%;66%;10

Burlington, VT;71;62;83;64;Warmer with a shower;S;7;57%;62%;5

Caribou, ME;70;59;78;57;A passing shower;WSW;11;58%;65%;4

Casper, WY;88;51;94;57;Record-tying heat;N;10;21%;13%;11

Charleston, SC;79;73;81;73;A shower and t-storm;SSW;7;80%;79%;4

Charleston, WV;76;61;81;59;A t-storm in spots;S;5;70%;42%;5

Charlotte, NC;81;68;84;65;A t-storm around;S;6;63%;64%;7

Cheyenne, WY;81;54;86;59;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;8;31%;9%;11

Chicago, IL;83;67;88;68;Breezy in the p.m.;SW;11;44%;17%;10

Cleveland, OH;69;64;77;70;Some sun, a shower;SW;9;68%;49%;10

Columbia, SC;82;67;85;67;A shower and t-storm;S;5;75%;80%;4

Columbus, OH;69;60;82;63;Warmer with some sun;SW;7;56%;32%;9

Concord, NH;79;61;78;57;A couple of showers;WSW;7;73%;74%;5

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;82;67;81;68;A thunderstorm;SE;6;72%;78%;5

Denver, CO;83;56;88;60;Mostly sunny;SSW;5;30%;12%;12

Des Moines, IA;85;62;89;66;Sunny and very warm;SSW;11;44%;5%;10

Detroit, MI;79;62;82;68;Some sun, a shower;SW;8;55%;45%;8

Dodge City, KS;82;59;86;63;Mostly sunny;S;11;56%;4%;11

Duluth, MN;81;55;80;67;Mostly sunny, warm;SW;6;55%;21%;9

El Paso, TX;91;69;91;67;More clouds than sun;SW;7;30%;14%;11

Fairbanks, AK;68;50;70;51;A shower or two;NW;6;43%;61%;3

Fargo, ND;100;64;106;68;Very hot;SSW;12;35%;28%;9

Grand Junction, CO;93;63;96;66;Hot;S;8;18%;28%;12

Grand Rapids, MI;83;61;87;66;Mostly sunny, warm;SW;10;57%;24%;10

Hartford, CT;71;64;76;61;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;8;74%;80%;3

Helena, MT;95;62;88;58;A t-storm around;SW;7;37%;43%;10

Honolulu, HI;86;75;87;75;Partly sunny, breezy;ENE;16;53%;30%;12

Houston, TX;86;72;81;72;Thunderstorms;E;6;80%;87%;3

Indianapolis, IN;75;61;84;64;Warmer with some sun;SW;7;54%;10%;11

Jackson, MS;85;68;85;70;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;4;64%;63%;8

Jacksonville, FL;84;70;85;70;Couple of t-storms;SSE;7;74%;76%;8

Juneau, AK;52;45;57;47;A little rain;S;7;75%;89%;1

Kansas City, MO;82;64;86;70;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;7;56%;8%;11

Knoxville, TN;77;63;81;59;A t-storm in spots;ESE;4;65%;41%;10

Las Vegas, NV;108;82;109;82;Very hot;WNW;8;9%;0%;12

Lexington, KY;71;59;81;59;Warmer with sunshine;SW;6;68%;18%;11

Little Rock, AR;81;62;83;65;Partly sunny;SSE;5;56%;13%;11

Long Beach, CA;69;61;71;60;Mostly cloudy;SSW;6;72%;0%;8

Los Angeles, CA;76;61;76;62;Clouds breaking;SSW;6;64%;0%;11

Louisville, KY;73;61;84;62;Partly sunny, warmer;SSW;5;61%;15%;11

Madison, WI;86;67;90;70;Very warm;SW;10;44%;19%;10

Memphis, TN;81;66;85;68;Periods of sun;ESE;3;58%;6%;11

Miami, FL;84;78;86;79;A thunderstorm;E;10;70%;72%;6

Milwaukee, WI;89;67;87;69;Mostly sunny, warm;SW;14;38%;21%;10

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;90;68;95;74;Near-record heat;SSW;9;41%;7%;10

Mobile, AL;85;73;84;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSW;5;72%;54%;5

Montgomery, AL;85;67;82;69;A t-storm around;W;5;70%;64%;4

Mt. Washington, NH;51;45;54;47;Windy in the morning;W;24;89%;49%;4

Nashville, TN;79;59;81;61;Partly sunny;S;4;65%;28%;11

New Orleans, LA;86;74;82;75;A t-storm or two;S;6;71%;84%;4

New York, NY;73;66;76;66;A t-storm or two;SSW;7;74%;81%;3

Newark, NJ;76;67;78;63;A t-storm or two;SSW;6;74%;81%;3

Norfolk, VA;83;68;81;66;Thunderstorms;SW;9;77%;72%;4

Oklahoma City, OK;80;63;82;65;A t-storm around;S;8;61%;42%;12

Olympia, WA;75;46;69;49;Partly sunny;SSW;8;51%;36%;9

Omaha, NE;86;65;93;69;Plenty of sunshine;S;11;43%;4%;10

Orlando, FL;92;74;88;75;Couple of t-storms;SSE;7;78%;78%;4

Philadelphia, PA;79;68;81;64;Heavy p.m. t-storms;WSW;7;68%;74%;3

Phoenix, AZ;106;80;107;80;Partly sunny, warm;WSW;9;10%;0%;12

Pittsburgh, PA;72;63;79;64;A stray p.m. t-storm;SW;6;62%;50%;8

Portland, ME;69;59;72;58;A shower or two;SSW;15;74%;66%;5

Portland, OR;81;51;78;55;Partly sunny, nice;NNW;5;43%;49%;9

Providence, RI;68;62;72;61;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;16;78%;78%;3

Raleigh, NC;78;68;80;65;A heavy thunderstorm;WSW;7;79%;74%;4

Reno, NV;96;62;93;57;Hot;W;9;19%;0%;12

Richmond, VA;82;68;82;61;A heavy thunderstorm;WSW;8;72%;66%;8

Roswell, NM;85;63;88;64;Partly sunny;SSE;8;47%;9%;12

Sacramento, CA;95;60;95;56;Mostly sunny, warm;S;8;36%;0%;11

Salt Lake City, UT;95;69;98;70;Record-tying heat;ENE;7;19%;18%;11

San Antonio, TX;77;69;77;70;Heavy thunderstorms;ESE;6;85%;91%;4

San Diego, CA;66;60;70;60;Mostly cloudy;WSW;7;60%;0%;5

San Francisco, CA;66;55;66;54;Fog to sun;SW;16;58%;0%;10

Savannah, GA;82;71;87;71;A p.m. t-storm;S;5;79%;71%;9

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;75;51;70;52;Partly sunny;SSW;9;55%;36%;9

Sioux Falls, SD;90;63;97;70;Hot;SSW;10;37%;5%;10

Spokane, WA;93;62;85;54;Very warm;WSW;13;28%;4%;9

Springfield, IL;84;62;86;65;Partly sunny, warm;SSW;8;49%;6%;11

St. Louis, MO;83;63;86;65;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;47%;4%;11

Tampa, FL;87;75;87;75;A thunderstorm;E;5;77%;77%;10

Toledo, OH;77;58;81;65;Partly sunny, warm;SW;6;54%;30%;8

Tucson, AZ;101;75;102;73;Decreasing clouds;W;9;10%;0%;12

Tulsa, OK;81;64;85;66;A t-storm around;S;6;57%;42%;11

Vero Beach, FL;85;72;85;72;Humid with a t-storm;SSE;11;78%;73%;7

Washington, DC;84;70;82;63;A heavy thunderstorm;SW;6;67%;57%;3

Wichita, KS;80;63;84;66;Mostly sunny;S;10;59%;7%;11

Wilmington, DE;80;68;81;62;Heavy p.m. t-storms;WSW;8;74%;71%;3

