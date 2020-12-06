US Forecast
US Forecast for Monday, December 7, 2020
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;34;21;33;21;Variable cloudiness;NNW;8;59%;25%;2
Albuquerque, NM;55;28;58;31;Sunny;NE;4;28%;0%;3
Anchorage, AK;22;20;28;25;A little icy mix;NNE;11;78%;75%;0
Asheville, NC;54;34;42;24;Showers of rain/snow;NW;11;78%;80%;1
Atlanta, GA;56;40;48;29;Cooler;NW;12;63%;9%;2
Atlantic City, NJ;44;31;47;29;Partly sunny, breezy;NW;15;52%;4%;2
Austin, TX;66;41;69;42;Plenty of sun;W;3;41%;3%;3
Baltimore, MD;44;29;42;30;Partly sunny;NNW;6;51%;17%;2
Baton Rouge, LA;56;39;60;36;Plenty of sunshine;WNW;7;63%;1%;3
Billings, MT;54;33;54;39;Mostly sunny, breezy;WSW;18;27%;0%;2
Birmingham, AL;55;37;48;29;Cooler;NNW;10;62%;8%;3
Bismarck, ND;56;23;54;29;Partly sunny;W;8;47%;0%;2
Boise, ID;39;22;42;22;Plenty of sunshine;E;5;63%;0%;2
Boston, MA;39;27;40;27;Partly sunny;NNW;8;49%;21%;2
Bridgeport, CT;41;23;40;25;Partly sunny, breezy;NW;17;49%;5%;2
Buffalo, NY;32;25;34;24;A few flurries;NW;8;64%;80%;1
Burlington, VT;31;23;29;23;Variable cloudiness;NNW;8;60%;27%;1
Caribou, ME;32;26;29;21;Variable clouds;NNW;10;74%;35%;1
Casper, WY;46;22;45;27;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;18;33%;1%;2
Charleston, SC;62;49;62;36;Occasional rain;NNW;8;74%;66%;2
Charleston, WV;43;30;39;29;Cloudy, snow showers;WNW;5;73%;84%;1
Charlotte, NC;53;41;50;27;A shower;NNW;6;77%;58%;1
Cheyenne, WY;58;28;59;30;Plenty of sunshine;WNW;9;15%;1%;2
Chicago, IL;38;31;40;31;Partly sunny;W;6;64%;2%;1
Cleveland, OH;36;33;38;34;Snow showers;NNW;13;63%;83%;1
Columbia, SC;61;43;56;32;A shower;NNW;7;76%;65%;1
Columbus, OH;35;23;33;19;Mostly cloudy;WNW;6;65%;0%;1
Concord, NH;31;21;34;21;Partly sunny;NNW;7;58%;16%;2
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;60;37;63;38;Plenty of sunshine;W;7;54%;2%;3
Denver, CO;65;34;62;36;Sunny and mild;SSW;6;15%;2%;3
Des Moines, IA;39;26;42;25;Partly sunny;W;5;76%;3%;2
Detroit, MI;34;26;38;25;Partly sunny;NW;6;63%;29%;2
Dodge City, KS;54;28;60;29;Plenty of sunshine;WNW;12;44%;4%;3
Duluth, MN;34;28;37;29;Sun and some clouds;SW;5;76%;4%;2
El Paso, TX;61;28;64;31;Partly sunny;ENE;5;29%;0%;3
Fairbanks, AK;2;-6;0;-8;Mostly cloudy, cold;NNW;4;79%;25%;0
Fargo, ND;52;23;41;25;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;69%;1%;2
Grand Junction, CO;49;21;49;20;Plenty of sunshine;NE;5;34%;0%;3
Grand Rapids, MI;33;26;39;28;Partly sunny;NNW;4;67%;63%;1
Hartford, CT;38;22;41;25;Partly sunny;NNW;6;48%;6%;2
Helena, MT;38;18;43;27;Partly sunny;SSW;5;58%;0%;2
Honolulu, HI;86;71;85;72;Partly sunny;ENE;12;60%;33%;4
Houston, TX;62;45;64;44;Plenty of sun;NW;6;52%;5%;3
Indianapolis, IN;36;26;38;26;Decreasing clouds;WNW;6;68%;8%;1
Jackson, MS;55;36;54;31;Partly sunny;WSW;6;61%;0%;3
Jacksonville, FL;66;51;65;37;Partial sunshine;NW;10;68%;27%;2
Juneau, AK;46;42;44;39;Windy with rain;ESE;21;91%;90%;0
Kansas City, MO;49;29;52;29;Partly sunny;W;5;59%;2%;2
Knoxville, TN;54;38;41;26;Rain and snow shower;NNW;7;70%;51%;1
Las Vegas, NV;61;41;69;39;Periods of sun;NNW;6;15%;0%;3
Lexington, KY;44;29;38;24;Mostly cloudy;NW;7;76%;10%;1
Little Rock, AR;55;36;55;35;Partly sunny;SSW;6;60%;1%;3
Long Beach, CA;73;45;72;54;Rather cloudy;ENE;5;34%;0%;2
Los Angeles, CA;72;48;69;50;Partly sunny;NE;7;39%;1%;2
Louisville, KY;42;32;42;30;Mostly cloudy;WNW;7;64%;10%;1
Madison, WI;38;25;40;21;Partly sunny;WSW;4;66%;0%;2
Memphis, TN;55;35;49;32;Partly sunny;SSE;5;63%;3%;3
Miami, FL;80;70;74;54;Rain, a thunderstorm;WNW;13;78%;77%;1
Milwaukee, WI;37;30;40;29;Partly sunny;NW;5;68%;1%;1
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;36;27;38;26;Partly sunny;S;5;80%;5%;2
Mobile, AL;61;40;58;36;Mostly sunny;N;9;64%;0%;3
Montgomery, AL;58;40;52;30;Partial sunshine;NNW;9;62%;10%;3
Mt. Washington, NH;8;5;14;6;Very windy;NNW;32;88%;30%;1
Nashville, TN;55;29;44;28;Mostly cloudy;NW;7;64%;3%;1
New Orleans, LA;57;45;59;45;Plenty of sunshine;N;10;63%;2%;3
New York, NY;42;31;41;29;Partly sunny, breezy;NW;19;42%;2%;2
Newark, NJ;41;25;42;26;Partly sunny, breezy;NW;14;45%;5%;2
Norfolk, VA;49;38;46;32;A touch of rain;NW;7;79%;75%;1
Oklahoma City, OK;57;32;64;34;Plenty of sunshine;WNW;7;53%;2%;3
Olympia, WA;52;36;50;44;Cloudy;S;7;76%;80%;0
Omaha, NE;36;26;50;25;Turning sunny;NW;8;60%;1%;2
Orlando, FL;72;58;68;43;Clouds breaking;NW;11;68%;42%;2
Philadelphia, PA;42;29;40;28;Partly sunny, breezy;NW;15;48%;4%;2
Phoenix, AZ;75;46;80;52;Clouds and sun, warm;ENE;6;18%;0%;3
Pittsburgh, PA;35;25;36;28;Snow showers;WNW;6;68%;84%;1
Portland, ME;36;21;34;20;Partly sunny;N;8;61%;14%;2
Portland, OR;49;37;49;39;High clouds;ESE;5;83%;27%;2
Providence, RI;39;23;39;25;Partly sunny;N;6;49%;12%;2
Raleigh, NC;54;40;46;28;A little a.m. rain;NW;5;89%;77%;1
Reno, NV;51;26;50;19;Plenty of sun;SW;5;49%;0%;2
Richmond, VA;49;32;40;27;A bit of a.m. snow;NW;6;87%;75%;1
Roswell, NM;62;28;65;29;Sunshine;WNW;5;29%;0%;3
Sacramento, CA;65;46;70;41;Sunny and windy;N;19;37%;1%;2
Salt Lake City, UT;42;24;42;21;Mostly sunny;SSW;5;59%;0%;2
San Antonio, TX;66;39;68;39;Plenty of sunshine;NW;4;41%;2%;3
San Diego, CA;70;48;67;53;Mostly cloudy;NE;4;55%;0%;2
San Francisco, CA;60;48;68;50;Windy with sunshine;ENE;19;43%;2%;2
Savannah, GA;64;49;62;35;Partly sunny;NW;11;66%;30%;2
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;53;41;51;48;Cloudy;S;6;71%;80%;1
Sioux Falls, SD;48;25;46;25;Mostly sunny;WNW;9;60%;4%;2
Spokane, WA;34;25;39;32;Partly sunny;SSE;1;79%;2%;1
Springfield, IL;42;29;42;25;Partly sunny;NW;5;72%;1%;2
St. Louis, MO;44;31;47;30;Partly sunny;SW;6;67%;1%;2
Tampa, FL;70;56;69;45;Clouds breaking;NNW;7;89%;26%;2
Toledo, OH;35;25;37;24;Mostly cloudy;NW;3;64%;2%;2
Tucson, AZ;73;46;76;52;Partly sunny, warm;E;10;17%;0%;3
Tulsa, OK;56;29;61;32;Partly sunny;WNW;5;57%;2%;3
Vero Beach, FL;75;58;69;45;Rain, a thunderstorm;WNW;10;77%;57%;2
Washington, DC;47;33;42;32;Inc. clouds;NW;7;56%;23%;2
Wichita, KS;51;31;61;30;Partly sunny;NW;8;51%;1%;3
Wilmington, DE;43;27;42;26;Breezy with some sun;NW;14;51%;2%;2
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather