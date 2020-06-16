US Forecast
US Forecast for Wednesday, June 17, 2020
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;87;52;85;57;Sunny and warm;SSE;4;46%;5%;10
Albuquerque, NM;89;64;94;62;Mostly sunny;WNW;11;16%;0%;13
Anchorage, AK;68;50;64;50;Occasional rain;SE;8;57%;66%;2
Asheville, NC;61;56;70;58;Spotty showers;N;5;74%;84%;4
Atlanta, GA;72;57;78;62;Periods of sun, nice;SE;5;64%;44%;6
Atlantic City, NJ;67;62;69;64;Partly sunny;E;12;77%;44%;5
Austin, TX;94;71;95;72;Sunny;SSE;6;49%;27%;12
Baltimore, MD;77;64;75;68;A shower in the p.m.;E;10;69%;80%;3
Baton Rouge, LA;92;67;91;68;Partly sunny;E;6;51%;7%;12
Billings, MT;72;52;61;51;Spotty showers;W;12;73%;90%;3
Birmingham, AL;80;62;82;64;Partly sunny, nice;SE;5;58%;44%;9
Bismarck, ND;94;65;86;58;A heavy thunderstorm;WNW;7;58%;66%;4
Boise, ID;62;45;67;49;Mostly sunny;N;10;56%;24%;10
Boston, MA;69;54;76;61;Mostly sunny, nice;SSW;7;53%;7%;10
Bridgeport, CT;74;55;75;58;Mostly sunny;S;7;55%;10%;11
Buffalo, NY;77;56;80;60;Mostly sunny;ESE;6;53%;7%;10
Burlington, VT;81;57;87;61;Mostly sunny, warm;ESE;5;41%;7%;10
Caribou, ME;83;56;87;62;Partly sunny;WSW;10;39%;5%;9
Casper, WY;81;44;72;38;Windy in the p.m.;WNW;16;48%;33%;11
Charleston, SC;73;63;77;67;A shower or t-storm;W;7;72%;65%;3
Charleston, WV;76;57;74;60;Variable clouds;E;4;65%;44%;4
Charlotte, NC;62;58;69;61;Spotty showers;NNW;7;80%;76%;3
Cheyenne, WY;87;53;83;46;Mostly sunny;NNW;10;22%;15%;12
Chicago, IL;71;63;80;65;Sunny and warmer;ESE;7;53%;1%;10
Cleveland, OH;74;61;77;65;Mostly sunny, nice;E;8;56%;6%;11
Columbia, SC;66;60;76;62;A p.m. t-storm;NNW;6;69%;64%;3
Columbus, OH;81;58;83;61;Partly sunny, nice;ENE;7;55%;30%;11
Concord, NH;81;47;85;53;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;4;43%;6%;10
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;92;73;95;74;Mostly sunny;SE;11;39%;6%;12
Denver, CO;95;62;93;54;Mostly sunny and hot;NE;9;18%;12%;12
Des Moines, IA;85;65;88;69;Mostly sunny, breezy;SSE;15;52%;13%;11
Detroit, MI;82;56;84;59;Mostly sunny, warm;SE;6;47%;5%;10
Dodge City, KS;96;70;97;69;Windy;S;27;39%;28%;12
Duluth, MN;90;59;76;62;Sun and clouds, warm;S;12;60%;28%;9
El Paso, TX;97;75;99;73;Mostly sunny, warm;WSW;9;23%;4%;13
Fairbanks, AK;74;54;75;49;Spotty showers;SW;5;49%;64%;5
Fargo, ND;97;75;95;68;A severe t-storm;SSW;17;55%;87%;4
Grand Junction, CO;93;65;88;50;Increasingly windy;WNW;17;13%;0%;12
Grand Rapids, MI;83;60;85;60;Mostly sunny, warm;ESE;5;53%;4%;9
Hartford, CT;80;53;83;58;Mostly sunny;S;4;45%;8%;10
Helena, MT;60;48;57;48;Rainy times;WSW;10;77%;97%;3
Honolulu, HI;86;73;88;75;A shower or two;ENE;14;53%;76%;13
Houston, TX;94;71;93;73;Mostly sunny;S;6;53%;15%;12
Indianapolis, IN;84;61;85;63;Warm with sunshine;E;6;50%;17%;11
Jackson, MS;86;64;87;67;Partly sunny, nice;NE;4;48%;4%;12
Jacksonville, FL;80;65;85;69;A t-storm in spots;SSE;6;60%;55%;12
Juneau, AK;55;49;61;50;Sun and clouds;ENE;9;69%;44%;3
Kansas City, MO;91;71;91;73;Mostly sunny, warm;SE;12;47%;25%;11
Knoxville, TN;74;57;77;59;A shower in the p.m.;NE;5;65%;64%;6
Las Vegas, NV;99;71;95;69;Plenty of sunshine;N;6;13%;0%;12
Lexington, KY;79;57;81;59;Periods of sun;ENE;7;58%;38%;7
Little Rock, AR;86;62;88;65;Sunshine and nice;ESE;5;53%;2%;12
Long Beach, CA;74;64;73;62;Clouds, then sun;SSE;9;62%;3%;11
Los Angeles, CA;76;62;77;60;Low clouds, then sun;SSW;6;56%;3%;11
Louisville, KY;80;61;85;63;Partly sunny;ENE;6;53%;36%;9
Madison, WI;83;58;85;60;Sunny and warm;SSE;7;51%;5%;10
Memphis, TN;85;66;86;69;Partly sunny;ENE;5;48%;6%;11
Miami, FL;86;77;86;78;Showers and t-storms;E;9;72%;84%;5
Milwaukee, WI;79;57;81;59;Sunny and warm;S;10;51%;2%;10
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;90;68;91;71;Partly sunny and hot;SSE;16;42%;30%;10
Mobile, AL;90;71;86;71;A t-storm in spots;S;6;57%;47%;12
Montgomery, AL;81;63;81;65;Partly sunny, nice;N;4;60%;29%;11
Mt. Washington, NH;57;46;60;52;Mostly sunny;WSW;12;59%;8%;11
Nashville, TN;83;60;85;63;Partly sunny, nice;NE;6;51%;29%;10
New Orleans, LA;91;74;90;75;Partly sunny;SE;6;50%;11%;12
New York, NY;77;61;78;64;Mostly sunny, nice;SSE;7;50%;23%;11
Newark, NJ;77;58;79;61;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;50%;26%;11
Norfolk, VA;65;64;74;66;Rain, a thunderstorm;E;10;85%;89%;3
Oklahoma City, OK;92;70;93;70;Warm with sunshine;SSE;12;50%;13%;12
Olympia, WA;66;45;71;46;Low clouds;SW;6;65%;4%;3
Omaha, NE;93;73;94;75;Mostly sunny, windy;SSE;20;50%;30%;11
Orlando, FL;87;71;90;73;A t-storm in spots;SE;5;56%;54%;11
Philadelphia, PA;78;59;77;63;Partly sunny;ESE;8;60%;43%;5
Phoenix, AZ;105;77;102;77;Plenty of sunshine;SW;8;12%;0%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;81;59;82;63;Partly sunny;ESE;7;50%;30%;9
Portland, ME;71;50;71;55;Sunny and pleasant;SSW;8;61%;4%;10
Portland, OR;64;50;73;51;Warmer;NNW;4;60%;3%;10
Providence, RI;78;52;80;57;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;49%;7%;10
Raleigh, NC;64;62;73;63;A heavy thunderstorm;ENE;6;84%;66%;3
Reno, NV;72;42;72;43;Plenty of sunshine;E;7;27%;0%;12
Richmond, VA;65;62;69;66;Cloudy, downpours;ENE;8;88%;94%;3
Roswell, NM;95;66;99;62;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;12;29%;15%;12
Sacramento, CA;82;60;89;58;Plenty of sunshine;NNW;12;26%;1%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;71;50;66;47;Mostly sunny, cool;SE;10;45%;11%;11
San Antonio, TX;91;70;93;72;Mostly sunny;SE;7;55%;4%;12
San Diego, CA;71;64;71;61;Low clouds, then sun;SSW;8;60%;1%;8
San Francisco, CA;68;55;76;56;Sunshine, pleasant;SW;11;47%;2%;11
Savannah, GA;78;61;83;68;Clouds and sun;S;7;63%;38%;5
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;64;51;71;53;Mainly cloudy;NNW;5;64%;6%;5
Sioux Falls, SD;92;74;95;74;Mostly cloudy, windy;SSE;22;49%;44%;8
Spokane, WA;62;48;71;50;Warmer;SSE;6;53%;44%;7
Springfield, IL;84;59;88;60;Lots of sun, warm;SE;8;42%;1%;11
St. Louis, MO;87;63;88;64;Mostly sunny;SE;6;48%;1%;11
Tampa, FL;87;71;90;72;A t-storm in spots;ENE;5;59%;50%;12
Toledo, OH;79;53;81;57;Partly sunny;N;3;51%;3%;11
Tucson, AZ;103;71;102;69;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;9;11%;0%;12
Tulsa, OK;93;71;93;72;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;9;52%;27%;11
Vero Beach, FL;85;66;87;73;A t-storm in spots;ESE;8;63%;56%;12
Washington, DC;77;62;72;66;Spotty showers;ENE;7;77%;89%;3
Wichita, KS;93;71;95;71;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;14;50%;11%;11
Wilmington, DE;76;59;75;64;Partly sunny;E;9;64%;44%;5
