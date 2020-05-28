US Forecast

US Forecast for Friday, May 29, 2020

_____

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;82;70;85;67;Couple of t-storms;SSE;11;65%;86%;3

Albuquerque, NM;88;63;89;66;Mostly sunny;S;12;27%;33%;12

Anchorage, AK;67;48;69;48;Mostly cloudy;SSE;5;51%;44%;4

Asheville, NC;78;60;78;60;A t-storm in spots;WNW;5;68%;55%;9

Atlanta, GA;80;65;82;65;A t-storm in spots;NW;6;67%;72%;8

Atlantic City, NJ;67;64;72;65;Partly sunny;S;13;90%;44%;5

Austin, TX;89;67;88;66;Periods of sun;NNE;6;53%;1%;12

Baltimore, MD;81;72;85;70;A t-storm in spots;NNE;11;75%;75%;4

Baton Rouge, LA;88;69;86;69;Partly sunny;NNW;6;65%;30%;8

Billings, MT;72;51;81;57;Partly sunny;NE;6;49%;33%;9

Birmingham, AL;81;65;81;63;A t-storm in spots;NW;6;67%;76%;9

Bismarck, ND;70;41;70;47;Turning sunny;E;5;53%;27%;8

Boise, ID;91;65;96;67;Very hot;E;6;33%;2%;10

Boston, MA;80;68;78;66;Low clouds breaking;SSW;12;72%;70%;4

Bridgeport, CT;72;62;72;62;Couple of t-storms;S;7;90%;83%;4

Buffalo, NY;78;66;76;56;Thunderstorms;WNW;10;75%;89%;5

Burlington, VT;85;72;87;66;A heavy thunderstorm;S;15;55%;82%;4

Caribou, ME;91;67;90;67;Showers around;S;15;51%;84%;4

Casper, WY;73;45;84;49;Mostly sunny;E;6;44%;22%;11

Charleston, SC;82;75;81;72;Thunderstorms;S;9;83%;79%;3

Charleston, WV;85;67;81;58;Showers and t-storms;WSW;7;68%;83%;9

Charlotte, NC;80;69;85;67;A t-storm in spots;SE;7;68%;61%;6

Cheyenne, WY;65;50;79;53;A thundershower;SSW;9;51%;58%;11

Chicago, IL;75;60;70;55;Decreasing clouds;NW;11;53%;27%;10

Cleveland, OH;76;68;75;59;Thunderstorms;WSW;12;79%;93%;3

Columbia, SC;88;70;86;68;Showers and t-storms;S;6;74%;77%;7

Columbus, OH;82;65;76;54;Heavy thunderstorms;NW;10;74%;90%;3

Concord, NH;84;67;86;64;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;10;62%;81%;3

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;85;62;86;61;Partly sunny;NNE;12;59%;0%;12

Denver, CO;76;54;88;60;Mostly sunny, warmer;SSW;6;40%;32%;11

Des Moines, IA;77;54;71;52;Partly sunny;E;14;53%;4%;9

Detroit, MI;81;65;71;54;Showers and t-storms;SW;7;74%;67%;3

Dodge City, KS;79;55;84;60;Sunny and pleasant;SE;13;47%;8%;12

Duluth, MN;78;49;62;44;Cooler;NNW;12;54%;57%;4

El Paso, TX;98;72;94;70;Mostly sunny;SE;8;27%;0%;12

Fairbanks, AK;70;50;77;55;Partly sunny, warm;NE;8;33%;2%;5

Fargo, ND;72;44;66;41;Increasing clouds;NNE;10;57%;11%;4

Grand Junction, CO;91;61;93;62;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;10;19%;36%;12

Grand Rapids, MI;75;59;70;49;A shower in the a.m.;NW;10;62%;60%;10

Hartford, CT;77;66;75;66;Couple of t-storms;S;7;81%;84%;4

Helena, MT;77;51;82;55;Rather cloudy, warm;SSW;7;45%;38%;6

Honolulu, HI;85;72;85;71;Partial sunshine;ENE;13;55%;34%;13

Houston, TX;86;70;89;69;Sunny intervals;NNE;7;59%;55%;8

Indianapolis, IN;79;64;73;55;A t-storm in spots;NNW;8;64%;50%;4

Jackson, MS;80;64;83;64;A shower or t-storm;N;5;65%;73%;9

Jacksonville, FL;87;73;87;72;A t-storm in spots;SSE;8;70%;60%;5

Juneau, AK;65;45;62;45;Cloudy;E;8;62%;57%;2

Kansas City, MO;69;57;76;56;Sunny and less humid;N;9;49%;8%;11

Knoxville, TN;80;64;79;61;Showers and t-storms;W;7;72%;83%;8

Las Vegas, NV;108;79;107;78;Sunshine, summerlike;SSW;11;9%;0%;11

Lexington, KY;80;64;75;56;Showers and t-storms;NW;10;69%;77%;4

Little Rock, AR;76;63;82;57;Partly sunny;N;8;58%;31%;11

Long Beach, CA;75;60;71;58;Clouds and sun, nice;W;7;74%;0%;10

Los Angeles, CA;76;60;75;58;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;71%;0%;11

Louisville, KY;82;66;76;56;A shower or t-storm;NW;8;71%;67%;3

Madison, WI;69;53;66;48;Sunny and breezy;NW;15;55%;19%;10

Memphis, TN;80;66;79;61;Showers and t-storms;N;8;70%;69%;8

Miami, FL;87;79;86;78;Becoming cloudy;E;10;70%;66%;11

Milwaukee, WI;78;58;69;52;Decreasing clouds;NW;12;61%;16%;8

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;79;51;68;51;Not as warm;NNW;13;53%;3%;4

Mobile, AL;86;72;83;70;A t-storm in spots;SSW;6;79%;90%;5

Montgomery, AL;85;66;80;66;A t-storm in spots;WSW;5;72%;71%;6

Mt. Washington, NH;62;54;60;47;A shower or t-storm;SSW;23;86%;80%;3

Nashville, TN;81;63;79;57;A shower or t-storm;NNW;7;63%;66%;4

New Orleans, LA;90;74;85;74;A shower or t-storm;W;7;68%;66%;7

New York, NY;75;66;79;66;Clearing, a t-storm;S;7;76%;83%;4

Newark, NJ;75;67;81;68;Couple of t-storms;S;6;75%;86%;4

Norfolk, VA;85;71;83;70;Sun and clouds;SSW;9;72%;55%;6

Oklahoma City, OK;78;61;83;59;Mostly sunny;ENE;7;49%;3%;11

Olympia, WA;81;49;82;53;Partly sunny, warm;N;4;51%;27%;9

Omaha, NE;80;52;74;55;Sunny and less humid;NNE;10;50%;27%;10

Orlando, FL;93;74;88;73;A p.m. t-storm;SE;7;71%;70%;9

Philadelphia, PA;84;70;84;70;Clearing, a t-storm;S;8;72%;84%;3

Phoenix, AZ;109;80;110;82;Very hot;SSW;5;15%;17%;12

Pittsburgh, PA;82;68;80;56;Severe thunderstorms;WSW;9;67%;86%;8

Portland, ME;74;61;71;60;Mostly cloudy, humid;SSW;12;86%;43%;3

Portland, OR;89;56;85;58;Mostly cloudy, warm;NNW;7;53%;45%;7

Providence, RI;78;64;72;63;Low clouds breaking;S;9;89%;70%;4

Raleigh, NC;82;71;82;68;Thundershower;SW;8;74%;73%;4

Reno, NV;93;58;93;56;Clouds limiting sun;W;8;22%;34%;8

Richmond, VA;79;72;84;69;A t-storm in spots;SSW;9;74%;69%;6

Roswell, NM;92;63;92;65;Sunshine;S;12;30%;5%;12

Sacramento, CA;100;59;82;60;Lots of sun, cooler;SW;10;59%;56%;11

Salt Lake City, UT;89;66;95;72;Sun and some clouds;ESE;8;25%;9%;11

San Antonio, TX;90;70;90;66;Sunny intervals;NE;8;54%;54%;10

San Diego, CA;71;62;71;63;Clouds and sun, nice;NW;7;75%;0%;6

San Francisco, CA;68;56;69;60;Partly sunny;SSW;12;70%;49%;10

Savannah, GA;88;73;84;71;Thunderstorms;S;8;83%;79%;5

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;79;55;78;56;Partly sunny, warm;NNE;8;54%;20%;9

Sioux Falls, SD;76;49;69;51;Turning sunny;NNE;10;53%;22%;10

Spokane, WA;79;53;86;60;Partly sunny, warm;ENE;3;41%;0%;9

Springfield, IL;79;61;74;51;Breezy with some sun;NNW;15;63%;16%;11

St. Louis, MO;79;63;77;54;Partly sunny;N;10;49%;10%;11

Tampa, FL;88;74;88;73;A p.m. t-storm;NE;6;81%;78%;9

Toledo, OH;76;63;70;50;Showers and t-storms;W;6;78%;71%;2

Tucson, AZ;104;73;107;75;Unseasonably hot;SE;6;19%;23%;12

Tulsa, OK;74;61;81;59;Warmer;NNE;7;52%;2%;11

Vero Beach, FL;89;73;87;71;Humid with some sun;SSE;8;73%;44%;12

Washington, DC;82;73;85;69;A t-storm in spots;SSW;8;69%;76%;5

Wichita, KS;80;58;80;59;Mostly sunny;ESE;7;47%;8%;11

Wilmington, DE;79;70;82;69;Couple of t-storms;S;9;77%;83%;4

