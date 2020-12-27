US Forecast for Monday, December 28, 2020

_____

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;36;26;42;26;Rain and snow shower;W;14;57%;60%;1

Albuquerque, NM;52;33;57;35;A morning shower;S;9;36%;55%;2

Anchorage, AK;30;27;33;25;A little icy mix;NNE;6;77%;66%;0

Asheville, NC;50;30;52;34;Periods of sun;NW;5;68%;14%;1

Atlanta, GA;58;33;54;39;Sun and some clouds;WNW;5;63%;8%;2

Atlantic City, NJ;39;30;53;38;Breezy, not as cool;W;14;65%;7%;2

Austin, TX;75;56;71;60;An afternoon shower;SE;4;73%;72%;1

Baltimore, MD;40;32;51;31;Not as cool;NW;8;61%;12%;2

Baton Rouge, LA;68;49;71;49;Partly sunny;ESE;5;65%;4%;3

Billings, MT;41;20;38;21;Mostly sunny;WSW;6;58%;1%;2

Birmingham, AL;59;41;57;43;Rather cloudy;NNE;5;78%;11%;1

Bismarck, ND;23;9;25;10;Mostly sunny;S;8;63%;27%;2

Boise, ID;35;20;33;17;Partly sunny;NW;6;67%;0%;2

Boston, MA;39;32;47;33;Cloudy, breezy, mild;WSW;19;67%;8%;1

Bridgeport, CT;38;28;47;30;Cloudy;W;8;67%;21%;1

Buffalo, NY;35;34;41;24;Bit of rain, snow;W;25;76%;85%;0

Burlington, VT;32;29;41;22;A bit of p.m. snow;W;20;67%;80%;1

Caribou, ME;22;16;36;26;Rain and snow shower;S;18;76%;79%;0

Casper, WY;31;10;28;18;A little p.m. snow;E;12;75%;84%;1

Charleston, SC;55;35;65;41;Sunshine and nice;W;5;61%;1%;3

Charleston, WV;50;39;48;30;Clearing and breezy;WNW;15;66%;18%;1

Charlotte, NC;51;31;58;37;Partly sunny;WNW;6;49%;6%;3

Cheyenne, WY;38;16;24;17;A little p.m. snow;SSE;10;92%;100%;1

Chicago, IL;46;28;34;20;Colder;WNW;11;63%;8%;2

Cleveland, OH;42;39;40;28;Snow showers, breezy;WNW;20;69%;84%;1

Columbia, SC;54;30;61;39;Partly sunny;W;5;48%;4%;3

Columbus, OH;41;37;37;15;Breezy;WNW;15;73%;13%;1

Concord, NH;37;23;42;27;Cloudy and breezy;WSW;15;80%;28%;1

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;74;44;58;50;Cooler;ESE;10;54%;66%;2

Denver, CO;46;27;31;24;A few flurries;SE;6;89%;85%;1

Des Moines, IA;31;19;28;18;Plenty of sunshine;NW;8;69%;25%;2

Detroit, MI;39;34;34;22;Breezy;W;22;71%;66%;1

Dodge City, KS;52;28;39;28;Cloudy and colder;SE;12;69%;68%;1

Duluth, MN;22;12;14;-4;Quite cold;WSW;9;68%;5%;2

El Paso, TX;65;38;70;40;Turning cloudy, mild;W;6;29%;0%;3

Fairbanks, AK;11;0;13;-1;Becoming clear;NE;4;68%;12%;0

Fargo, ND;21;8;9;2;Mostly sunny;S;7;79%;11%;2

Grand Junction, CO;38;22;39;25;Showers around;NNW;7;75%;94%;1

Grand Rapids, MI;38;32;33;20;A snow shower;WNW;16;70%;80%;1

Hartford, CT;39;27;47;32;Cloudy, breezy, mild;WSW;15;64%;29%;1

Helena, MT;40;16;33;16;Partly sunny;SW;3;64%;1%;2

Honolulu, HI;83;69;84;71;Partly sunny, mild;NNE;5;60%;21%;4

Houston, TX;72;59;74;60;Fog in the morning;ESE;8;66%;32%;2

Indianapolis, IN;54;30;34;21;Much colder;WNW;9;78%;1%;1

Jackson, MS;64;50;65;49;Cloudy;ENE;4;70%;17%;1

Jacksonville, FL;59;40;66;45;Mostly sunny;NNE;7;70%;1%;3

Juneau, AK;34;32;38;35;Cloudy with flurries;E;9;88%;84%;0

Kansas City, MO;53;23;37;27;Mostly sunny, colder;E;5;59%;45%;2

Knoxville, TN;45;36;48;31;A morning shower;NW;6;78%;43%;1

Las Vegas, NV;56;37;51;35;A shower in the a.m.;NNW;8;57%;66%;1

Lexington, KY;52;41;42;23;Turning sunny;NW;8;80%;6%;2

Little Rock, AR;65;41;54;37;Partly sunny, cooler;ENE;7;58%;44%;3

Long Beach, CA;61;50;58;43;A shower and t-storm;E;10;75%;72%;1

Los Angeles, CA;63;52;59;46;A shower and t-storm;ENE;7;68%;70%;1

Louisville, KY;53;42;43;26;Cooler with some sun;NNW;7;63%;8%;1

Madison, WI;35;19;27;9;Colder;WNW;14;69%;5%;2

Memphis, TN;71;45;52;37;Mostly sunny;NE;9;61%;12%;3

Miami, FL;73;63;75;64;A shower or two;NE;12;66%;67%;3

Milwaukee, WI;38;26;32;15;Breezy and colder;W;17;57%;12%;2

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;25;11;20;1;Mostly sunny;NE;9;86%;8%;1

Mobile, AL;60;43;66;45;Partly sunny;ENE;4;70%;3%;3

Montgomery, AL;59;34;62;42;Partly sunny;ENE;5;65%;8%;3

Mt. Washington, NH;11;10;20;-2;A bit of p.m. snow;W;29;85%;89%;0

Nashville, TN;59;45;50;28;Some sun;NNE;6;69%;13%;3

New Orleans, LA;65;51;69;53;Mostly sunny, nice;E;6;65%;3%;3

New York, NY;40;34;50;34;Breezy in the p.m.;W;14;57%;20%;1

Newark, NJ;38;28;48;30;Breezy in the p.m.;W;11;60%;23%;1

Norfolk, VA;47;35;57;38;Not as cool;WSW;8;57%;6%;2

Oklahoma City, OK;62;35;49;39;Clearing and cooler;E;11;57%;64%;2

Olympia, WA;47;31;44;29;Mostly sunny;N;4;88%;9%;2

Omaha, NE;36;17;31;20;Mostly sunny;ESE;5;67%;68%;2

Orlando, FL;70;51;74;55;Partly sunny, nice;NNE;8;61%;2%;4

Philadelphia, PA;39;30;49;32;Clouds and sun;WNW;9;55%;11%;2

Phoenix, AZ;72;51;66;45;Breezy in the p.m.;WSW;10;38%;30%;3

Pittsburgh, PA;43;38;43;24;Rain and snow shower;W;15;63%;75%;1

Portland, ME;37;24;42;27;Cloudy and breezy;WSW;15;72%;34%;0

Portland, OR;48;33;44;27;Mostly sunny;ENE;7;76%;5%;2

Providence, RI;38;28;50;31;Cloudy, breezy, mild;WSW;14;67%;11%;1

Raleigh, NC;50;30;57;35;Partly sunny;W;7;52%;5%;3

Reno, NV;41;24;37;16;Mostly cloudy;WNW;7;72%;17%;1

Richmond, VA;44;31;52;33;Partly sunny;W;8;55%;7%;2

Roswell, NM;70;35;58;40;Breezy and cooler;SSE;14;43%;5%;3

Sacramento, CA;54;41;56;35;A shower in the a.m.;NNW;5;76%;57%;1

Salt Lake City, UT;38;23;34;21;Periods of snow;NE;7;71%;88%;1

San Antonio, TX;74;57;73;61;An afternoon shower;SE;8;73%;72%;1

San Diego, CA;61;54;60;49;Spotty showers;W;9;69%;85%;2

San Francisco, CA;55;47;54;43;A shower in the a.m.;N;8;76%;57%;2

Savannah, GA;58;35;67;39;Plenty of sunshine;NW;4;66%;0%;3

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;47;34;45;34;Mostly sunny;NE;6;80%;12%;1

Sioux Falls, SD;31;10;26;10;Mostly sunny;E;7;79%;26%;2

Spokane, WA;37;22;32;23;Mainly cloudy;S;0;92%;19%;1

Springfield, IL;54;25;35;20;Partly sunny, colder;NW;10;71%;3%;2

St. Louis, MO;57;30;40;25;Partly sunny, colder;NNE;8;62%;5%;2

Tampa, FL;67;48;75;51;Mostly sunny;NE;7;64%;0%;4

Toledo, OH;40;34;35;23;Breezy in the p.m.;W;15;80%;27%;1

Tucson, AZ;75;53;70;45;Mostly cloudy;SW;11;33%;63%;3

Tulsa, OK;63;32;46;38;Cooler;ENE;7;59%;62%;1

Vero Beach, FL;73;55;73;60;Partly sunny;NE;8;64%;34%;3

Washington, DC;44;35;54;35;Clouds and sun;WNW;7;55%;10%;2

Wichita, KS;54;26;42;33;Cloudy and cooler;E;8;57%;71%;1

Wilmington, DE;39;29;49;31;Partly sunny;WNW;10;58%;7%;2

_____

