US Forecast for Sunday, January 24, 2021 _____ City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany, NY;22;7;23;8;Partly sunny, breezy;WNW;15;41%;0%;2 Albuquerque, NM;55;35;49;29;A few showers;WSW;14;50%;72%;2 Anchorage, AK;33;29;34;19;A bit of a.m. snow;NNE;0;85%;63%;0 Asheville, NC;46;27;50;40;Partly sunny;SE;6;47%;69%;2 Atlanta, GA;62;37;53;48;Becoming cloudy;SSE;6;48%;81%;2 Atlantic City, NJ;35;24;39;26;Lots of sun, breezy;WNW;15;38%;1%;3 Austin, TX;63;59;73;60;A shower or two;S;4;79%;88%;1 Baltimore, MD;36;23;40;29;Clouds and sun;W;6;41%;26%;2 Baton Rouge, LA;64;57;74;64;Rather cloudy;SSE;7;79%;44%;1 Billings, MT;32;17;38;16;Partly sunny;NNE;7;52%;1%;2 Birmingham, AL;61;43;58;56;A p.m. shower or two;SSE;9;71%;86%;1 Bismarck, ND;33;6;18;11;Colder;ESE;10;57%;36%;1 Boise, ID;40;24;40;26;Periods of sun;ESE;7;54%;17%;2 Boston, MA;29;16;31;21;Mostly sunny, windy;WNW;25;29%;0%;2 Bridgeport, CT;31;15;32;17;Partly sunny, breezy;WNW;18;33%;1%;2 Buffalo, NY;23;15;28;19;Cloudy;SE;6;68%;13%;1 Burlington, VT;16;6;17;6;Partly sunny, cold;NW;9;60%;13%;2 Caribou, ME;21;12;22;15;Winds subsiding;WNW;16;68%;30%;1 Casper, WY;23;12;34;12;Not as cold;SW;14;70%;6%;3 Charleston, SC;58;36;59;51;Partly sunny;SE;7;59%;17%;3 Charleston, WV;37;20;44;36;A little p.m. rain;S;5;58%;67%;1 Charlotte, NC;51;29;52;40;Becoming cloudy;SSW;6;38%;58%;3 Cheyenne, WY;32;16;34;18;Periods of sun;W;9;67%;10%;2 Chicago, IL;30;27;36;28;Snow;NE;7;69%;66%;1 Cleveland, OH;27;22;33;27;A bit of p.m. snow;SSW;9;60%;68%;1 Columbia, SC;56;31;58;48;Becoming cloudy;SSE;5;44%;60%;3 Columbus, OH;30;21;35;30;A wintry mix;SE;6;68%;75%;1 Concord, NH;25;11;26;13;Windy;NW;19;41%;2%;2 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;53;53;65;56;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;8;80%;90%;1 Denver, CO;46;26;39;26;Cloudy and colder;NNW;6;65%;54%;1 Des Moines, IA;28;25;32;23;Morning flurries;ENE;9;76%;73%;1 Detroit, MI;28;21;31;22;Cloudy, some snow;ENE;6;70%;82%;1 Dodge City, KS;49;30;40;27;Cloudy;NE;12;70%;80%;1 Duluth, MN;23;16;18;3;Mostly cloudy;NNE;8;71%;4%;2 El Paso, TX;63;38;58;40;Windy in the p.m.;W;10;54%;35%;3 Fairbanks, AK;11;-1;8;-12;Cloudy and colder;NNE;3;81%;33%;0 Fargo, ND;26;3;6;-4;Partly sunny;NE;8;59%;8%;2 Grand Junction, CO;43;24;39;25;A little snow;N;6;64%;89%;1 Grand Rapids, MI;28;22;32;21;Cloudy, some snow;ENE;7;74%;66%;1 Hartford, CT;29;14;31;17;Partly sunny, windy;WNW;18;30%;0%;2 Helena, MT;30;14;31;12;Mostly cloudy;SSW;4;55%;2%;2 Honolulu, HI;82;72;83;73;A shower in places;E;7;64%;77%;4 Houston, TX;65;64;75;67;A shower or two;SSE;12;83%;81%;1 Indianapolis, IN;34;24;37;30;Rain and sleet;ENE;6;70%;81%;1 Jackson, MS;57;50;66;63;Showers around;S;8;76%;88%;1 Jacksonville, FL;61;52;67;59;Rain and drizzle;ESE;9;77%;64%;1 Juneau, AK;36;32;37;24;Morning flurries;NE;3;86%;60%;0 Kansas City, MO;41;33;43;35;Morning mist, cloudy;ENE;6;78%;87%;1 Knoxville, TN;46;31;45;42;Partly sunny;SSW;4;65%;75%;1 Las Vegas, NV;53;37;56;41;Sunshine and cool;SW;6;40%;30%;3 Lexington, KY;35;24;40;36;A little p.m. rain;S;6;82%;89%;1 Little Rock, AR;46;38;59;56;A little rain;SE;4;85%;91%;1 Long Beach, CA;53;44;59;48;Cool with sunshine;W;6;71%;83%;3 Los Angeles, CA;54;45;59;46;Cool with sunshine;W;5;73%;83%;3 Louisville, KY;38;29;46;40;Ice, then rain;SE;5;66%;89%;1 Madison, WI;21;20;31;15;A bit of a.m. snow;NNE;5;74%;61%;1 Memphis, TN;53;44;54;53;A shower in the p.m.;SE;6;76%;91%;1 Miami, FL;77;64;79;68;Periods of sun;E;6;69%;14%;4 Milwaukee, WI;26;24;34;23;Snow;NW;7;70%;67%;1 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;20;16;24;6;Partly sunny;NNE;6;76%;1%;2 Mobile, AL;64;53;67;62;Cloudy, comfortable;SSE;9;90%;31%;1 Montgomery, AL;67;44;62;57;Cloudy;SSE;7;66%;44%;1 Mt. Washington, NH;-6;-11;5;2;Very windy;NW;30;89%;17%;1 Nashville, TN;46;34;53;47;A shower in the p.m.;SSE;7;67%;91%;1 New Orleans, LA;62;58;73;65;Clearing and warmer;SSE;9;81%;16%;2 New York, NY;31;22;34;25;Mostly sunny, breezy;WNW;19;31%;0%;2 Newark, NJ;32;17;35;21;Mostly sunny;WNW;11;33%;1%;2 Norfolk, VA;42;26;43;35;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;41%;17%;3 Oklahoma City, OK;51;47;59;47;Occasional rain;ENE;9;86%;88%;1 Olympia, WA;45;35;43;35;A little rain;SSW;9;91%;77%;1 Omaha, NE;31;25;33;24;Cloudy;ENE;11;76%;44%;1 Orlando, FL;68;62;75;64;Partly sunny;E;6;76%;34%;2 Philadelphia, PA;35;23;37;26;Sun and some clouds;NW;8;35%;2%;3 Phoenix, AZ;63;50;55;47;Occasional rain;SW;8;75%;87%;1 Pittsburgh, PA;28;17;33;28;Afternoon flurries;E;5;54%;67%;1 Portland, ME;27;10;26;12;Very windy, sunny;NW;26;40%;0%;2 Portland, OR;47;37;43;33;Chilly with rain;SSW;7;82%;86%;0 Providence, RI;31;15;31;17;Mostly sunny, windy;WNW;18;29%;0%;2 Raleigh, NC;48;24;48;39;Mostly sunny;SSW;5;42%;26%;3 Reno, NV;41;17;40;27;An afternoon flurry;NE;8;63%;85%;1 Richmond, VA;40;22;45;32;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;39%;23%;3 Roswell, NM;67;33;62;36;Breezy in the p.m.;WSW;10;52%;34%;3 Sacramento, CA;58;35;50;40;A little p.m. rain;NNW;8;89%;89%;1 Salt Lake City, UT;37;27;35;24;Partial sunshine;ESE;5;77%;37%;2 San Antonio, TX;62;59;74;59;A shower or two;SSE;7;92%;68%;1 San Diego, CA;59;48;61;50;Cool with some sun;SW;7;73%;75%;2 San Francisco, CA;54;43;52;43;Cloudy, p.m. rain;NW;10;74%;76%;1 Savannah, GA;60;41;60;52;Periods of sun;NE;7;63%;26%;3 Seattle-Tacoma, WA;42;37;43;37;Occasional rain;SW;9;88%;87%;0 Sioux Falls, SD;26;19;25;12;Cloudy;E;9;78%;7%;1 Spokane, WA;32;21;34;29;Snow;SE;1;76%;91%;0 Springfield, IL;36;30;40;31;Rain and drizzle;ENE;6;76%;87%;1 St. Louis, MO;40;33;47;39;Rain and drizzle;E;5;79%;93%;1 Tampa, FL;71;59;79;61;Clouds and sun, nice;E;4;78%;8%;3 Toledo, OH;30;21;32;23;A bit of snow;WNW;4;58%;74%;1 Tucson, AZ;63;47;49;41;Spotty showers;SSW;8;74%;86%;2 Tulsa, OK;48;45;59;50;A bit of rain;ESE;6;82%;86%;1 Vero Beach, FL;79;62;76;64;Areas of low clouds;ESE;8;77%;42%;2 Washington, DC;36;27;43;33;Sun and clouds;E;4;37%;26%;3 Wichita, KS;46;37;46;35;A little rain;NNE;11;85%;85%;1 Wilmington, DE;35;22;36;26;Sun and some clouds;NW;9;39%;1%;3