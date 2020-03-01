US Forecast

US Forecast for Monday, March 2, 2020

_____

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;34;22;52;39;Rain and drizzle;S;11;54%;80%;1

Albuquerque, NM;62;35;58;35;Becoming cloudy;NE;5;35%;14%;4

Anchorage, AK;29;22;25;3;A snow shower;N;6;71%;82%;0

Asheville, NC;56;41;50;46;Rain and drizzle;SE;8;63%;90%;1

Atlanta, GA;63;45;55;53;Showers around;SSW;6;73%;92%;1

Atlantic City, NJ;46;37;54;46;Not as cool;SSW;16;58%;60%;3

Austin, TX;77;63;79;64;Mostly cloudy;SSE;5;66%;44%;3

Baltimore, MD;49;37;62;46;Mostly cloudy;SW;10;46%;66%;3

Baton Rouge, LA;73;63;77;67;Cloudy, a t-storm;SSE;12;70%;82%;2

Billings, MT;40;27;52;35;Windy and milder;WSW;20;35%;7%;4

Birmingham, AL;64;51;62;58;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;9;84%;85%;1

Bismarck, ND;34;20;42;30;Mostly sunny, milder;W;13;57%;8%;3

Boise, ID;51;25;49;35;Sunny, but chilly;N;9;46%;8%;4

Boston, MA;36;24;53;46;Cloudy;SSW;11;47%;56%;1

Bridgeport, CT;41;28;51;43;Cloudy, not as cool;SSW;8;57%;56%;2

Buffalo, NY;37;35;46;33;Rain and drizzle;W;15;79%;86%;1

Burlington, VT;27;16;43;35;Rain, snow;S;15;65%;82%;1

Caribou, ME;27;0;32;28;Afternoon snow;S;9;65%;87%;3

Casper, WY;27;12;33;19;Partly sunny, cold;SSW;22;63%;1%;4

Charleston, SC;61;45;68;59;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;9;57%;73%;5

Charleston, WV;57;44;53;48;Rain and drizzle;SSW;8;69%;89%;1

Charlotte, NC;59;40;61;50;Rain and drizzle;SSW;9;45%;87%;2

Cheyenne, WY;33;19;44;27;Not as cold;WNW;12;47%;5%;4

Chicago, IL;53;35;45;32;Some sun returning;W;7;61%;7%;4

Cleveland, OH;47;41;49;35;Breezy with rain;WSW;15;77%;88%;1

Columbia, SC;61;39;65;56;A little p.m. rain;SSW;9;54%;93%;5

Columbus, OH;49;42;48;37;Rain and drizzle;WNW;8;92%;87%;1

Concord, NH;29;15;47;36;Cloudy and milder;SSW;7;51%;62%;1

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;74;57;74;52;Morning mist, cloudy;NNW;11;53%;55%;2

Denver, CO;46;24;45;25;Cloudy;SW;6;58%;44%;2

Des Moines, IA;59;30;47;34;Cooler;SSW;8;56%;2%;4

Detroit, MI;44;40;48;28;A little a.m. rain;W;7;69%;61%;2

Dodge City, KS;64;30;52;32;Cloudy and cooler;S;9;56%;2%;2

Duluth, MN;46;25;37;30;Partly sunny;SW;10;57%;15%;3

El Paso, TX;70;51;70;48;Cloudy;WSW;9;30%;56%;3

Fairbanks, AK;10;-2;2;-20;A little snow;NNE;5;76%;66%;0

Fargo, ND;41;13;33;26;Mostly sunny;WSW;12;75%;19%;3

Grand Junction, CO;57;30;52;26;Morning snow showers;N;6;50%;62%;2

Grand Rapids, MI;49;34;43;27;Clouds breaking;WSW;8;68%;10%;3

Hartford, CT;39;23;54;43;Cloudy, not as cool;SSW;7;54%;58%;2

Helena, MT;41;25;46;36;Breezy with some sun;SE;15;40%;21%;3

Honolulu, HI;81;70;80;69;Spotty showers;ENE;19;66%;86%;5

Houston, TX;70;66;78;67;Partly sunny;SE;8;72%;64%;3

Indianapolis, IN;56;46;51;35;A little a.m. rain;NNE;6;81%;61%;1

Jackson, MS;71;57;73;63;Showers and t-storms;SW;11;75%;85%;1

Jacksonville, FL;66;48;76;61;Sunshine and nice;S;9;57%;35%;5

Juneau, AK;40;36;39;35;Snow and rain;SE;16;84%;94%;0

Kansas City, MO;67;36;54;37;Cooler;SSW;7;51%;12%;4

Knoxville, TN;60;46;52;50;Rain and drizzle;SSW;7;74%;90%;1

Las Vegas, NV;65;45;65;46;Windy;NNW;20;36%;13%;5

Lexington, KY;61;46;52;48;Rain and drizzle;SSW;12;91%;96%;1

Little Rock, AR;68;58;71;54;Showers and t-storms;SW;7;67%;76%;1

Long Beach, CA;60;47;70;49;Partly sunny;N;7;42%;7%;5

Los Angeles, CA;62;46;72;53;Partly sunny, warmer;N;6;48%;8%;5

Louisville, KY;64;50;58;48;Rain and drizzle;SE;8;80%;82%;1

Madison, WI;50;30;41;24;Clouds breaking;SW;7;60%;5%;3

Memphis, TN;70;55;69;57;Showers and t-storms;S;12;78%;85%;1

Miami, FL;74;68;77;71;Partly sunny, breezy;SE;16;54%;45%;6

Milwaukee, WI;57;32;44;30;Some sun returning;SSW;9;58%;5%;3

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;49;27;37;30;Mostly sunny;S;10;58%;25%;3

Mobile, AL;70;59;72;63;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;10;75%;82%;3

Montgomery, AL;66;51;66;60;A p.m. t-storm;SW;6;78%;90%;1

Mt. Washington, NH;1;-1;24;21;Very windy;SW;47;88%;81%;1

Nashville, TN;69;51;62;56;Showers and t-storms;SSW;9;74%;88%;1

New Orleans, LA;71;63;77;66;A shower or t-storm;S;12;71%;83%;2

New York, NY;44;35;56;47;Cloudy, not as cool;SSW;9;48%;56%;2

Newark, NJ;45;30;59;45;Cloudy;SW;7;48%;57%;2

Norfolk, VA;52;37;67;51;Inc. clouds;SSW;10;47%;30%;4

Oklahoma City, OK;77;44;59;40;Cooler;NW;11;59%;8%;1

Olympia, WA;48;36;50;44;Rain and drizzle;SW;10;84%;82%;1

Omaha, NE;57;29;50;33;Clouds breaking;SSW;8;54%;7%;4

Orlando, FL;72;54;79;61;Mostly sunny;S;11;51%;33%;6

Philadelphia, PA;46;33;60;46;Mostly cloudy;SW;10;47%;64%;3

Phoenix, AZ;74;53;64;47;A shower or two;NW;6;45%;59%;2

Pittsburgh, PA;47;38;52;43;Rain and drizzle;SSW;10;69%;84%;1

Portland, ME;34;18;43;39;Mostly cloudy;SSW;9;51%;62%;1

Portland, OR;49;38;49;45;Cloudy;SSW;7;79%;56%;1

Providence, RI;36;19;52;44;Cloudy;SSW;10;53%;56%;1

Raleigh, NC;56;38;65;53;Inc. clouds;SSW;10;42%;75%;5

Reno, NV;39;19;45;26;Plenty of sun;NW;5;38%;0%;4

Richmond, VA;53;37;64;48;Increasing clouds;SW;11;44%;63%;4

Roswell, NM;73;44;69;42;Cloudy;SSW;7;31%;55%;3

Sacramento, CA;62;45;71;43;Winds subsiding;N;16;28%;1%;4

Salt Lake City, UT;37;26;43;27;Sunshine and cold;ESE;6;53%;1%;4

San Antonio, TX;79;60;79;64;Mostly cloudy;SE;6;71%;34%;2

San Diego, CA;61;52;64;49;Some sun, a shower;N;8;66%;40%;5

San Francisco, CA;59;51;69;50;Winds subsiding;N;19;35%;1%;4

Savannah, GA;63;43;71;57;A shower in the p.m.;SSW;8;60%;81%;5

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;48;40;50;46;Rain and drizzle;SSW;11;82%;72%;1

Sioux Falls, SD;46;24;43;32;Mostly sunny;SW;9;64%;4%;4

Spokane, WA;48;31;51;39;Periods of sun;SSW;9;58%;23%;2

Springfield, IL;64;37;48;34;Cooler;WNW;10;71%;14%;4

St. Louis, MO;66;46;52;37;Morning rain, cooler;N;8;64%;71%;3

Tampa, FL;73;53;77;61;Sunny and pleasant;SE;8;63%;5%;6

Toledo, OH;46;42;50;29;A little a.m. rain;WNW;7;78%;66%;2

Tucson, AZ;71;46;63;42;Mostly cloudy;W;8;55%;78%;2

Tulsa, OK;72;46;59;40;Cooler;NW;9;62%;8%;1

Vero Beach, FL;71;58;77;63;Partly sunny, breezy;S;14;57%;66%;6

Washington, DC;51;39;63;45;Mostly cloudy;SW;10;48%;67%;3

Wichita, KS;67;36;55;35;Cloudy and cooler;SSW;10;48%;8%;2

Wilmington, DE;47;32;61;45;Mostly cloudy;SW;11;50%;65%;3

_____

