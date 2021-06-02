Skip to main content
US Forecast

US Forecast for Thursday, June 3, 2021

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;77;57;75;64;Thunderstorms;S;8;75%;79%;3

Albuquerque, NM;82;60;83;62;Rather cloudy;ESE;6;33%;37%;10

Anchorage, AK;59;48;58;47;A shower in the a.m.;SSW;8;57%;66%;2

Asheville, NC;74;64;75;59;Couple of t-storms;SE;6;70%;82%;4

Atlanta, GA;79;66;82;65;A thunderstorm;W;6;60%;77%;10

Atlantic City, NJ;76;60;67;63;Thunderstorms;SSW;15;96%;86%;3

Austin, TX;86;67;80;68;A couple of t-storms;SSW;2;74%;84%;4

Baltimore, MD;78;64;79;67;Thunderstorms;SW;14;82%;83%;3

Baton Rouge, LA;85;71;84;72;A couple of t-storms;SSE;6;78%;77%;3

Billings, MT;88;61;97;65;Hot;SSW;8;33%;12%;10

Birmingham, AL;80;69;79;66;A stray p.m. t-storm;WNW;7;71%;58%;3

Bismarck, ND;87;59;97;64;Hot;S;9;40%;1%;9

Boise, ID;98;67;101;66;Very hot;N;6;28%;27%;10

Boston, MA;79;60;72;65;A couple of showers;SSW;13;76%;86%;3

Bridgeport, CT;74;56;70;63;Thunderstorms;SSW;10;83%;85%;2

Buffalo, NY;75;62;66;58;A shower and t-storm;SW;8;81%;86%;2

Burlington, VT;81;61;74;62;Thunderstorms;SSW;11;73%;92%;2

Caribou, ME;78;52;71;57;Spotty showers;S;9;66%;90%;3

Casper, WY;81;48;87;51;Sunny and very warm;SSE;6;26%;4%;11

Charleston, SC;82;72;80;71;A shower and t-storm;S;8;83%;86%;3

Charleston, WV;78;63;75;60;A shower and t-storm;SSW;6;75%;89%;3

Charlotte, NC;78;66;80;66;Humid with a t-storm;SSE;6;73%;85%;6

Cheyenne, WY;73;50;79;54;Mostly sunny, nice;SW;8;37%;3%;11

Chicago, IL;73;55;79;66;Partly sunny;SW;6;52%;16%;10

Cleveland, OH;70;64;71;63;A shower and t-storm;SSW;8;81%;71%;3

Columbia, SC;82;66;78;65;Couple of t-storms;SSE;6;80%;91%;5

Columbus, OH;68;62;73;58;A shower and t-storm;SW;8;76%;72%;3

Concord, NH;81;57;72;63;A couple of showers;SSW;7;67%;78%;2

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;80;65;80;68;A morning t-storm;SE;4;70%;76%;6

Denver, CO;75;53;82;56;Mostly sunny, nice;SSW;5;36%;16%;12

Des Moines, IA;79;58;84;62;Clouds and sun, nice;SSW;9;44%;1%;10

Detroit, MI;69;60;76;60;A t-shower in spots;SSW;5;68%;48%;4

Dodge City, KS;75;54;82;59;Partly sunny, nice;S;6;60%;2%;11

Duluth, MN;67;52;79;56;Clouds and sun;WSW;7;48%;39%;5

El Paso, TX;93;69;91;71;Clouds and sun, nice;SE;7;29%;39%;9

Fairbanks, AK;67;48;69;50;Cloudy;NW;6;41%;44%;1

Fargo, ND;91;61;99;66;Hot;E;9;40%;15%;9

Grand Junction, CO;91;60;92;63;Mostly sunny and hot;SE;7;19%;11%;12

Grand Rapids, MI;79;54;82;60;Partly sunny;SW;7;59%;44%;9

Hartford, CT;82;56;71;64;Thunderstorms;SSW;10;79%;86%;2

Helena, MT;92;57;94;63;Hot;WSW;4;31%;30%;10

Honolulu, HI;87;75;86;74;A passing shower;NE;14;60%;79%;5

Houston, TX;86;73;83;74;A couple of t-storms;SE;5;76%;81%;4

Indianapolis, IN;67;62;77;60;A t-shower in spots;SW;5;71%;44%;6

Jackson, MS;82;68;84;68;Cloudy, a t-storm;SSW;5;71%;63%;4

Jacksonville, FL;85;70;82;70;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSE;10;78%;68%;7

Juneau, AK;56;48;52;45;Breezy, morning rain;E;14;81%;99%;1

Kansas City, MO;76;59;81;65;Partly sunny, nice;S;3;55%;10%;11

Knoxville, TN;78;66;79;63;A shower and t-storm;SSW;6;69%;84%;4

Las Vegas, NV;106;80;107;82;Sunshine, very hot;SSW;7;11%;1%;12

Lexington, KY;68;61;71;56;A shower and t-storm;SW;10;84%;72%;3

Little Rock, AR;76;60;81;62;Partly sunny;NW;6;63%;10%;11

Long Beach, CA;73;61;71;61;Fog, then sun;SSE;6;69%;0%;11

Los Angeles, CA;77;61;81;62;Mostly sunny;S;6;54%;0%;11

Louisville, KY;68;66;76;58;A thunderstorm;SW;8;73%;64%;3

Madison, WI;78;56;84;68;Warm with some sun;WSW;8;48%;40%;10

Memphis, TN;82;66;81;65;Rather cloudy;NE;7;68%;12%;5

Miami, FL;83;77;84;77;A shower or two;ESE;12;75%;85%;4

Milwaukee, WI;75;55;82;65;Partly sunny, warm;SW;8;43%;42%;10

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;82;63;87;68;Partly sunny;SW;9;43%;41%;9

Mobile, AL;85;72;84;72;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSW;6;72%;57%;9

Montgomery, AL;87;66;82;67;A stray p.m. t-storm;W;6;67%;65%;11

Mt. Washington, NH;55;42;49;45;Windy;SW;32;93%;90%;2

Nashville, TN;76;65;77;59;A t-storm in spots;WNW;7;73%;47%;3

New Orleans, LA;84;74;84;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;S;6;72%;66%;7

New York, NY;75;60;71;64;Thunderstorms;SSW;11;84%;84%;3

Newark, NJ;77;59;77;66;Thunderstorms;SW;10;80%;88%;3

Norfolk, VA;80;66;78;69;A shower and t-storm;S;15;84%;87%;3

Oklahoma City, OK;74;59;79;62;Partly sunny;SSE;6;66%;27%;11

Olympia, WA;81;53;72;46;Partial sunshine;SSW;8;64%;27%;7

Omaha, NE;82;59;85;65;Clouds and sun, nice;SSW;9;46%;1%;10

Orlando, FL;90;73;87;74;A thunderstorm;SSE;9;74%;82%;6

Philadelphia, PA;79;63;79;66;Thunderstorms;SSW;14;76%;85%;3

Phoenix, AZ;106;81;106;81;Mostly sunny, warm;W;8;12%;2%;12

Pittsburgh, PA;76;64;73;62;A shower and t-storm;SW;7;73%;89%;2

Portland, ME;77;57;64;59;A couple of showers;SSW;10;76%;85%;3

Portland, OR;89;58;78;51;Partly sunny, warm;NNW;6;53%;6%;9

Providence, RI;78;56;69;62;Couple of t-storms;SSW;11;77%;77%;2

Raleigh, NC;78;67;76;67;Thunderstorms;S;8;86%;92%;3

Reno, NV;93;61;94;63;Hot;W;6;23%;15%;12

Richmond, VA;80;66;78;67;Thunderstorms;SSW;15;82%;80%;3

Roswell, NM;85;62;85;63;Turning cloudy;SSE;6;51%;35%;12

Sacramento, CA;92;56;95;59;Sunshine and warm;S;6;42%;0%;11

Salt Lake City, UT;91;65;95;69;Hot;E;7;22%;11%;11

San Antonio, TX;85;71;79;69;Heavy thunderstorms;ENE;7;78%;86%;4

San Diego, CA;68;63;70;61;Mostly cloudy;SW;7;63%;0%;5

San Francisco, CA;61;54;66;55;Low clouds, then sun;WSW;12;64%;0%;10

Savannah, GA;83;71;83;69;A stray p.m. t-storm;S;8;81%;75%;4

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;84;56;72;51;Not as warm;E;8;67%;9%;7

Sioux Falls, SD;84;59;90;62;Partly sunny;S;9;39%;4%;10

Spokane, WA;95;65;93;60;Hot;SW;9;29%;3%;9

Springfield, IL;78;60;81;62;Partly sunny, warmer;WSW;5;55%;18%;11

St. Louis, MO;71;62;80;60;Partly sunny, warmer;SW;5;58%;27%;8

Tampa, FL;85;74;87;75;A p.m. t-storm;E;7;72%;85%;7

Toledo, OH;65;58;75;59;A t-shower in spots;SSW;2;70%;47%;4

Tucson, AZ;100;74;101;75;Partly sunny;WNW;8;13%;2%;12

Tulsa, OK;77;59;81;61;Partly sunny;SSE;4;64%;27%;11

Vero Beach, FL;86;74;84;73;A shower or two;SE;13;79%;85%;6

Washington, DC;81;65;80;68;Thunderstorms;SSW;10;79%;78%;3

Wichita, KS;75;56;80;61;Partly sunny, nice;SSE;6;63%;26%;11

Wilmington, DE;77;62;78;66;A heavy thunderstorm;SSW;14;81%;79%;3

