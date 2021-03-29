US Forecast for Tuesday, March 30, 2021 _____ City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany, NY;43;28;60;43;Mostly sunny;SSE;12;42%;5%;5 Albuquerque, NM;73;45;69;32;Windy in the p.m.;N;14;17%;0%;8 Anchorage, AK;40;31;39;25;Rather cloudy;NW;5;63%;44%;1 Asheville, NC;61;39;67;55;Clouds and sun;SSE;8;50%;62%;7 Atlanta, GA;66;47;68;60;Clouds and sun;ESE;7;58%;69%;5 Atlantic City, NJ;55;41;54;52;Plenty of sun;S;11;60%;4%;6 Austin, TX;77;60;83;58;Breezy;SSE;14;65%;44%;6 Baltimore, MD;58;38;64;50;Mostly sunny;S;10;53%;7%;6 Baton Rouge, LA;73;58;81;70;A stray p.m. t-storm;S;9;74%;60%;2 Billings, MT;42;25;42;28;Mostly cloudy, cold;SW;12;30%;5%;3 Birmingham, AL;65;48;77;65;A shower or two;SSE;8;55%;83%;5 Bismarck, ND;62;19;30;12;Windy;NW;22;48%;17%;2 Boise, ID;48;28;51;32;Mostly sunny;NE;8;44%;0%;5 Boston, MA;50;35;57;48;Not as cool;SSW;10;38%;4%;5 Bridgeport, CT;52;33;56;47;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;9;47%;5%;6 Buffalo, NY;37;33;67;53;Mostly sunny, warmer;S;14;39%;26%;5 Burlington, VT;41;28;61;46;Partly sunny, breezy;S;16;36%;4%;5 Caribou, ME;37;17;48;34;Sunny and milder;S;8;41%;2%;5 Casper, WY;54;17;33;16;Much colder;SW;11;44%;26%;4 Charleston, SC;65;54;70;63;Mostly cloudy;ESE;8;70%;44%;3 Charleston, WV;57;40;74;55;Partly sunny, warmer;SSE;15;41%;75%;6 Charlotte, NC;63;42;71;59;Partly sunny;SSE;6;41%;25%;7 Cheyenne, WY;62;21;32;22;Partly sunny, colder;NW;13;36%;19%;6 Chicago, IL;61;50;61;36;Breezy;WNW;16;54%;69%;3 Cleveland, OH;47;44;67;48;Breezy;SSW;18;39%;26%;6 Columbia, SC;68;40;74;61;Inc. clouds;SE;6;51%;44%;7 Columbus, OH;53;39;70;47;Breezy in the a.m.;SSW;14;52%;86%;6 Concord, NH;48;23;60;37;Mostly sunny;S;8;37%;4%;5 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;78;59;79;48;Partly sunny, breezy;NNE;17;63%;48%;5 Denver, CO;72;27;36;21;Morning snow showers;WSW;7;60%;79%;2 Des Moines, IA;74;43;51;27;Breezy and cooler;WNW;16;35%;5%;4 Detroit, MI;53;41;71;40;Partly sunny, warmer;SW;16;50%;67%;5 Dodge City, KS;83;37;52;29;Breezy and cooler;SSW;22;31%;6%;7 Duluth, MN;62;34;36;21;Winds subsiding;WNW;17;57%;12%;2 El Paso, TX;82;60;82;47;Mostly sunny, breezy;W;16;10%;0%;8 Fairbanks, AK;37;27;33;18;A little snow;NW;4;65%;68%;1 Fargo, ND;75;26;30;17;Low clouds and windy;NNW;24;49%;18%;1 Grand Junction, CO;71;31;49;25;Chilly with some sun;NE;11;21%;0%;7 Grand Rapids, MI;55;47;63;33;Breezy with some sun;W;17;50%;59%;4 Hartford, CT;50;30;59;47;Sunny, not as cool;S;9;45%;5%;5 Helena, MT;38;22;41;27;Breezy in the p.m.;S;12;43%;13%;5 Honolulu, HI;81;70;81;72;Rain and drizzle;ENE;10;64%;66%;7 Houston, TX;74;62;80;70;An afternoon shower;SSE;11;79%;69%;5 Indianapolis, IN;59;44;70;40;Breezy;WSW;14;48%;66%;6 Jackson, MS;72;50;77;67;A stray p.m. t-storm;S;8;70%;78%;4 Jacksonville, FL;70;63;79;66;A shower and t-storm;E;9;76%;71%;3 Juneau, AK;37;35;41;37;Rain at times;ESE;11;87%;89%;1 Kansas City, MO;75;51;56;35;Breezy and cooler;NNW;16;35%;17%;4 Knoxville, TN;61;38;74;58;Partly sunny, warmer;S;7;52%;81%;7 Las Vegas, NV;84;50;68;48;Sunny and cooler;NNE;12;14%;0%;7 Lexington, KY;56;42;68;53;Breezy;S;13;52%;89%;6 Little Rock, AR;70;47;64;46;A stray p.m. t-storm;NNW;8;72%;82%;3 Long Beach, CA;73;53;76;55;Mostly sunny;SE;7;45%;0%;7 Los Angeles, CA;80;55;83;61;Sunny and very warm;ENE;8;50%;1%;7 Louisville, KY;61;44;73;47;Breezy and warmer;SSW;14;47%;75%;6 Madison, WI;63;50;51;29;Breezy and cooler;WNW;15;50%;22%;3 Memphis, TN;66;50;73;50;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSW;12;57%;84%;5 Miami, FL;83;76;83;77;A passing shower;E;12;64%;66%;9 Milwaukee, WI;58;50;59;33;Breezy;WNW;17;48%;36%;3 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;70;36;42;23;Breezy and cooler;WNW;19;38%;7%;2 Mobile, AL;74;57;77;68;A stray thunderstorm;SSE;8;74%;56%;2 Montgomery, AL;72;47;73;63;A stray thunderstorm;SE;7;71%;64%;2 Mt. Washington, NH;13;11;35;31;Very windy;SSW;41;41%;2%;4 Nashville, TN;62;45;74;53;Nice with some sun;S;11;46%;80%;7 New Orleans, LA;72;63;82;71;A t-storm in spots;SSE;11;71%;57%;3 New York, NY;54;40;60;49;Plenty of sunshine;S;8;40%;4%;6 Newark, NJ;54;36;62;48;Plenty of sunshine;S;7;41%;5%;6 Norfolk, VA;61;44;69;58;Partly sunny;SSE;9;51%;3%;7 Oklahoma City, OK;77;56;67;42;Breezy, not as warm;NNE;17;47%;62%;5 Olympia, WA;52;29;55;31;Clouds and sunshine;NNW;4;62%;12%;2 Omaha, NE;76;39;50;26;Breezy and cooler;NW;16;32%;9%;4 Orlando, FL;84;69;84;71;Clouds and sun, warm;ESE;8;68%;44%;5 Philadelphia, PA;56;37;65;50;Sunshine;S;8;46%;7%;6 Phoenix, AZ;89;58;85;57;Sunshine;SSE;7;14%;0%;8 Pittsburgh, PA;53;36;72;54;Partly sunny, warmer;S;14;37%;42%;6 Portland, ME;44;31;46;42;Mostly sunny;SSW;10;49%;4%;5 Portland, OR;51;32;58;35;Mostly cloudy;NNE;5;64%;14%;3 Providence, RI;50;30;55;46;Plenty of sun;SSW;9;42%;4%;5 Raleigh, NC;63;40;70;58;Partly sunny;S;8;48%;4%;7 Reno, NV;56;26;55;28;Sunny, but cool;SE;8;31%;0%;6 Richmond, VA;62;39;69;55;Partly sunny;S;9;46%;4%;6 Roswell, NM;85;50;86;40;Breezy in the p.m.;NE;10;15%;1%;8 Sacramento, CA;73;49;78;45;Winds subsiding;N;19;30%;1%;6 Salt Lake City, UT;52;29;48;29;Partly sunny, chilly;ESE;10;36%;2%;6 San Antonio, TX;75;59;84;60;A shower in the a.m.;SE;13;78%;56%;5 San Diego, CA;71;51;68;52;Breezy in the p.m.;NNW;10;63%;0%;7 San Francisco, CA;65;54;74;53;Sunshine and breezy;NE;18;38%;2%;6 Savannah, GA;69;56;74;64;Rain, a thunderstorm;E;6;73%;67%;3 Seattle-Tacoma, WA;51;34;54;36;Partly sunny;NNE;5;59%;13%;3 Sioux Falls, SD;82;31;43;21;Increasingly windy;NW;22;33%;4%;5 Spokane, WA;48;25;52;30;Partly sunny;S;8;38%;4%;5 Springfield, IL;67;48;67;36;Breezy in the p.m.;NNW;16;48%;77%;4 St. Louis, MO;69;51;68;41;Breezy in the a.m.;NNW;15;48%;64%;6 Tampa, FL;80;70;86;71;Clouds and sun, mild;N;6;67%;44%;9 Toledo, OH;52;41;68;41;Partly sunny, warmer;SW;17;46%;66%;5 Tucson, AZ;89;58;85;53;Sunny and very warm;SSW;10;11%;0%;8 Tulsa, OK;76;58;69;43;Not as warm;NNE;15;53%;53%;4 Vero Beach, FL;83;69;84;70;Sun and clouds;SE;10;71%;44%;8 Washington, DC;58;41;68;56;Mostly sunny;SSE;8;46%;5%;6 Wichita, KS;76;47;57;36;Breezy and cooler;NNE;18;38%;15%;6 Wilmington, DE;54;34;63;51;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;10;50%;5%;6 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather