US Forecast
US Forecast for Sunday, July 26, 2020
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;89;63;89;69;Partly sunny;SW;8;58%;1%;9
Albuquerque, NM;81;64;84;65;A t-storm around;ESE;6;60%;71%;6
Anchorage, AK;65;52;66;53;A shower in the p.m.;SSW;6;64%;66%;2
Asheville, NC;82;65;85;66;A t-storm around;NW;4;73%;55%;11
Atlanta, GA;89;71;90;71;A p.m. t-storm;NNE;5;66%;63%;10
Atlantic City, NJ;84;76;89;78;Partly sunny, humid;SW;10;69%;13%;10
Austin, TX;86;77;90;75;Thunderstorms;ESE;3;77%;75%;5
Baltimore, MD;92;77;98;79;Partly sunny;WSW;7;47%;20%;10
Baton Rouge, LA;83;75;82;74;Showers and t-storms;E;7;83%;87%;5
Billings, MT;87;60;90;61;Mostly sunny;ENE;7;34%;4%;9
Birmingham, AL;88;71;90;73;A p.m. t-storm;SE;4;67%;64%;10
Bismarck, ND;94;58;85;58;Not as hot;NNW;9;48%;6%;8
Boise, ID;89;57;94;63;Sunny and very warm;NNE;5;25%;0%;9
Boston, MA;88;73;95;77;Partly sunny;WSW;10;44%;3%;9
Bridgeport, CT;88;72;91;72;Partly sunny;WSW;8;57%;6%;10
Buffalo, NY;84;68;83;75;Clouds and sunshine;SW;12;62%;9%;9
Burlington, VT;89;67;92;72;Becoming cloudy;W;11;49%;65%;6
Caribou, ME;86;67;75;67;Showers and t-storms;WSW;8;80%;72%;2
Casper, WY;91;52;87;51;Partly sunny;ESE;10;39%;8%;10
Charleston, SC;86;76;89;77;A t-storm in spots;SSW;6;68%;53%;10
Charleston, WV;92;71;93;72;Partly sunny;SW;5;62%;25%;9
Charlotte, NC;91;71;92;71;A stray p.m. t-storm;SW;6;66%;52%;11
Cheyenne, WY;81;59;77;58;A t-storm around;S;9;53%;54%;6
Chicago, IL;89;75;91;76;Clouds and sun, hot;SW;9;61%;51%;7
Cleveland, OH;83;72;87;77;Mostly sunny;S;9;57%;12%;10
Columbia, SC;91;72;93;73;Mostly cloudy;S;5;62%;16%;9
Columbus, OH;89;67;90;72;Partly sunny;SW;8;62%;16%;10
Concord, NH;87;63;91;71;Sun and clouds;W;10;49%;4%;9
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;91;76;91;76;A p.m. t-storm;SE;8;71%;63%;8
Denver, CO;90;63;79;61;Inc. clouds;ENE;7;49%;70%;6
Des Moines, IA;93;76;91;69;Thunderstorms;WSW;11;66%;86%;10
Detroit, MI;87;68;92;76;Mostly cloudy, hot;WSW;8;56%;19%;7
Dodge City, KS;93;73;93;69;Sunny and humid;ESE;12;62%;63%;11
Duluth, MN;86;71;82;63;A morning t-storm;WNW;7;75%;62%;7
El Paso, TX;89;75;93;73;A t-storm in spots;ESE;8;50%;42%;11
Fairbanks, AK;65;50;67;53;A little a.m. rain;SW;5;69%;72%;1
Fargo, ND;90;68;82;60;Not as warm;WNW;9;62%;27%;6
Grand Junction, CO;84;62;90;64;Rather cloudy;SE;7;37%;9%;9
Grand Rapids, MI;89;71;91;74;Mostly cloudy;SW;10;66%;60%;7
Hartford, CT;92;71;94;73;Partly sunny;WSW;7;52%;6%;9
Helena, MT;83;52;87;55;Sunny and delightful;NW;5;28%;0%;9
Honolulu, HI;88;77;87;77;Afternoon rain;SSW;19;70%;91%;5
Houston, TX;83;78;85;76;Showers and t-storms;E;8;79%;72%;3
Indianapolis, IN;88;69;91;75;Increasing clouds;SSW;7;60%;25%;10
Jackson, MS;89;73;89;73;Sun and some clouds;S;6;68%;42%;11
Jacksonville, FL;90;75;90;73;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;8;70%;63%;10
Juneau, AK;60;54;61;52;Rain;WNW;15;86%;96%;1
Kansas City, MO;91;78;93;75;Partly sunny;S;9;60%;68%;10
Knoxville, TN;86;71;90;72;A t-storm around;SSW;5;71%;55%;11
Las Vegas, NV;103;78;105;81;Mostly sunny;NW;5;12%;0%;11
Lexington, KY;90;70;88;71;Partly sunny, humid;SSW;6;70%;27%;10
Little Rock, AR;90;73;92;72;Mostly sunny;S;6;66%;21%;11
Long Beach, CA;78;62;79;62;Some sun;SW;7;62%;0%;10
Los Angeles, CA;81;61;82;62;Partly sunny;S;6;57%;0%;10
Louisville, KY;91;72;91;74;Clouds and sunshine;SSW;6;64%;30%;10
Madison, WI;88;75;90;71;Thunderstorms;W;7;72%;88%;3
Memphis, TN;90;76;91;76;Sunshine and humid;SSE;6;68%;39%;11
Miami, FL;87;79;87;81;Cloudy, a t-storm;ESE;8;74%;63%;4
Milwaukee, WI;88;75;92;73;A p.m. t-storm;W;13;60%;81%;9
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;87;75;83;64;Showers and t-storms;NW;8;80%;70%;3
Mobile, AL;85;76;88;76;A thunderstorm;ESE;6;76%;79%;7
Montgomery, AL;95;71;89;72;A thunderstorm;S;5;70%;63%;11
Mt. Washington, NH;59;50;62;54;Very windy;WNW;40;84%;66%;3
Nashville, TN;92;72;91;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSW;5;69%;58%;11
New Orleans, LA;82;77;84;76;Showers and t-storms;E;7;79%;86%;3
New York, NY;88;74;94;76;Partly sunny;WSW;8;55%;4%;10
Newark, NJ;90;74;94;74;Partly sunny;WSW;8;52%;6%;10
Norfolk, VA;91;75;96;78;Partly sunny, humid;SSW;6;59%;14%;11
Oklahoma City, OK;92;75;91;74;Mostly sunny, humid;SSE;8;64%;10%;11
Olympia, WA;78;51;88;56;Sunny and warmer;NE;8;45%;3%;8
Omaha, NE;96;78;90;69;Drenching t-storms;N;10;74%;90%;9
Orlando, FL;93;75;89;73;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;9;74%;81%;6
Philadelphia, PA;90;74;94;76;Partly sunny;WSW;7;57%;17%;10
Phoenix, AZ;103;85;107;88;Partly sunny;SSW;6;20%;1%;11
Pittsburgh, PA;90;69;91;72;Sunshine and humid;WSW;7;58%;7%;10
Portland, ME;85;69;87;74;Clouds and sun;SW;8;56%;28%;8
Portland, OR;81;58;97;65;Very hot;N;5;37%;4%;8
Providence, RI;89;71;93;73;Partly sunny;SW;8;52%;4%;9
Raleigh, NC;92;72;94;74;Partly sunny, humid;SSW;6;63%;15%;11
Reno, NV;91;61;94;63;Partly sunny;WNW;4;22%;23%;11
Richmond, VA;91;73;97;75;Partly sunny and hot;SW;6;58%;30%;10
Roswell, NM;96;72;93;71;Partly sunny;SSE;10;46%;29%;11
Sacramento, CA;92;58;96;59;Sunny and warm;S;6;41%;2%;10
Salt Lake City, UT;94;67;96;69;Mostly sunny;ENE;8;23%;0%;10
San Antonio, TX;88;76;89;75;Showers and t-storms;E;14;75%;87%;4
San Diego, CA;76;66;76;66;Some sun;NW;7;62%;0%;10
San Francisco, CA;69;57;70;57;Partly sunny;WSW;10;64%;0%;9
Savannah, GA;89;74;90;74;Clouds and sun;S;7;70%;44%;10
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;77;58;85;62;Sunny and very warm;NE;11;49%;3%;8
Sioux Falls, SD;92;75;81;61;Showers and t-storms;N;10;78%;62%;4
Spokane, WA;84;54;91;59;Plenty of sunshine;ENE;3;31%;0%;8
Springfield, IL;89;73;92;75;Some sun, hot, humid;SSW;8;65%;44%;9
St. Louis, MO;92;74;94;75;Clouds and sun;SSW;6;63%;44%;9
Tampa, FL;91;75;89;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;ESE;7;81%;78%;7
Toledo, OH;86;63;91;74;Sunny intervals;WSW;6;61%;16%;9
Tucson, AZ;95;77;100;79;Rather cloudy;SE;7;32%;15%;9
Tulsa, OK;95;76;95;76;Mostly sunny;S;7;62%;16%;11
Vero Beach, FL;90;76;87;74;A thunderstorm;NE;11;78%;76%;6
Washington, DC;90;75;95;75;Partly sunny and hot;SW;6;58%;11%;10
Wichita, KS;94;76;95;75;Plenty of sunshine;S;10;59%;51%;11
Wilmington, DE;88;74;93;74;Partly sunny;SW;7;63%;20%;10
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather