US Forecast for Friday, February 5, 2021

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;38;17;36;21;Rain/snow showers;WSW;14;68%;74%;1

Albuquerque, NM;53;29;51;30;Mostly sunny;N;9;27%;0%;4

Anchorage, AK;16;6;16;10;Very cold;SE;2;74%;40%;1

Asheville, NC;42;36;40;21;Cloudy and chilly;NW;10;52%;12%;2

Atlanta, GA;52;46;49;29;Cloudy;SSW;10;44%;44%;2

Atlantic City, NJ;40;35;47;33;A little a.m. rain;WNW;12;78%;64%;1

Austin, TX;83;46;60;43;Partly sunny, cooler;SE;5;41%;26%;4

Baltimore, MD;44;32;50;28;A bit of a.m. rain;WNW;15;64%;61%;3

Baton Rouge, LA;70;47;49;46;Occasional rain;E;8;68%;86%;1

Billings, MT;41;27;33;7;A little a.m. snow;NW;8;61%;98%;1

Birmingham, AL;57;37;52;33;Cloudy;S;6;49%;32%;2

Bismarck, ND;13;5;8;-6;Cloudy and cold;NNW;14;58%;9%;1

Boise, ID;45;36;50;34;A passing shower;NW;7;57%;80%;1

Boston, MA;39;26;41;29;Bit of rain, snow;WSW;19;74%;61%;1

Bridgeport, CT;39;26;40;26;Rain in the morning;W;17;76%;71%;1

Buffalo, NY;32;30;37;23;Some morning snow;SW;21;73%;92%;1

Burlington, VT;34;19;37;22;A little p.m. snow;N;13;74%;94%;1

Caribou, ME;31;15;30;26;Areas of low clouds;SE;5;75%;87%;1

Casper, WY;30;20;35;14;Cloudy;W;14;52%;31%;1

Charleston, SC;55;48;55;42;A touch of rain;WNW;11;80%;89%;1

Charleston, WV;46;36;36;29;Windy and colder;SW;19;63%;22%;2

Charlotte, NC;49;42;56;30;Morning rain, cloudy;W;7;61%;76%;2

Cheyenne, WY;30;23;34;23;Mostly cloudy;WNW;14;44%;42%;1

Chicago, IL;36;12;19;7;Winds subsiding;W;20;52%;19%;1

Cleveland, OH;40;28;29;17;Windy, a.m. flurries;WSW;23;64%;66%;1

Columbia, SC;53;46;56;35;Morning rain, cloudy;W;7;75%;75%;1

Columbus, OH;34;24;28;16;Windy and colder;WSW;19;62%;23%;1

Concord, NH;35;15;37;21;Rain and snow shower;SW;5;85%;66%;1

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;64;40;59;40;Mostly sunny;SE;6;37%;7%;4

Denver, CO;42;23;44;28;Partly sunny;SW;7;35%;27%;3

Des Moines, IA;32;12;22;3;Thickening clouds;NW;13;66%;5%;3

Detroit, MI;34;24;25;17;Windy and colder;WSW;22;59%;56%;1

Dodge City, KS;48;26;53;28;Partly sunny;SE;10;33%;13%;3

Duluth, MN;29;6;9;-2;Frigid;WNW;14;55%;33%;1

El Paso, TX;73;41;68;42;Plenty of sunshine;WNW;9;27%;0%;4

Fairbanks, AK;-7;-31;-14;-27;Sunny, but very cold;W;4;79%;69%;1

Fargo, ND;13;7;9;-3;Turning cloudy, cold;NNW;16;50%;7%;1

Grand Junction, CO;40;22;38;23;Partly sunny;ENE;6;52%;35%;2

Grand Rapids, MI;37;20;21;18;Very windy;W;26;62%;93%;1

Hartford, CT;38;20;40;24;Bit of rain, snow;WSW;14;82%;63%;1

Helena, MT;37;30;39;14;Snow at times;NW;10;61%;95%;1

Honolulu, HI;75;62;75;62;Partly sunny;WNW;5;57%;39%;6

Houston, TX;76;51;52;49;A touch of rain;ENE;9;64%;66%;1

Indianapolis, IN;37;20;33;14;Breezy with some sun;WNW;14;58%;4%;2

Jackson, MS;66;37;51;37;Cooler;SE;4;49%;41%;3

Jacksonville, FL;65;50;67;49;Showers around;N;10;74%;91%;2

Juneau, AK;34;20;27;18;Mostly cloudy;ENE;3;65%;81%;1

Kansas City, MO;41;27;44;22;Partly sunny;ENE;6;56%;29%;3

Knoxville, TN;41;34;44;27;Mostly cloudy;SSW;8;54%;14%;3

Las Vegas, NV;61;41;63;44;Sunny;N;5;23%;0%;4

Lexington, KY;40;23;36;24;Mostly cloudy, cold;SW;12;64%;15%;2

Little Rock, AR;55;29;53;35;Sun and some clouds;SW;5;41%;20%;4

Long Beach, CA;64;45;65;45;Plenty of sunshine;E;4;57%;1%;4

Los Angeles, CA;66;48;71;50;Sunny and pleasant;ENE;5;51%;2%;4

Louisville, KY;42;26;40;27;Mostly cloudy;WSW;12;59%;29%;2

Madison, WI;34;8;17;3;Windy;W;20;43%;19%;2

Memphis, TN;56;30;51;36;Partly sunny;SSW;5;49%;17%;3

Miami, FL;72;64;77;73;Nice with some sun;S;11;58%;45%;4

Milwaukee, WI;36;12;16;5;Windy, much colder;W;21;61%;35%;1

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;26;5;12;-4;Breezy and colder;NW;16;64%;10%;1

Mobile, AL;67;54;55;45;Cooler with rain;NE;10;70%;88%;1

Montgomery, AL;61;49;52;39;Cloudy and cooler;E;7;49%;44%;1

Mt. Washington, NH;16;10;21;2;Windy, p.m. snow;WSW;27;81%;96%;1

Nashville, TN;52;28;49;33;Partly sunny;SSW;7;47%;13%;3

New Orleans, LA;73;54;54;49;Cooler with rain;ENE;13;69%;87%;1

New York, NY;42;32;42;28;Bit of rain, snow;W;19;67%;65%;1

Newark, NJ;40;25;41;25;Bit of rain, snow;W;15;72%;65%;1

Norfolk, VA;51;38;50;33;Periods of rain;W;9;74%;70%;1

Oklahoma City, OK;53;33;56;38;Mostly sunny;S;10;41%;7%;4

Olympia, WA;46;44;50;41;Mostly cloudy;SW;9;81%;44%;1

Omaha, NE;27;16;26;10;Becoming cloudy;NNW;10;70%;17%;2

Orlando, FL;68;47;78;58;Mostly sunny, warmer;SSW;11;54%;21%;4

Philadelphia, PA;41;29;46;27;Bit of rain, snow;W;15;65%;60%;1

Phoenix, AZ;74;45;71;45;Sunshine;SSW;5;36%;0%;4

Pittsburgh, PA;37;35;36;24;Windy, a.m. flurries;WSW;19;56%;81%;1

Portland, ME;39;22;41;30;Bit of rain, snow;WSW;7;66%;90%;1

Portland, OR;47;45;52;44;Rain and drizzle;SSW;6;75%;72%;1

Providence, RI;40;26;43;27;A little rain;WSW;15;74%;61%;1

Raleigh, NC;51;42;53;32;Morning rain;WNW;7;70%;79%;1

Reno, NV;41;24;53;24;Sunny and milder;NW;7;42%;0%;3

Richmond, VA;51;39;56;32;A little a.m. rain;W;9;61%;58%;3

Roswell, NM;65;34;65;39;Plenty of sun;NW;7;22%;3%;4

Sacramento, CA;61;34;63;36;Plenty of sun;NNW;5;68%;4%;3

Salt Lake City, UT;38;27;39;31;A little snow;SE;10;65%;84%;1

San Antonio, TX;82;48;58;45;Cooler;E;9;65%;26%;4

San Diego, CA;63;47;64;48;Plenty of sunshine;NW;6;68%;1%;4

San Francisco, CA;59;43;61;45;Plenty of sunshine;NW;7;60%;2%;3

Savannah, GA;58;47;62;43;Periods of rain;NW;10;71%;88%;1

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;47;45;52;43;Rain and drizzle;S;9;81%;69%;1

Sioux Falls, SD;19;9;17;3;Cloudy and breezy;NW;15;67%;41%;1

Spokane, WA;40;37;49;34;Milder;SSW;7;64%;59%;2

Springfield, IL;39;22;33;12;Breezy;NW;15;61%;13%;3

St. Louis, MO;43;24;41;22;Partial sunshine;NW;10;58%;26%;3

Tampa, FL;65;50;74;61;Mostly sunny;S;9;71%;18%;4

Toledo, OH;34;20;21;12;Windy;WSW;20;74%;51%;1

Tucson, AZ;73;41;70;41;Plenty of sun;NW;6;37%;0%;4

Tulsa, OK;53;32;57;39;Partly sunny;S;8;42%;12%;3

Vero Beach, FL;68;46;78;57;Sunny and breezy;WSW;12;57%;12%;5

Washington, DC;46;36;53;30;Occasional a.m. rain;W;15;59%;60%;3

Wichita, KS;44;28;54;33;Not as cool;E;9;39%;28%;3

Wilmington, DE;41;29;45;26;A little a.m. rain;W;15;76%;62%;2

