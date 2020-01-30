US Forecast for Friday, January 31, 2020

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;31;15;38;27;Clouds and sun;SSE;4;50%;25%;2

Albuquerque, NM;50;29;50;27;Mostly sunny;N;8;37%;0%;4

Anchorage, AK;22;13;16;0;Mostly cloudy, cold;NNE;4;70%;60%;0

Asheville, NC;49;34;44;36;Showers around;E;7;73%;74%;1

Atlanta, GA;57;42;46;40;A little rain;NNE;7;74%;75%;1

Atlantic City, NJ;39;35;49;40;Mostly cloudy;NNE;6;68%;67%;2

Austin, TX;48;40;60;40;Partly sunny;NW;6;55%;11%;4

Baltimore, MD;41;32;46;36;Inc. clouds;SW;3;61%;32%;3

Baton Rouge, LA;61;50;62;45;A little a.m. rain;NW;7;70%;68%;1

Billings, MT;46;31;52;44;Mostly cloudy;WSW;18;41%;9%;1

Birmingham, AL;61;45;53;43;Cooler with a shower;NNE;6;79%;68%;1

Bismarck, ND;28;15;34;26;Partly sunny;WNW;7;72%;5%;2

Boise, ID;45;35;51;36;Mostly cloudy, mild;ESE;7;67%;20%;1

Boston, MA;33;28;45;34;Periods of sun;SSW;8;40%;6%;3

Bridgeport, CT;34;24;42;33;Partly sunny;NE;5;57%;10%;2

Buffalo, NY;34;25;34;27;Partly sunny;SW;4;70%;68%;1

Burlington, VT;26;13;33;23;Partly sunny;ESE;4;63%;41%;2

Caribou, ME;22;-2;25;3;Sunshine;SSW;3;61%;0%;2

Casper, WY;33;17;36;29;Clouds and sunshine;SSW;22;53%;3%;3

Charleston, SC;57;44;55;47;Periods of rain;S;7;74%;95%;1

Charleston, WV;43;32;51;38;Mostly cloudy;ESE;3;77%;77%;1

Charlotte, NC;53;33;47;38;Rain and drizzle;NNE;5;64%;88%;1

Cheyenne, WY;34;22;46;34;Milder;WNW;17;29%;2%;3

Chicago, IL;33;31;37;33;Mainly cloudy;WSW;6;75%;68%;1

Cleveland, OH;35;27;38;30;Afternoon flurries;NNE;4;70%;65%;1

Columbia, SC;57;36;46;41;A little rain;NE;5;75%;92%;1

Columbus, OH;37;27;38;31;Rain and snow shower;NNW;4;64%;64%;1

Concord, NH;34;14;42;25;Partly sunny;S;4;45%;5%;2

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;46;37;54;34;Partly sunny;W;8;68%;19%;4

Denver, CO;46;23;53;35;Partly sunny;WSW;8;24%;2%;3

Des Moines, IA;31;27;34;25;A few flurries;WSW;7;90%;56%;1

Detroit, MI;34;25;35;28;Mainly cloudy;SW;5;76%;44%;1

Dodge City, KS;38;26;44;25;Partly sunny;WSW;13;64%;1%;3

Duluth, MN;25;20;31;26;Morning flurries;SW;4;77%;60%;1

El Paso, TX;58;37;56;31;Hazy sun;SW;7;36%;0%;4

Fairbanks, AK;-8;-25;-20;-24;Cloudy and colder;E;2;89%;43%;0

Fargo, ND;25;20;28;20;Mostly cloudy;SW;7;82%;0%;1

Grand Junction, CO;37;15;37;20;Mostly sunny;NE;5;59%;0%;3

Grand Rapids, MI;35;28;36;31;Morning flurries;SSW;6;80%;83%;1

Hartford, CT;36;23;43;31;Sun and clouds;SSE;5;51%;8%;3

Helena, MT;44;29;48;36;Cloudy and mild;SSE;5;49%;18%;1

Honolulu, HI;83;68;83;69;Periods of sun;ENE;9;62%;74%;5

Houston, TX;56;49;61;44;Some sun returning;NW;6;63%;27%;2

Indianapolis, IN;38;30;41;33;Mainly cloudy;SSW;4;75%;44%;1

Jackson, MS;56;45;58;43;A little a.m. rain;N;4;76%;68%;1

Jacksonville, FL;59;53;68;53;Spotty showers;SSW;8;75%;85%;1

Juneau, AK;39;31;35;25;A bit of snow;ENE;10;81%;92%;0

Kansas City, MO;40;31;42;28;Mostly cloudy;W;6;82%;10%;1

Knoxville, TN;54;40;51;43;Cloudy;W;4;72%;44%;1

Las Vegas, NV;65;40;64;43;Plenty of sunshine;NNW;5;34%;0%;3

Lexington, KY;45;36;46;38;A p.m. shower or two;NE;4;81%;86%;1

Little Rock, AR;43;38;52;38;Mostly cloudy;WNW;5;65%;38%;1

Long Beach, CA;71;48;78;50;Mostly sunny, warm;NNE;5;34%;0%;4

Los Angeles, CA;76;54;79;56;Mostly sunny, warm;NNE;5;32%;2%;4

Louisville, KY;44;36;45;38;A shower or two;NNE;4;81%;72%;1

Madison, WI;31;25;34;30;Cloudy;SSW;4;72%;63%;1

Memphis, TN;46;42;53;39;Cloudy;N;6;79%;66%;1

Miami, FL;76;64;79;70;Inc. clouds;ESE;7;68%;68%;3

Milwaukee, WI;33;29;36;31;Cloudy;SW;5;77%;65%;1

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;26;25;33;25;Cloudy with flurries;SW;6;84%;56%;1

Mobile, AL;63;50;57;49;Periods of rain;NNW;8;83%;75%;1

Montgomery, AL;60;45;52;43;A bit of rain;NNE;7;79%;69%;1

Mt. Washington, NH;16;8;19;9;Partly sunny, windy;SW;27;38%;8%;3

Nashville, TN;50;42;53;42;Cloudy;NNW;4;72%;61%;1

New Orleans, LA;60;52;60;51;Morning rain, cloudy;NNW;8;79%;78%;1

New York, NY;38;31;44;37;Partly sunny;NNE;5;51%;8%;3

Newark, NJ;37;28;44;34;Partial sunshine;N;4;52%;11%;3

Norfolk, VA;47;37;50;41;Cloudy;N;6;69%;83%;2

Oklahoma City, OK;42;30;51;29;Periods of sun;WNW;10;63%;15%;3

Olympia, WA;50;47;55;49;Rain at times;S;14;89%;97%;1

Omaha, NE;36;30;36;24;Morning flurries;SW;9;91%;55%;1

Orlando, FL;71;61;76;62;Cloudy;WSW;7;65%;74%;1

Philadelphia, PA;39;28;47;34;Inc. clouds;NE;4;53%;14%;3

Phoenix, AZ;70;44;72;43;Sunny;E;5;30%;0%;4

Pittsburgh, PA;37;28;42;33;Rain and drizzle;N;4;70%;83%;1

Portland, ME;31;22;40;28;Milder;SW;5;42%;4%;2

Portland, OR;53;51;60;50;Low clouds;SSW;9;75%;44%;1

Providence, RI;37;23;45;33;Clouds and sun;S;6;46%;26%;3

Raleigh, NC;51;31;51;41;Rain and drizzle;NE;5;63%;98%;2

Reno, NV;54;32;61;36;Partly sunny;WSW;5;53%;0%;3

Richmond, VA;45;26;50;37;Mostly cloudy;ESE;4;60%;75%;3

Roswell, NM;52;33;54;27;Mostly sunny;WNW;9;38%;15%;4

Sacramento, CA;65;43;65;41;Areas of morning fog;ENE;4;84%;3%;3

Salt Lake City, UT;41;27;44;30;Becoming cloudy;SE;5;62%;2%;2

San Antonio, TX;50;42;63;38;Partly sunny;N;6;57%;9%;4

San Diego, CA;73;50;76;51;Mostly sunny, warm;ENE;6;35%;1%;4

San Francisco, CA;62;50;62;49;Periods of sun;N;6;81%;3%;3

Savannah, GA;58;44;56;44;Periods of rain;N;8;81%;92%;1

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;51;48;57;51;Breezy with rain;SSW;16;86%;95%;0

Sioux Falls, SD;34;29;35;23;Mostly cloudy;SSW;9;84%;25%;1

Spokane, WA;44;38;54;46;A shower in the a.m.;SSW;13;74%;62%;1

Springfield, IL;35;28;39;30;Mainly cloudy;S;5;88%;23%;1

St. Louis, MO;37;32;43;32;Mostly cloudy;SSW;4;78%;21%;1

Tampa, FL;68;59;74;62;Cloudy;S;6;75%;79%;1

Toledo, OH;34;26;36;29;Mostly cloudy;SSE;1;79%;44%;1

Tucson, AZ;65;35;68;39;Plenty of sunshine;E;6;37%;0%;4

Tulsa, OK;42;31;50;29;Partly sunny;WNW;6;68%;10%;3

Vero Beach, FL;74;61;78;64;Mostly cloudy;SSW;7;67%;75%;2

Washington, DC;44;29;49;36;Inc. clouds;SE;4;57%;31%;3

Wichita, KS;41;31;45;26;Clouds and sun;NNW;10;56%;13%;3

Wilmington, DE;39;27;47;34;Inc. clouds;NE;5;57%;15%;3

