US Forecast

US Forecast for Monday, December 21, 2020

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;32;26;35;26;Freezing fog;SSE;5;84%;60%;1

Albuquerque, NM;48;28;53;29;Sunny;N;6;41%;0%;3

Anchorage, AK;20;17;28;26;A bit of p.m. snow;E;6;71%;88%;0

Asheville, NC;53;32;56;35;Mostly sunny;WNW;7;57%;10%;3

Atlanta, GA;53;40;59;39;Partly sunny;W;9;57%;8%;3

Atlantic City, NJ;43;35;49;38;Periods of sun;SW;7;77%;59%;1

Austin, TX;69;39;71;48;Mostly sunny;S;2;48%;0%;3

Baltimore, MD;42;32;45;36;Partly sunny;SW;3;75%;59%;1

Baton Rouge, LA;61;42;66;43;Plenty of sunshine;WNW;5;57%;2%;3

Billings, MT;54;38;47;36;Rain/snow showers;WSW;7;67%;64%;1

Birmingham, AL;56;41;59;39;Mostly sunny;WNW;8;61%;1%;3

Bismarck, ND;39;29;41;23;Clouds and sun, mild;SSE;10;56%;0%;2

Boise, ID;45;40;54;34;Clouds and sun, mild;SE;8;59%;39%;2

Boston, MA;37;31;41;30;Mostly cloudy;W;5;78%;44%;1

Bridgeport, CT;36;28;42;31;Some sun returning;W;5;75%;29%;1

Buffalo, NY;40;33;40;32;A shower in the p.m.;SSW;9;75%;84%;1

Burlington, VT;33;30;37;28;Low clouds;NE;6;82%;43%;1

Caribou, ME;29;27;32;24;Mostly cloudy;N;3;84%;16%;0

Casper, WY;39;35;47;38;Partly sunny, breezy;SSW;22;63%;11%;2

Charleston, SC;57;47;62;43;A little a.m. rain;W;8;70%;54%;2

Charleston, WV;46;38;50;36;A shower in the p.m.;W;8;70%;82%;1

Charlotte, NC;48;36;58;37;Not as cool;WSW;7;64%;4%;3

Cheyenne, WY;48;38;52;34;Breezy in the a.m.;WSW;18;49%;6%;2

Chicago, IL;40;32;45;33;Rain and snow shower;WNW;15;65%;54%;1

Cleveland, OH;42;35;42;36;A p.m. shower or two;W;13;72%;87%;1

Columbia, SC;52;42;60;41;Decreasing clouds;W;7;68%;4%;3

Columbus, OH;42;29;37;29;A p.m. shower or two;W;9;83%;82%;1

Concord, NH;29;23;36;23;Mostly cloudy;WNW;2;87%;28%;1

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;63;39;69;41;Sunny and mild;S;6;43%;4%;3

Denver, CO;51;38;56;37;Partly sunny;SSW;6;39%;9%;2

Des Moines, IA;38;33;44;24;Increasingly windy;WNW;19;67%;0%;2

Detroit, MI;40;30;38;32;Bit of rain, snow;W;7;86%;94%;1

Dodge City, KS;51;31;58;33;Sunny and mild;S;7;59%;3%;3

Duluth, MN;36;29;33;19;A bit of a.m. snow;WNW;9;81%;76%;0

El Paso, TX;58;28;63;30;Mostly sunny;ENE;4;27%;0%;3

Fairbanks, AK;-3;-19;-2;-4;Partly cloudy, cold;NNE;4;74%;34%;0

Fargo, ND;35;27;27;19;Colder;SSE;14;76%;9%;2

Grand Junction, CO;39;20;43;23;Plenty of sunshine;N;5;58%;3%;2

Grand Rapids, MI;38;30;38;32;Showers of rain/snow;WNW;9;87%;86%;1

Hartford, CT;34;28;41;28;Some sun returning;W;5;79%;27%;1

Helena, MT;51;38;52;37;Rain and snow shower;SE;6;63%;75%;1

Honolulu, HI;83;72;83;70;A shower or two;ENE;14;64%;63%;4

Houston, TX;64;45;64;49;Mostly sunny;SSE;4;62%;3%;3

Indianapolis, IN;42;34;47;31;A shower or two;WNW;13;69%;57%;1

Jackson, MS;56;40;62;38;Mostly sunny;WSW;5;59%;2%;3

Jacksonville, FL;65;52;64;43;Decreasing clouds;W;9;72%;6%;3

Juneau, AK;39;33;37;33;A bit of a.m. snow;E;7;89%;89%;0

Kansas City, MO;51;38;58;32;Partly sunny;NNW;11;42%;2%;2

Knoxville, TN;48;37;54;35;Partly sunny;WSW;10;61%;0%;3

Las Vegas, NV;62;39;67;39;Sunshine;N;5;27%;0%;3

Lexington, KY;44;33;50;33;A shower in the p.m.;W;13;68%;55%;2

Little Rock, AR;52;36;62;38;Sunny and mild;NW;7;53%;5%;3

Long Beach, CA;81;48;77;46;Plenty of sunshine;ESE;4;27%;1%;3

Los Angeles, CA;79;53;79;51;Sunny and pleasant;ESE;5;26%;2%;3

Louisville, KY;46;38;52;38;A shower or two;W;12;60%;58%;2

Madison, WI;33;28;38;23;Rain and snow shower;NW;11;80%;53%;1

Memphis, TN;47;39;60;36;Plenty of sun;WNW;10;60%;2%;3

Miami, FL;79;69;78;57;A brief a.m. shower;N;9;70%;56%;4

Milwaukee, WI;38;31;41;31;Rain and snow shower;WNW;13;76%;58%;1

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;37;32;37;22;Breezy;WNW;16;74%;27%;2

Mobile, AL;61;43;63;42;Partly sunny;W;5;61%;2%;3

Montgomery, AL;58;41;61;38;Partly sunny;WNW;7;61%;2%;3

Mt. Washington, NH;21;14;22;11;Freezing fog;NW;21;86%;29%;1

Nashville, TN;50;35;59;36;Mostly sunny;WNW;10;55%;0%;3

New Orleans, LA;61;48;63;48;Mostly sunny;W;6;61%;3%;3

New York, NY;37;35;43;37;Partly sunny;WSW;6;66%;58%;1

Newark, NJ;36;30;42;32;Partly sunny;WSW;5;70%;59%;1

Norfolk, VA;44;39;50;41;A little a.m. rain;SW;5;72%;74%;2

Oklahoma City, OK;56;36;63;38;Sunny and mild;ESE;6;47%;3%;3

Olympia, WA;51;44;51;33;Rain, becoming heavy;SSE;12;93%;93%;0

Omaha, NE;44;35;50;26;Mostly sunny, breezy;ENE;13;59%;0%;2

Orlando, FL;77;61;69;50;Decreasing clouds;W;10;66%;5%;3

Philadelphia, PA;39;32;43;35;Fog in the morning;S;4;71%;58%;1

Phoenix, AZ;70;46;75;47;Sunshine;ENE;5;26%;0%;3

Pittsburgh, PA;40;34;41;34;A shower in the p.m.;WSW;7;72%;83%;1

Portland, ME;34;25;38;25;Periods of sun;NNW;5;84%;40%;1

Portland, OR;53;49;54;38;Periods of rain;W;10;84%;93%;0

Providence, RI;38;29;41;28;Mostly cloudy;WNW;5;83%;39%;1

Raleigh, NC;45;37;56;40;A little a.m. rain;WSW;5;70%;60%;2

Reno, NV;54;21;54;26;Partly sunny;SW;6;49%;33%;2

Richmond, VA;43;32;54;37;Partly sunny;SW;5;68%;33%;2

Roswell, NM;61;29;65;27;Sunny and mild;NW;4;27%;2%;3

Sacramento, CA;51;34;57;38;Fog in the morning;SSE;4;79%;16%;2

Salt Lake City, UT;41;34;49;36;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;6;65%;7%;2

San Antonio, TX;70;35;71;46;Mostly sunny;SE;5;41%;0%;3

San Diego, CA;75;47;74;50;Plenty of sun;SSE;5;39%;0%;3

San Francisco, CA;59;43;55;48;Mostly sunny;W;7;71%;26%;2

Savannah, GA;63;49;63;43;Decreasing clouds;W;10;70%;6%;3

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;51;44;50;36;Rain, becoming heavy;ENE;14;92%;97%;0

Sioux Falls, SD;45;34;46;25;Winds subsiding;WSW;18;53%;0%;2

Spokane, WA;48;40;53;33;Cloudy with a shower;SSW;8;82%;86%;0

Springfield, IL;46;34;50;26;Mostly sunny, windy;NW;21;60%;8%;2

St. Louis, MO;47;36;57;33;Sunny, windy, mild;NW;19;44%;4%;2

Tampa, FL;67;59;68;48;Decreasing clouds;NW;8;71%;3%;3

Toledo, OH;38;30;38;34;Bit of rain, snow;W;6;90%;91%;1

Tucson, AZ;71;44;77;45;Sunny;ESE;8;18%;0%;3

Tulsa, OK;57;38;62;37;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;4;49%;4%;3

Vero Beach, FL;80;65;70;49;Breezy in the a.m.;NW;11;69%;17%;3

Washington, DC;43;36;49;37;Milder;SW;4;65%;59%;1

Wichita, KS;55;35;61;37;Mostly sunny, mild;S;7;49%;3%;2

Wilmington, DE;39;32;44;34;Patchy morning fog;SSE;5;73%;45%;1

