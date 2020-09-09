US Forecast
US Forecast for Thursday, September 10, 2020
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;86;61;80;51;Clouds, a shower;NNW;6;71%;66%;2
Albuquerque, NM;49;45;65;53;Partly sunny;ESE;9;64%;66%;5
Anchorage, AK;59;42;57;38;Mostly sunny;N;9;57%;16%;3
Asheville, NC;78;66;82;67;A thunderstorm;E;4;77%;76%;3
Atlanta, GA;83;70;86;71;A thunderstorm;ENE;5;76%;71%;4
Atlantic City, NJ;79;73;82;73;Humid with a shower;SSW;8;85%;83%;2
Austin, TX;84;68;79;66;A couple of t-storms;NNE;6;76%;85%;3
Baltimore, MD;81;73;82;70;Thunderstorms;N;4;86%;87%;2
Baton Rouge, LA;93;72;96;72;Mostly sunny;NNE;6;64%;13%;8
Billings, MT;69;42;74;46;Partly sunny;E;7;35%;2%;5
Birmingham, AL;89;70;89;70;Mostly sunny, humid;NNE;5;68%;31%;6
Bismarck, ND;63;37;72;43;Partly sunny, warmer;S;8;45%;27%;5
Boise, ID;76;50;83;55;Sunny and pleasant;ENE;5;22%;0%;5
Boston, MA;80;69;80;62;Showers/thunderstorm;SW;6;79%;85%;1
Bridgeport, CT;78;70;80;66;Thunderstorms;SSE;6;83%;87%;2
Buffalo, NY;80;67;74;58;A passing shower;NNE;7;69%;58%;2
Burlington, VT;79;61;71;49;Spotty showers;N;10;77%;70%;2
Caribou, ME;61;48;62;40;Spotty showers;NNW;8;87%;71%;1
Casper, WY;44;25;50;37;Cool with some sun;SSW;8;70%;38%;5
Charleston, SC;85;75;87;75;Humid with a t-storm;ESE;6;79%;64%;2
Charleston, WV;89;68;89;68;A p.m. t-storm;NNE;4;68%;61%;3
Charlotte, NC;79;71;85;72;Clearing, a t-storm;NNE;5;78%;74%;2
Cheyenne, WY;39;28;48;38;A shower in the a.m.;S;9;90%;66%;4
Chicago, IL;66;62;67;61;Mainly cloudy;NE;12;76%;34%;2
Cleveland, OH;77;67;72;62;Mostly cloudy;N;12;78%;13%;2
Columbia, SC;83;73;88;74;A thunderstorm;NNE;5;73%;65%;2
Columbus, OH;87;66;82;60;Warm with some sun;NNE;7;70%;32%;4
Concord, NH;84;59;86;53;Partly sunny;WNW;5;68%;42%;3
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;82;68;77;66;A couple of t-storms;N;10;83%;70%;2
Denver, CO;42;33;57;39;A shower in the a.m.;NNE;6;88%;66%;3
Des Moines, IA;52;48;58;53;Occasional rain;ENE;9;88%;87%;1
Detroit, MI;73;60;68;54;Partly sunny, humid;NNE;9;72%;32%;2
Dodge City, KS;45;42;58;50;Cloudy and cool;ENE;11;79%;44%;2
Duluth, MN;55;40;64;42;Mostly sunny;SW;9;71%;1%;5
El Paso, TX;72;55;75;59;Partly sunny;E;8;67%;18%;6
Fairbanks, AK;51;37;48;37;Cloudy with a shower;WSW;6;70%;74%;1
Fargo, ND;59;39;67;44;Partly sunny;S;10;49%;8%;5
Grand Junction, CO;58;42;60;44;A shower or two;NNW;7;71%;61%;2
Grand Rapids, MI;63;53;66;49;Clouds and sun;NE;7;76%;21%;2
Hartford, CT;83;69;81;62;Thunderstorms;S;5;80%;86%;2
Helena, MT;71;41;78;45;Sunshine;SW;4;39%;0%;5
Honolulu, HI;89;78;88;76;Partly sunny, breezy;ENE;16;50%;28%;11
Houston, TX;91;76;90;75;A t-storm around;N;6;74%;53%;5
Indianapolis, IN;91;68;81;62;Not as warm;NE;8;73%;27%;4
Jackson, MS;93;70;93;72;Mostly sunny, humid;NE;5;54%;28%;7
Jacksonville, FL;87;76;89;76;A t-storm or two;E;7;79%;71%;5
Juneau, AK;60;52;59;43;Showers around;E;6;86%;67%;1
Kansas City, MO;58;56;62;59;Cool with rain;NE;8;90%;99%;1
Knoxville, TN;89;67;89;69;A thunderstorm;NE;4;72%;57%;4
Las Vegas, NV;82;60;86;65;Nice with sunshine;NNW;4;18%;0%;7
Lexington, KY;85;66;89;66;A p.m. t-storm;NNE;7;70%;54%;7
Little Rock, AR;90;70;90;71;Clouds and sun;NE;5;65%;25%;5
Long Beach, CA;86;65;88;65;Hazy sunshine;SSW;7;46%;0%;8
Los Angeles, CA;86;66;90;67;Hazy sunshine;SSW;6;38%;0%;8
Louisville, KY;91;69;90;67;Partly sunny;NNE;6;65%;27%;5
Madison, WI;53;47;60;47;Mostly cloudy, cool;NE;6;79%;23%;2
Memphis, TN;90;71;92;73;Partly sunny;NNE;6;58%;14%;6
Miami, FL;85;80;90;80;A morning shower;ENE;8;72%;79%;4
Milwaukee, WI;57;54;62;55;Mostly cloudy;N;12;80%;29%;2
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;50;41;63;46;Partly sunny;SW;4;64%;10%;5
Mobile, AL;93;76;93;76;Sunshine, a t-storm;NNE;7;66%;60%;8
Montgomery, AL;88;72;87;71;A thunderstorm;ENE;6;72%;60%;7
Mt. Washington, NH;63;51;56;35;Windy;NW;31;91%;72%;2
Nashville, TN;90;68;91;70;A p.m. t-storm;NNE;5;64%;54%;7
New Orleans, LA;91;78;93;79;Sunshine and humid;NE;7;60%;54%;9
New York, NY;81;72;78;66;Thunderstorms;NE;5;85%;90%;2
Newark, NJ;83;72;81;65;Thunderstorms;N;4;82%;90%;2
Norfolk, VA;81;75;84;74;Showers and t-storms;SE;6;81%;83%;2
Oklahoma City, OK;61;57;65;58;Periods of rain;N;9;100%;85%;2
Olympia, WA;91;49;94;53;Plenty of sunshine;SW;4;36%;3%;5
Omaha, NE;51;46;58;51;A touch of rain;E;9;88%;85%;1
Orlando, FL;91;77;92;77;A couple of t-storms;NE;6;79%;72%;4
Philadelphia, PA;83;72;81;68;Thunderstorms;S;4;80%;88%;2
Phoenix, AZ;91;70;94;72;Plenty of sun;N;5;16%;0%;8
Pittsburgh, PA;89;66;88;62;Sunny intervals;NNW;5;61%;36%;3
Portland, ME;72;63;76;55;Clouds and sun;NW;7;76%;57%;2
Portland, OR;91;63;95;56;Sunshine;E;5;25%;3%;5
Providence, RI;80;68;80;62;Showers/thunderstorm;SSW;5;83%;88%;1
Raleigh, NC;80;74;83;72;Couple of t-storms;ENE;5;82%;83%;2
Reno, NV;78;46;84;50;Hazy sunshine;WSW;5;16%;0%;7
Richmond, VA;80;72;82;71;Showers and t-storms;NNE;5;83%;85%;2
Roswell, NM;53;47;64;54;Partly sunny;NW;8;64%;41%;3
Sacramento, CA;88;58;90;57;Sunny and seasonable;SSW;5;40%;0%;6
Salt Lake City, UT;65;44;70;52;Partly sunny, nice;SE;7;36%;0%;6
San Antonio, TX;84;70;83;68;A couple of t-storms;NNE;9;89%;77%;2
San Diego, CA;82;65;85;67;Dimmed sunshine;NNW;7;45%;1%;8
San Francisco, CA;70;60;73;59;Clearing;WSW;8;64%;0%;6
Savannah, GA;85;75;87;74;Humid with a t-storm;N;5;83%;63%;2
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;90;59;92;58;Plenty of sunshine;WNW;6;33%;3%;5
Sioux Falls, SD;50;40;65;49;Turning sunny;E;5;62%;30%;5
Spokane, WA;85;50;88;51;Sunny and very warm;N;2;32%;0%;5
Springfield, IL;77;61;76;59;More clouds than sun;NE;9;78%;39%;2
St. Louis, MO;83;67;81;64;Mostly cloudy;NE;6;72%;42%;2
Tampa, FL;90;75;91;75;A p.m. t-storm;ENE;5;79%;78%;6
Toledo, OH;74;60;70;52;Mostly cloudy;NE;7;85%;23%;2
Tucson, AZ;90;64;92;67;Plenty of sunshine;E;6;18%;0%;8
Tulsa, OK;73;64;73;64;Cloudy, a t-storm;N;7;100%;91%;2
Vero Beach, FL;88;75;90;75;A shower in the a.m.;E;8;73%;77%;6
Washington, DC;78;74;82;72;Thunderstorms;SSW;4;82%;87%;2
Wichita, KS;53;50;61;54;Cool with rain;N;9;100%;88%;1
Wilmington, DE;82;73;82;70;Thunderstorms;SSE;5;81%;87%;2
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather