US Forecast
US Forecast for Thursday, February 27, 2020
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;42;39;43;27;Very windy;WSW;25;61%;72%;1
Albuquerque, NM;45;26;57;30;Sunny and milder;NNE;9;28%;0%;5
Anchorage, AK;27;11;22;7;Cloudy;N;1;71%;56%;1
Asheville, NC;56;27;41;24;Winds subsiding;NW;16;39%;47%;5
Atlanta, GA;56;32;47;32;Sunny, but chilly;WNW;11;42%;3%;5
Atlantic City, NJ;50;41;46;32;Very windy;W;26;42%;6%;4
Austin, TX;57;32;63;40;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;3;33%;2%;5
Baltimore, MD;54;40;45;31;Very windy, cooler;W;27;36%;14%;4
Baton Rouge, LA;57;34;55;35;Sunny, but cool;WSW;6;47%;3%;5
Billings, MT;47;31;50;31;Mostly cloudy;WSW;14;44%;5%;2
Birmingham, AL;48;30;48;33;Sunny, but chilly;WSW;8;44%;7%;5
Bismarck, ND;28;15;38;24;Cloudy;NW;8;68%;24%;1
Boise, ID;52;28;55;31;Mostly sunny;E;6;52%;0%;4
Boston, MA;48;42;53;29;Very windy, rain;WSW;32;58%;88%;3
Bridgeport, CT;47;41;46;26;Very windy;W;26;48%;29%;4
Buffalo, NY;38;26;27;21;Very windy;W;35;69%;97%;1
Burlington, VT;37;33;40;21;Rain, then snow;SW;19;68%;91%;1
Caribou, ME;39;22;27;18;Heavy snow;ESE;22;78%;94%;1
Casper, WY;30;20;36;20;Periods of sun;SSW;14;67%;8%;4
Charleston, SC;67;41;55;35;Sunny and cooler;WNW;11;47%;6%;5
Charleston, WV;54;28;37;30;A little a.m. snow;W;15;56%;62%;2
Charlotte, NC;65;34;51;29;Sunny and cooler;WNW;10;33%;3%;5
Cheyenne, WY;36;26;41;28;Partly sunny, breezy;WNW;17;41%;5%;4
Chicago, IL;32;21;32;20;Rather cloudy;WNW;16;52%;17%;3
Cleveland, OH;38;25;29;24;Windy;W;25;61%;90%;1
Columbia, SC;66;37;53;31;Plenty of sunshine;W;9;40%;8%;5
Columbus, OH;39;22;29;21;Brisk and colder;W;15;64%;57%;1
Concord, NH;46;37;45;21;Windy, morning rain;WSW;19;64%;79%;2
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;48;31;61;38;Plenty of sun;SSW;11;40%;0%;5
Denver, CO;41;25;46;27;Partly sunny;SSW;7;38%;9%;4
Des Moines, IA;35;22;42;25;Not as cold;ESE;6;47%;5%;3
Detroit, MI;34;21;28;19;Snow showers, windy;W;21;60%;65%;1
Dodge City, KS;37;23;54;29;Partly sunny, milder;NW;15;48%;3%;4
Duluth, MN;25;7;21;4;Cloudy and cold;N;6;64%;9%;1
El Paso, TX;50;29;62;36;Hazy sun;NW;6;23%;0%;5
Fairbanks, AK;0;-24;-3;-31;Some sun, very cold;NNW;4;67%;1%;1
Fargo, ND;18;4;20;9;Afternoon flurries;NNW;5;71%;61%;1
Grand Junction, CO;40;18;48;23;Mostly sunny;NNE;5;32%;0%;4
Grand Rapids, MI;32;22;26;19;Snow showers, windy;NW;20;61%;87%;1
Hartford, CT;49;43;50;27;Very windy, clearing;WSW;25;47%;31%;2
Helena, MT;46;30;50;29;Decreasing clouds;S;12;47%;2%;3
Honolulu, HI;81;70;81;68;Increasingly windy;NE;18;53%;33%;7
Houston, TX;59;35;58;40;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;5;40%;4%;5
Indianapolis, IN;33;21;34;23;Clouds and sun, cold;SW;12;62%;29%;3
Jackson, MS;50;31;52;34;Sunny, but cool;SW;5;49%;3%;5
Jacksonville, FL;71;42;57;34;Sunny and cooler;NW;11;48%;9%;5
Juneau, AK;39;36;41;35;Periods of rain;SE;13;89%;91%;0
Kansas City, MO;40;25;47;31;Clouds and sun;WNW;10;45%;23%;3
Knoxville, TN;51;31;44;31;Mostly sunny, colder;WSW;8;45%;50%;4
Las Vegas, NV;63;39;71;46;Partly sunny;N;5;24%;0%;5
Lexington, KY;43;24;38;28;Periods of sun, cold;WSW;13;56%;75%;4
Little Rock, AR;46;28;52;38;Partly sunny;SW;7;41%;9%;5
Long Beach, CA;80;52;85;57;Partly sunny;NE;5;20%;0%;5
Los Angeles, CA;82;55;86;61;Partly sunny;NNE;5;23%;2%;5
Louisville, KY;44;26;41;32;Partly sunny, cold;SW;11;51%;53%;4
Madison, WI;30;14;28;12;Very cold;NW;8;58%;23%;2
Memphis, TN;42;29;49;37;Mostly sunny, chilly;SSW;8;51%;24%;5
Miami, FL;84;64;70;52;Cooler;NNW;11;52%;26%;5
Milwaukee, WI;31;19;29;16;Mostly cloudy;NW;16;46%;17%;3
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;30;16;26;15;Mostly cloudy, cold;NNW;6;59%;49%;2
Mobile, AL;60;38;55;35;Sunny, but cool;NW;8;44%;5%;5
Montgomery, AL;51;33;48;31;Sunny, but cold;WNW;8;42%;4%;5
Mt. Washington, NH;25;19;24;-5;Snow tapering off;W;29;99%;99%;1
Nashville, TN;42;28;47;36;Mostly sunny, chilly;SW;8;43%;43%;4
New Orleans, LA;59;42;55;41;Sunny, but cool;WNW;8;48%;2%;5
New York, NY;49;42;46;28;Very windy;W;31;43%;12%;4
Newark, NJ;49;41;45;27;Very windy;W;27;40%;14%;4
Norfolk, VA;58;41;51;32;Sunny, windy, cooler;W;20;42%;12%;4
Oklahoma City, OK;44;26;60;33;Partly sunny, milder;NNW;14;39%;0%;5
Olympia, WA;54;36;58;32;Clouds and sun;NNW;4;70%;14%;3
Omaha, NE;38;22;44;28;Milder;W;7;57%;5%;1
Orlando, FL;79;49;63;41;Mostly sunny;NW;12;45%;15%;6
Philadelphia, PA;53;39;43;30;Very windy, cooler;W;26;42%;7%;4
Phoenix, AZ;68;41;76;49;Partly sunny;NE;4;24%;0%;5
Pittsburgh, PA;51;26;31;24;Very windy;W;25;53%;70%;1
Portland, ME;45;38;45;27;Morning downpours;WSW;19;74%;84%;1
Portland, OR;56;36;61;37;Mostly sunny;N;6;68%;9%;3
Providence, RI;50;41;51;27;Very windy, rain;WSW;24;57%;71%;3
Raleigh, NC;67;38;50;29;Sunny and cooler;W;10;39%;8%;4
Reno, NV;68;34;66;35;Plenty of sunshine;S;6;32%;0%;4
Richmond, VA;58;38;50;30;Windy and cooler;W;20;37%;11%;4
Roswell, NM;48;24;67;31;Plenty of sunshine;W;9;25%;0%;5
Sacramento, CA;76;42;77;43;Partly sunny;N;6;55%;2%;4
Salt Lake City, UT;48;29;51;31;Partly sunny;ESE;5;43%;0%;4
San Antonio, TX;59;27;62;34;Plenty of sunshine;S;6;40%;2%;5
San Diego, CA;73;54;81;58;Periods of sun;ENE;5;28%;0%;5
San Francisco, CA;69;48;70;51;Partly sunny;N;6;68%;2%;4
Savannah, GA;70;39;56;32;Sunny and cooler;WNW;12;45%;4%;5
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;53;41;57;37;Partly sunny;NE;6;68%;19%;3
Sioux Falls, SD;31;17;32;25;Mostly cloudy;WNW;7;73%;45%;3
Spokane, WA;50;33;53;31;Periods of sun;SSE;4;61%;8%;1
Springfield, IL;32;19;40;22;Periods of sun;N;10;61%;31%;4
St. Louis, MO;36;23;45;29;Mostly sunny, chilly;WSW;8;47%;71%;4
Tampa, FL;79;51;60;41;Mostly sunny, cooler;NNW;9;59%;15%;6
Toledo, OH;34;20;27;17;Snow showers, windy;W;19;66%;64%;1
Tucson, AZ;63;38;75;46;Partly sunny, warmer;E;5;19%;0%;5
Tulsa, OK;44;26;58;34;Partly sunny, milder;NW;11;40%;12%;4
Vero Beach, FL;84;55;65;40;Cooler with sunshine;NW;13;55%;22%;6
Washington, DC;56;38;46;31;Very windy, cooler;W;26;39%;12%;4
Wichita, KS;39;24;52;30;Periods of sun;NW;11;49%;27%;3
Wilmington, DE;53;38;44;29;Very windy, cooler;W;25;42%;5%;4
_____
