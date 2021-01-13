US Forecast for Thursday, January 14, 2021 _____ City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany, NY;36;26;36;28;Rain and snow shower;NE;4;81%;60%;1 Albuquerque, NM;55;34;53;30;Breezy in the p.m.;N;12;27%;0%;3 Anchorage, AK;29;23;29;25;Snow;N;19;75%;87%;0 Asheville, NC;52;28;56;32;Mostly sunny;SW;6;42%;17%;3 Atlanta, GA;49;31;56;39;Sunny;SW;7;51%;15%;3 Atlantic City, NJ;47;34;54;35;Mostly sunny;WNW;6;65%;6%;2 Austin, TX;65;41;66;40;Plenty of sun;NNW;6;45%;7%;4 Baltimore, MD;47;30;51;31;Partly sunny, mild;N;2;58%;14%;2 Baton Rouge, LA;58;37;68;40;Sunny and warmer;WNW;7;58%;14%;4 Billings, MT;57;35;42;23;Winds subsiding;WNW;22;31%;4%;2 Birmingham, AL;40;32;58;36;Sunny and milder;WSW;8;54%;20%;3 Bismarck, ND;49;34;37;22;Very windy;NW;31;53%;83%;1 Boise, ID;50;25;40;23;Freezing fog;E;5;66%;1%;2 Boston, MA;42;31;41;32;Spotty showers;NNW;4;74%;66%;1 Bridgeport, CT;40;30;44;29;Mostly cloudy;N;4;69%;19%;1 Buffalo, NY;39;33;40;32;Mostly cloudy;ESE;6;80%;44%;1 Burlington, VT;34;30;37;26;Mostly cloudy;NE;4;79%;19%;1 Caribou, ME;32;21;32;19;Clouds breaking;NE;3;77%;16%;1 Casper, WY;46;21;31;13;Windy and colder;W;25;45%;5%;2 Charleston, SC;55;38;60;41;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;7;49%;7%;3 Charleston, WV;49;31;52;38;Partly sunny;S;6;55%;25%;3 Charlotte, NC;54;34;56;37;Plenty of sun;SW;5;49%;11%;3 Cheyenne, WY;55;27;33;17;Very windy;NW;33;29%;0%;3 Chicago, IL;43;32;42;33;Rain to snow;SW;14;78%;83%;1 Cleveland, OH;46;37;45;38;Mostly cloudy;SSE;10;67%;30%;1 Columbia, SC;47;35;61;37;Plenty of sunshine;SW;6;49%;8%;3 Columbus, OH;42;32;44;35;Mainly cloudy;SSE;8;66%;62%;1 Concord, NH;37;23;37;22;An afternoon flurry;N;2;78%;54%;1 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;63;41;62;38;Windy in the p.m.;NW;17;42%;2%;3 Denver, CO;66;37;43;26;Increasingly windy;NW;17;23%;2%;3 Des Moines, IA;45;33;38;29;A bit of p.m. snow;WNW;24;82%;87%;1 Detroit, MI;42;32;40;34;Cloudy;SSE;6;79%;72%;1 Dodge City, KS;68;38;48;28;Windy and cooler;NW;28;28%;4%;3 Duluth, MN;36;28;33;33;Snow at times;NE;7;94%;93%;0 El Paso, TX;56;31;67;35;Sunny;NW;7;21%;0%;4 Fairbanks, AK;-3;-11;3;-4;Partly sunny;NNE;4;77%;28%;0 Fargo, ND;39;30;34;23;Very windy;NW;27;89%;88%;0 Grand Junction, CO;33;16;37;15;Periods of sun;NNW;5;57%;0%;3 Grand Rapids, MI;41;31;40;33;Areas of morning fog;SSE;8;79%;72%;1 Hartford, CT;40;30;43;29;Mostly cloudy;N;3;68%;31%;1 Helena, MT;53;32;38;18;Mostly sunny;S;10;41%;2%;2 Honolulu, HI;84;70;83;68;An afternoon shower;NNE;8;63%;56%;5 Houston, TX;58;42;69;43;Breezy with sunshine;N;14;52%;12%;4 Indianapolis, IN;45;30;47;30;Cloudy;SW;9;73%;60%;1 Jackson, MS;52;36;63;37;Breezy in the a.m.;WNW;11;55%;17%;3 Jacksonville, FL;56;39;63;42;Mostly sunny;SW;8;50%;8%;4 Juneau, AK;39;35;39;37;Periods of rain;ESE;13;84%;95%;0 Kansas City, MO;56;41;48;31;Windy;WNW;23;47%;44%;2 Knoxville, TN;40;29;52;37;Partly sunny;SW;7;52%;24%;3 Las Vegas, NV;63;41;70;44;Mostly sunny, warm;NNW;6;25%;0%;3 Lexington, KY;46;30;47;34;Partly sunny;SW;10;67%;59%;2 Little Rock, AR;55;37;58;34;Partly sunny;W;10;49%;19%;3 Long Beach, CA;76;50;82;53;Mostly sunny, warm;NNE;4;35%;1%;3 Los Angeles, CA;77;52;85;56;Very warm;NNE;5;30%;2%;3 Louisville, KY;47;33;49;36;Partly sunny;WSW;9;65%;62%;2 Madison, WI;39;25;35;28;A bit of p.m. snow;WSW;6;88%;91%;1 Memphis, TN;52;38;56;34;Breezy in the a.m.;WNW;13;62%;27%;3 Miami, FL;75;59;70;59;Morning showers;NNE;8;76%;65%;2 Milwaukee, WI;41;29;38;32;Rain to snow;SSW;10;82%;85%;1 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;39;30;35;31;Periods of wet snow;NNW;9;95%;92%;0 Mobile, AL;52;35;61;43;Sunny;SW;7;62%;14%;3 Montgomery, AL;50;31;60;40;Sunny and milder;WSW;7;52%;20%;3 Mt. Washington, NH;14;12;18;14;Strong morning winds;N;22;89%;27%;1 Nashville, TN;50;33;55;35;Partly sunny, mild;W;9;55%;30%;2 New Orleans, LA;54;43;65;47;Mostly sunny;SW;9;62%;15%;4 New York, NY;44;37;48;37;Clouds breaking;NNE;4;53%;11%;2 Newark, NJ;42;31;48;32;Clouds breaking;N;4;55%;14%;2 Norfolk, VA;55;38;54;36;Mostly sunny;S;6;67%;11%;3 Oklahoma City, OK;58;37;56;32;Winds subsiding;W;20;39%;11%;3 Olympia, WA;50;34;49;40;Partly sunny;SSW;2;76%;68%;2 Omaha, NE;52;38;41;28;Very windy, flurries;NW;28;62%;85%;1 Orlando, FL;59;49;66;47;Partly sunny;W;7;60%;6%;4 Philadelphia, PA;46;32;50;35;Mostly sunny, mild;SSW;4;54%;8%;2 Phoenix, AZ;70;45;76;50;Hazy sunshine;NE;5;27%;0%;3 Pittsburgh, PA;43;34;46;35;Mostly cloudy;SE;7;56%;40%;2 Portland, ME;39;26;37;24;Showers of rain/snow;N;5;70%;82%;1 Portland, OR;53;36;52;41;Partly sunny;E;7;64%;74%;2 Providence, RI;41;30;45;30;Clouds breaking;NNW;4;68%;30%;1 Raleigh, NC;55;37;58;35;Plenty of sun;SSW;5;58%;10%;3 Reno, NV;59;31;61;29;Mostly sunny;SW;5;55%;0%;3 Richmond, VA;53;32;57;31;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;51%;10%;3 Roswell, NM;65;44;59;27;Breezy in the a.m.;W;11;29%;2%;3 Sacramento, CA;65;46;64;43;Fog in the morning;S;4;77%;3%;3 Salt Lake City, UT;49;25;41;22;Mostly sunny;ENE;5;57%;0%;2 San Antonio, TX;62;34;67;38;Sunny and nice;N;8;44%;6%;4 San Diego, CA;70;51;77;53;Sunny and pleasant;NE;5;41%;2%;3 San Francisco, CA;63;52;61;49;Partly sunny;SW;6;88%;5%;3 Savannah, GA;51;37;60;41;Plenty of sunshine;SW;8;55%;6%;3 Seattle-Tacoma, WA;50;37;52;43;Periods of sun;SSE;5;67%;68%;2 Sioux Falls, SD;46;35;37;25;Windy;NW;25;75%;91%;0 Spokane, WA;43;26;40;26;Partly sunny;N;1;75%;7%;2 Springfield, IL;48;32;43;30;Cloudy and cooler;WSW;13;85%;44%;1 St. Louis, MO;54;35;51;33;Mostly cloudy, mild;W;11;55%;37%;1 Tampa, FL;58;49;69;49;Partly sunny;SW;5;71%;5%;4 Toledo, OH;43;33;42;36;Mostly cloudy;SSE;6;80%;67%;1 Tucson, AZ;70;42;76;46;Sunny and warm;E;6;23%;0%;3 Tulsa, OK;58;39;57;34;Mostly sunny, windy;WNW;18;41%;8%;3 Vero Beach, FL;65;50;67;46;Partly sunny;WSW;8;69%;10%;4 Washington, DC;50;35;54;35;Mild with some sun;SE;4;49%;11%;2 Wichita, KS;56;38;54;31;Windy and cooler;WNW;24;34%;31%;3 Wilmington, DE;45;30;50;32;Mild with sunshine;S;5;58%;6%;2 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather