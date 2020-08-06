US Forecast
US Forecast for Friday, August 7, 2020
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;80;59;75;64;A t-storm in spots;SE;4;67%;86%;5
Albuquerque, NM;93;65;93;68;Partly sunny;SSW;7;26%;9%;11
Anchorage, AK;63;53;65;52;Occasional rain;SE;7;62%;71%;1
Asheville, NC;81;66;82;63;A t-storm in spots;NW;4;77%;44%;11
Atlanta, GA;88;71;90;70;Mostly sunny;NNW;5;61%;28%;11
Atlantic City, NJ;76;73;79;72;A heavy thunderstorm;ESE;7;88%;77%;3
Austin, TX;99;77;100;75;Sunshine and warm;SSE;5;51%;5%;11
Baltimore, MD;84;73;85;73;A heavy thunderstorm;NNW;5;71%;74%;3
Baton Rouge, LA;93;69;95;75;Partly sunny;S;5;57%;10%;11
Billings, MT;98;65;90;59;Partly sunny;NE;8;36%;12%;8
Birmingham, AL;88;70;90;71;Plenty of sun;NE;5;61%;30%;11
Bismarck, ND;87;66;95;59;A strong t-storm;WNW;9;63%;55%;6
Boise, ID;91;56;84;54;Sunny and pleasant;N;9;31%;0%;9
Boston, MA;83;68;75;66;Not as warm;ENE;7;71%;86%;5
Bridgeport, CT;81;68;77;68;A shower or t-storm;E;8;71%;82%;2
Buffalo, NY;79;63;80;63;Some sun;ENE;6;63%;42%;6
Burlington, VT;80;58;82;64;A t-storm in spots;SE;4;52%;55%;8
Caribou, ME;74;57;83;58;Partly sunny;WNW;6;48%;10%;7
Casper, WY;94;54;95;53;Mostly sunny, warm;NNE;13;15%;8%;9
Charleston, SC;86;77;88;76;A shower or t-storm;S;7;77%;76%;8
Charleston, WV;84;64;86;64;Spotty showers;NNW;3;73%;61%;6
Charlotte, NC;88;71;89;71;A shower or t-storm;SW;5;75%;84%;6
Cheyenne, WY;89;59;91;61;Partly sunny;WNW;10;16%;7%;10
Chicago, IL;77;64;80;67;Mostly sunny, nice;SE;7;56%;5%;9
Cleveland, OH;77;67;77;64;Sunshine and nice;ENE;10;61%;19%;9
Columbia, SC;91;74;91;73;A shower or t-storm;SE;5;73%;72%;9
Columbus, OH;81;61;82;59;Some sun, pleasant;N;6;64%;20%;9
Concord, NH;81;54;81;58;Periods of sun;ESE;4;57%;33%;6
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;97;79;98;79;Partly sunny;SSE;12;50%;5%;11
Denver, CO;92;64;96;66;Partly sunny, warm;WSW;7;18%;9%;10
Des Moines, IA;75;67;83;71;Mostly cloudy;SSE;14;66%;74%;2
Detroit, MI;78;60;82;61;Sunshine and nice;ENE;6;54%;3%;9
Dodge City, KS;83;70;97;71;Partly sunny;SSW;13;50%;4%;10
Duluth, MN;80;62;76;67;A t-storm in spots;S;8;75%;74%;3
El Paso, TX;99;78;100;77;Partly sunny and hot;N;5;30%;29%;12
Fairbanks, AK;74;49;70;50;Overcast;WSW;4;61%;44%;2
Fargo, ND;83;66;85;68;Humid with some sun;SSE;11;88%;74%;5
Grand Junction, CO;96;62;95;63;Partly sunny;SSW;11;11%;1%;10
Grand Rapids, MI;79;55;82;59;Nice with sunshine;SE;4;58%;2%;8
Hartford, CT;84;66;80;67;A t-storm in spots;ESE;5;64%;77%;4
Helena, MT;88;55;82;51;Sunny, breezy, nice;WSW;14;31%;0%;8
Honolulu, HI;89;78;90;78;A shower;ENE;15;58%;80%;11
Houston, TX;94;76;94;76;Mostly sunny;S;6;64%;14%;11
Indianapolis, IN;78;59;81;61;Nice with sunshine;E;6;58%;3%;9
Jackson, MS;89;69;94;73;Mostly sunny;NNE;4;51%;4%;11
Jacksonville, FL;89;76;92;76;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;6;71%;66%;10
Juneau, AK;62;51;58;51;Rain;SE;12;88%;96%;1
Kansas City, MO;84;71;84;75;A morning t-storm;SE;14;74%;80%;4
Knoxville, TN;82;69;87;67;A t-storm in spots;N;4;72%;42%;6
Las Vegas, NV;102;72;102;73;Plenty of sunshine;NW;5;8%;0%;10
Lexington, KY;83;63;84;61;Partly sunny;NNW;5;69%;7%;7
Little Rock, AR;88;67;90;71;Variable cloudiness;ESE;5;63%;23%;7
Long Beach, CA;75;63;78;63;Low clouds, then sun;SW;6;64%;0%;9
Los Angeles, CA;81;60;79;62;Low clouds, then sun;SSW;6;60%;0%;9
Louisville, KY;82;62;84;63;Partial sunshine;NNE;5;62%;5%;9
Madison, WI;79;56;82;64;Mostly cloudy;SSE;7;62%;7%;7
Memphis, TN;86;67;90;73;Clouds and sun;NE;5;56%;13%;10
Miami, FL;90;80;89;80;A morning t-storm;E;7;70%;63%;12
Milwaukee, WI;75;61;79;65;Mostly sunny;S;9;59%;6%;8
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;78;67;84;72;Clouds and sun;S;13;68%;55%;4
Mobile, AL;93;75;93;76;Mostly sunny;SW;6;61%;34%;11
Montgomery, AL;95;70;90;70;Mostly sunny;W;5;61%;10%;11
Mt. Washington, NH;48;44;57;46;Partly sunny, milder;E;16;73%;33%;4
Nashville, TN;86;65;89;66;Partly sunny;NE;5;59%;6%;10
New Orleans, LA;93;77;93;78;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;58%;25%;11
New York, NY;82;69;76;70;Thunderstorms;E;6;83%;87%;2
Newark, NJ;82;70;78;70;Thunderstorms;E;6;79%;87%;2
Norfolk, VA;90;74;87;73;Some sun, a t-storm;S;6;76%;82%;6
Oklahoma City, OK;91;76;94;76;Decreasing clouds;S;15;59%;15%;8
Olympia, WA;71;50;76;54;Partly sunny;WSW;6;56%;33%;6
Omaha, NE;84;71;85;73;A t-storm in spots;SE;16;75%;52%;4
Orlando, FL;95;75;93;78;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;3;66%;73%;10
Philadelphia, PA;83;71;82;71;Thunderstorms;ESE;5;84%;84%;4
Phoenix, AZ;109;83;109;84;Sunny and very warm;WSW;7;16%;0%;11
Pittsburgh, PA;84;64;83;63;A shower or t-storm;N;5;71%;58%;5
Portland, ME;80;61;75;62;Partly sunny, nice;S;6;64%;18%;4
Portland, OR;70;53;77;58;Sun and clouds, nice;NNW;5;57%;18%;8
Providence, RI;85;65;77;66;Showers around;ENE;6;74%;91%;4
Raleigh, NC;89;71;87;71;Showers and t-storms;SSW;6;82%;82%;8
Reno, NV;88;56;89;58;Some sun;WNW;5;29%;0%;10
Richmond, VA;86;71;85;69;A shower or t-storm;S;5;83%;77%;4
Roswell, NM;97;72;99;69;Turning cloudy, hot;S;9;32%;32%;11
Sacramento, CA;86;56;90;60;Plenty of sunshine;S;5;46%;0%;9
Salt Lake City, UT;99;72;94;67;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;10;16%;0%;10
San Antonio, TX;99;76;98;76;Lots of sun, warm;SSE;8;55%;5%;11
San Diego, CA;72;62;75;65;Clouds to sun;NW;7;56%;0%;10
San Francisco, CA;70;57;69;57;Clouds breaking;SW;10;61%;0%;9
Savannah, GA;92;75;92;75;A shower or t-storm;S;5;75%;73%;9
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;68;57;76;60;Partly sunny;NNW;7;56%;37%;4
Sioux Falls, SD;85;71;84;72;Breezy with some sun;SSE;15;73%;64%;5
Spokane, WA;76;52;77;56;Sunny and pleasant;S;8;37%;4%;7
Springfield, IL;78;57;82;63;Mostly cloudy;SE;7;61%;29%;7
St. Louis, MO;81;60;84;67;High clouds;SE;6;62%;45%;9
Tampa, FL;90;76;93;76;A p.m. t-storm;N;5;73%;66%;10
Toledo, OH;77;56;80;56;Mostly sunny, nice;S;3;58%;6%;9
Tucson, AZ;105;80;104;79;Sunny and hot;NW;7;21%;1%;11
Tulsa, OK;90;75;94;78;A t-storm in spots;SSE;10;62%;46%;6
Vero Beach, FL;91;75;90;75;A morning t-storm;SSE;5;73%;64%;10
Washington, DC;83;72;84;71;A heavy thunderstorm;ESE;4;84%;76%;3
Wichita, KS;81;73;95;76;Partly sunny, breezy;S;16;63%;23%;10
Wilmington, DE;81;71;81;70;A heavy thunderstorm;ESE;6;86%;80%;4
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather