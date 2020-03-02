US Forecast
US Forecast for Tuesday, March 3, 2020
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;54;40;56;40;Brief p.m. showers;SW;6;72%;89%;1
Albuquerque, NM;58;34;59;35;Mainly cloudy;ENE;7;27%;0%;4
Anchorage, AK;26;1;13;-1;Very cold;N;8;65%;44%;1
Asheville, NC;52;48;62;42;A little rain;NW;8;72%;82%;2
Atlanta, GA;55;54;68;51;Spotty showers;WNW;7;74%;86%;1
Atlantic City, NJ;57;47;55;46;Showers around;WSW;11;85%;85%;1
Austin, TX;80;64;77;59;A shower or two;NE;5;65%;86%;2
Baltimore, MD;62;47;59;45;Spotty showers;W;7;75%;87%;1
Baton Rouge, LA;77;67;78;68;Rain, a thunderstorm;E;6;77%;86%;1
Billings, MT;54;36;57;37;Sunshine and breezy;SW;17;32%;8%;4
Birmingham, AL;62;59;70;54;Showers and t-storms;N;8;76%;86%;2
Bismarck, ND;43;30;41;28;A bit of p.m. snow;WNW;10;62%;60%;3
Boise, ID;49;37;57;37;Partly sunny;ESE;6;51%;12%;2
Boston, MA;56;46;61;45;Mainly cloudy, warm;SSW;7;59%;78%;1
Bridgeport, CT;53;43;54;42;Showers around;WSW;6;79%;92%;1
Buffalo, NY;46;36;46;34;Mostly cloudy;WSW;6;80%;67%;1
Burlington, VT;44;36;46;35;Mostly cloudy;S;5;75%;83%;2
Caribou, ME;31;26;43;29;Clouds and sun;E;6;64%;96%;3
Casper, WY;33;20;41;26;Not as cold;SSW;20;62%;4%;4
Charleston, SC;70;60;68;60;Spotty showers;SW;10;79%;86%;1
Charleston, WV;56;50;63;39;A little a.m. rain;W;9;72%;78%;1
Charlotte, NC;63;53;63;48;A little rain;WNW;9;72%;85%;1
Cheyenne, WY;44;27;50;27;Mostly sunny;W;13;36%;5%;4
Chicago, IL;47;33;49;34;Rain and snow shower;W;15;60%;59%;2
Cleveland, OH;53;39;48;36;A little a.m. rain;W;7;77%;80%;1
Columbia, SC;68;56;66;54;Spotty showers;WSW;7;76%;89%;1
Columbus, OH;48;44;53;30;A little a.m. rain;W;6;76%;63%;1
Concord, NH;51;38;56;38;Mainly cloudy, mild;SSE;5;64%;74%;3
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;71;53;67;51;Cloudy with a shower;NE;9;59%;80%;1
Denver, CO;45;26;55;29;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;36%;5%;5
Des Moines, IA;40;34;54;35;Increasingly windy;SSW;17;45%;8%;4
Detroit, MI;48;31;47;33;Mostly cloudy;WSW;6;75%;51%;3
Dodge City, KS;53;31;62;34;Mostly sunny;SW;8;38%;0%;5
Duluth, MN;38;31;38;23;A bit of snow;W;12;61%;74%;1
El Paso, TX;70;49;54;44;Rain and a t-storm;WNW;9;75%;75%;2
Fairbanks, AK;-1;-21;-3;-23;Very cold;W;4;75%;34%;1
Fargo, ND;36;27;36;18;Mostly cloudy;W;12;76%;14%;2
Grand Junction, CO;51;23;55;26;Mostly sunny;NNE;6;37%;0%;5
Grand Rapids, MI;44;28;43;32;Mostly cloudy;W;12;72%;50%;2
Hartford, CT;55;43;59;43;An afternoon shower;SW;6;67%;82%;1
Helena, MT;42;36;52;36;Windy;SSE;19;41%;33%;3
Honolulu, HI;81;69;82;71;Partly sunny;ENE;10;65%;73%;7
Houston, TX;78;67;78;66;A shower or two;ESE;6;74%;88%;2
Indianapolis, IN;52;41;55;35;Clouds and sunshine;W;11;58%;10%;4
Jackson, MS;75;63;73;56;Rain, a thunderstorm;ENE;6;78%;85%;1
Jacksonville, FL;76;61;81;64;Partly sunny, warm;SW;11;61%;39%;4
Juneau, AK;39;34;38;30;Rain and snow shower;S;8;85%;89%;1
Kansas City, MO;55;38;63;42;Mostly sunny;SW;9;38%;2%;4
Knoxville, TN;54;51;65;40;Rain;W;10;70%;89%;1
Las Vegas, NV;65;47;71;48;Plenty of sunshine;NNE;9;25%;0%;5
Lexington, KY;55;50;59;35;Occasional rain;WSW;12;71%;58%;2
Little Rock, AR;72;52;67;50;Cloudy;ESE;6;48%;60%;2
Long Beach, CA;71;49;75;52;Plenty of sun;SSE;6;29%;0%;5
Los Angeles, CA;75;54;79;53;Plenty of sunshine;SE;9;29%;1%;5
Louisville, KY;60;52;61;39;A little a.m. rain;W;11;59%;57%;2
Madison, WI;41;27;43;29;Periods of sun;W;10;66%;29%;2
Memphis, TN;71;58;65;50;A little a.m. rain;SW;7;63%;80%;2
Miami, FL;77;71;81;73;Partly sunny;SSE;13;66%;29%;5
Milwaukee, WI;43;31;46;32;Rain and snow shower;W;14;58%;48%;2
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;36;30;40;26;Mostly cloudy;WNW;14;62%;45%;2
Mobile, AL;71;64;75;64;Cloudy, a t-storm;ESE;9;83%;82%;2
Montgomery, AL;64;60;69;57;Cloudy with showers;WNW;7;81%;95%;1
Mt. Washington, NH;27;22;29;17;Very windy;SE;37;88%;86%;1
Nashville, TN;64;58;66;41;A little rain;W;8;57%;81%;2
New Orleans, LA;77;66;78;67;Rain, a thunderstorm;SE;8;77%;80%;2
New York, NY;59;48;59;45;Showers around;WSW;7;68%;94%;1
Newark, NJ;61;47;58;44;Cloudy, p.m. showers;WSW;6;69%;99%;1
Norfolk, VA;69;53;69;50;A shower or two;SW;8;65%;82%;1
Oklahoma City, OK;58;42;66;46;Cloudy;E;7;50%;9%;3
Olympia, WA;50;44;52;37;Cloudy with a shower;WSW;10;79%;82%;1
Omaha, NE;49;34;59;35;Mostly sunny;W;14;43%;3%;4
Orlando, FL;77;61;84;65;Turning sunny;SW;12;53%;13%;6
Philadelphia, PA;64;45;61;45;Showers around;SW;5;69%;84%;1
Phoenix, AZ;66;47;72;49;Sunny and nice;SE;7;46%;0%;5
Pittsburgh, PA;57;47;58;36;A little a.m. rain;W;8;77%;85%;1
Portland, ME;43;40;50;41;Rather cloudy;SE;6;74%;78%;4
Portland, OR;48;45;56;42;Spotty showers;SSW;7;72%;79%;1
Providence, RI;53;43;59;43;A little p.m. rain;SSW;7;68%;89%;1
Raleigh, NC;68;55;65;49;Spotty showers;WSW;10;71%;84%;1
Reno, NV;48;27;58;31;Mostly sunny, milder;SSW;5;46%;0%;4
Richmond, VA;65;51;67;47;A shower or two;WSW;7;64%;82%;1
Roswell, NM;69;44;54;42;Periods of rain;N;8;66%;78%;1
Sacramento, CA;72;44;76;43;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;6;41%;2%;4
Salt Lake City, UT;43;29;48;33;Partly sunny;E;6;52%;5%;4
San Antonio, TX;78;64;80;61;Spotty showers;E;8;63%;87%;1
San Diego, CA;63;48;70;53;Sunny and warmer;SE;6;49%;1%;5
San Francisco, CA;70;48;67;48;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;8;58%;2%;4
Savannah, GA;73;58;75;62;Showers;WSW;9;73%;93%;2
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;50;46;52;41;Cloudy with a shower;SSW;14;76%;80%;1
Sioux Falls, SD;44;32;46;31;Mainly cloudy;W;13;62%;44%;3
Spokane, WA;50;40;56;39;Partly sunny;SW;11;53%;20%;2
Springfield, IL;50;35;54;37;Mostly sunny;WSW;14;57%;9%;4
St. Louis, MO;53;40;59;41;Mostly sunny;SW;10;46%;2%;4
Tampa, FL;77;60;80;65;Mostly sunny;S;9;74%;9%;6
Toledo, OH;51;31;50;31;Mostly cloudy;W;5;67%;49%;2
Tucson, AZ;64;44;60;42;A passing shower;S;7;70%;58%;4
Tulsa, OK;57;39;67;41;A thick cloud cover;NE;5;48%;5%;2
Vero Beach, FL;77;62;84;64;Partly sunny;SSW;11;58%;19%;6
Washington, DC;63;47;64;45;Cloudy with a shower;WSW;6;67%;80%;1
Wichita, KS;55;37;62;38;Mostly sunny;SW;7;38%;1%;4
Wilmington, DE;62;45;59;44;Showers around;W;8;77%;91%;1
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather