US Forecast for Thursday, September 17, 2020

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;71;51;71;46;Becoming cloudy;N;6;72%;44%;4

Albuquerque, NM;87;57;83;56;Mostly sunny;ESE;7;29%;0%;7

Anchorage, AK;58;48;56;46;Cloudy with showers;SE;14;74%;99%;1

Asheville, NC;73;63;69;63;Stormy;NNE;5;90%;93%;1

Atlanta, GA;67;66;74;67;Stormy;ENE;7;95%;94%;1

Atlantic City, NJ;72;67;77;66;Partly sunny;SSW;9;77%;73%;4

Austin, TX;90;72;88;71;A t-storm in spots;N;5;63%;53%;5

Baltimore, MD;74;61;78;63;High clouds;SSW;5;75%;67%;4

Baton Rouge, LA;87;71;90;73;Clouds and sunshine;SSE;11;67%;67%;4

Billings, MT;71;51;83;51;Mostly sunny, nice;ENE;8;39%;4%;5

Birmingham, AL;72;69;81;67;Tropical rainstorm;NNE;7;80%;78%;2

Bismarck, ND;63;43;69;44;Partly sunny;SE;8;60%;1%;4

Boise, ID;86;60;94;63;Mostly sunny;E;5;17%;1%;5

Boston, MA;75;62;79;56;Inc. clouds;NNE;8;58%;56%;5

Bridgeport, CT;72;60;77;57;Mostly cloudy;WNW;8;68%;61%;4

Buffalo, NY;70;60;64;48;Mostly cloudy;N;8;70%;30%;2

Burlington, VT;74;56;61;41;A little a.m. rain;N;8;71%;63%;1

Caribou, ME;68;53;61;31;Mostly cloudy;N;7;56%;40%;3

Casper, WY;79;45;83;46;Abundant sunshine;E;7;28%;6%;5

Charleston, SC;79;76;85;75;A couple of t-storms;SSW;6;82%;91%;2

Charleston, WV;82;60;81;59;Cloudy;NNE;3;69%;21%;3

Charlotte, NC;77;68;73;68;Stormy;NE;6;91%;97%;1

Cheyenne, WY;74;49;84;50;Mostly sunny, warmer;NE;8;23%;2%;6

Chicago, IL;84;61;66;55;Cooler with some sun;NNE;15;58%;13%;5

Cleveland, OH;74;62;67;55;Mostly cloudy;NE;15;67%;43%;2

Columbia, SC;77;71;81;71;A couple of t-storms;NNE;6;86%;94%;2

Columbus, OH;78;52;73;51;Mostly cloudy;N;8;75%;11%;2

Concord, NH;77;52;76;48;Increasing clouds;N;7;61%;30%;5

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;88;71;85;67;A t-storm around;N;10;66%;42%;5

Denver, CO;78;55;88;55;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;25%;2%;6

Des Moines, IA;81;51;72;51;Mostly sunny;NE;8;55%;14%;5

Detroit, MI;77;55;66;46;Not as warm;NNE;9;60%;6%;5

Dodge City, KS;88;53;84;54;Mostly sunny, nice;SSE;7;57%;0%;6

Duluth, MN;66;38;59;40;Plenty of sun;NNE;6;59%;8%;4

El Paso, TX;89;64;89;64;Plenty of sunshine;SE;6;35%;0%;8

Fairbanks, AK;57;46;62;41;Cloudy;NE;6;57%;75%;1

Fargo, ND;63;41;59;44;Cool with some sun;E;6;55%;8%;3

Grand Junction, CO;87;55;88;57;Plenty of sunshine;ESE;8;20%;0%;6

Grand Rapids, MI;77;50;66;41;Not as warm;NE;8;54%;1%;5

Hartford, CT;74;58;79;56;Mostly cloudy;N;6;66%;56%;4

Helena, MT;74;49;84;50;Mostly sunny;W;3;33%;0%;5

Honolulu, HI;89;75;88;76;Partly sunny;ENE;13;49%;17%;10

Houston, TX;94;77;91;74;Mostly cloudy, humid;NNE;6;65%;44%;4

Indianapolis, IN;81;59;72;49;Not as warm;NNE;9;69%;42%;2

Jackson, MS;83;69;87;68;Mostly cloudy, humid;S;8;62%;30%;2

Jacksonville, FL;86;76;89;75;A couple of t-storms;WSW;7;81%;90%;3

Juneau, AK;64;41;63;50;Mostly cloudy;E;8;60%;69%;2

Kansas City, MO;83;60;76;55;Not as warm;NE;9;57%;3%;6

Knoxville, TN;83;67;78;64;A little rain;NE;6;81%;80%;1

Las Vegas, NV;103;76;104;76;Hazy sun and hot;WSW;6;8%;0%;6

Lexington, KY;79;59;81;56;Cloudy;NE;5;62%;6%;3

Little Rock, AR;87;71;85;66;Clouds and sun;NE;8;60%;19%;6

Long Beach, CA;95;65;89;64;Partly sunny;WNW;5;44%;0%;6

Los Angeles, CA;93;65;92;68;Hazy sun and warm;SSE;5;33%;0%;7

Louisville, KY;82;59;83;56;Cloudy;NNE;5;57%;6%;3

Madison, WI;75;51;65;44;Partly sunny, cooler;E;6;67%;14%;4

Memphis, TN;85;70;85;65;Mostly cloudy, humid;NNE;13;64%;7%;5

Miami, FL;89;80;89;78;Partly sunny;S;9;69%;45%;9

Milwaukee, WI;80;57;62;51;Partly sunny, cooler;NE;11;69%;12%;3

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;71;45;62;44;Partly sunny;NNE;6;49%;10%;5

Mobile, AL;77;72;85;73;Cloudy and warmer;N;7;72%;42%;2

Montgomery, AL;70;69;78;68;A morning shower;N;8;86%;68%;2

Mt. Washington, NH;55;45;47;32;Rain possible;N;24;81%;62%;1

Nashville, TN;83;69;84;60;Plenty of clouds;NNE;6;60%;16%;3

New Orleans, LA;85;75;88;78;Clouds and sun;SSE;11;67%;66%;4

New York, NY;73;63;79;60;Partly sunny;NW;6;69%;63%;5

Newark, NJ;74;59;79;59;Clouds and sun, nice;NNW;6;70%;63%;5

Norfolk, VA;77;67;75;70;Tropical rainstorm;ENE;6;87%;94%;1

Oklahoma City, OK;84;64;84;57;Periods of sun;NE;8;68%;1%;7

Olympia, WA;71;55;76;57;Increasing clouds;SW;3;78%;53%;2

Omaha, NE;79;51;75;52;Mostly sunny, nice;E;6;56%;17%;5

Orlando, FL;93;78;91;79;A t-storm around;SE;9;72%;55%;5

Philadelphia, PA;74;61;79;61;Partly sunny;SW;5;71%;64%;4

Phoenix, AZ;107;78;108;81;Plenty of sun;E;6;13%;2%;7

Pittsburgh, PA;78;57;77;53;Overcast;N;5;64%;17%;2

Portland, ME;71;60;73;50;Clouds and sun;N;8;61%;45%;4

Portland, OR;69;63;78;60;Hazy sun;W;5;66%;69%;4

Providence, RI;73;61;79;57;Clouds limiting sun;NW;7;63%;57%;4

Raleigh, NC;79;68;75;68;Tropical rainstorm;NE;6;94%;94%;1

Reno, NV;84;52;87;50;Smoky with hazy sun;WSW;7;18%;1%;6

Richmond, VA;75;63;72;65;A little rain;NE;5;92%;88%;1

Roswell, NM;92;60;86;57;Plenty of sunshine;ESE;7;42%;4%;7

Sacramento, CA;91;62;86;59;Hazy sun;SSW;6;49%;2%;6

Salt Lake City, UT;90;65;94;68;Sunny;ESE;6;16%;0%;5

San Antonio, TX;92;74;88;72;A t-storm around;NNE;8;68%;64%;5

San Diego, CA;87;67;84;67;Partly sunny;NW;7;48%;0%;6

San Francisco, CA;80;62;71;61;Clouds breaking;W;11;82%;5%;5

Savannah, GA;78;75;87;75;A couple of t-storms;SSE;14;84%;89%;3

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;71;61;74;60;Increasing clouds;N;5;79%;34%;3

Sioux Falls, SD;75;45;71;51;Variable cloudiness;E;9;51%;11%;4

Spokane, WA;79;55;91;55;Hazy sunshine;ENE;2;37%;2%;4

Springfield, IL;83;60;75;49;Not as warm;NE;11;68%;11%;5

St. Louis, MO;82;61;79;53;Partly sunny;NNE;8;66%;9%;3

Tampa, FL;88;77;88;79;A p.m. shower or two;SW;7;84%;86%;6

Toledo, OH;77;55;67;44;Not as warm;NNE;7;61%;27%;5

Tucson, AZ;102;75;101;74;Sunny and hot;ESE;7;15%;0%;8

Tulsa, OK;88;65;85;58;Partly sunny;NE;6;63%;3%;6

Vero Beach, FL;90;76;91;77;Partly sunny, humid;SSW;12;68%;53%;7

Washington, DC;75;63;77;64;Partly sunny;ESE;5;79%;74%;3

Wichita, KS;85;59;81;52;Sunshine and nice;E;8;65%;0%;6

Wilmington, DE;74;60;78;62;Partly sunny;SW;6;76%;65%;3

