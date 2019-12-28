US Forecast
US Forecast for Sunday, December 29, 2019
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;43;26;38;31;A little p.m. rain;E;4;63%;86%;2
Albuquerque, NM;40;21;34;18;Mostly sunny, colder;N;13;49%;1%;3
Anchorage, AK;17;11;22;19;A bit of snow;NNE;6;79%;94%;0
Asheville, NC;64;53;63;53;A touch of rain;SSE;7;89%;90%;1
Atlanta, GA;66;61;72;53;A little p.m. rain;SSW;7;82%;89%;1
Atlantic City, NJ;54;37;51;47;A touch of p.m. rain;SSE;7;82%;87%;1
Austin, TX;69;50;66;37;Mostly sunny;NW;6;38%;14%;3
Baltimore, MD;60;42;49;48;Cooler, p.m. rain;ESE;5;81%;88%;1
Baton Rouge, LA;77;66;75;43;Rain, a thunderstorm;WNW;12;84%;60%;1
Billings, MT;35;16;34;17;Partly sunny;WSW;7;61%;2%;2
Birmingham, AL;69;64;72;47;Rain, a thunderstorm;WSW;10;86%;92%;1
Bismarck, ND;25;14;19;16;Periods of snow;NNW;19;82%;88%;0
Boise, ID;38;26;34;28;Rather cloudy;SW;5;71%;63%;1
Boston, MA;48;34;42;35;Becoming cloudy;ESE;6;55%;73%;2
Bridgeport, CT;48;29;42;36;Occasional p.m. rain;E;4;69%;93%;2
Buffalo, NY;39;31;45;44;Rain beginning;SE;7;70%;94%;1
Burlington, VT;44;26;35;28;Mostly cloudy;NNE;3;71%;76%;1
Caribou, ME;37;22;28;9;Mostly cloudy;NW;9;69%;0%;1
Casper, WY;23;13;22;6;Cold with some sun;SSW;13;72%;15%;2
Charleston, SC;70;62;71;66;A few showers;S;7;89%;93%;1
Charleston, WV;66;53;67;53;A bit of rain;SSE;5;73%;88%;1
Charlotte, NC;69;56;68;64;A little p.m. rain;S;7;83%;89%;1
Cheyenne, WY;19;15;22;14;Partly sunny, cold;WNW;20;55%;14%;2
Chicago, IL;47;45;59;36;A little rain;SSW;9;79%;87%;1
Cleveland, OH;43;41;58;51;Mild with rain;SE;14;78%;94%;0
Columbia, SC;72;61;72;66;Showers;S;6;80%;94%;1
Columbus, OH;49;48;60;48;Mild with heavy rain;S;10;88%;95%;0
Concord, NH;45;25;38;27;Becoming cloudy;NE;3;61%;71%;2
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;66;44;56;35;Partly sunny, cooler;WSW;13;50%;14%;3
Denver, CO;28;14;34;14;Sunshine and cold;WSW;7;48%;8%;2
Des Moines, IA;48;45;47;23;A shower in the p.m.;SSW;16;74%;66%;1
Detroit, MI;42;35;52;46;Rain tapering off;SSE;8;97%;96%;0
Dodge City, KS;44;23;38;23;Increasingly windy;NW;22;66%;29%;2
Duluth, MN;33;32;38;34;Rain showers;ESE;15;98%;96%;0
El Paso, TX;48;32;46;26;Sunny, but chilly;W;12;41%;0%;3
Fairbanks, AK;-11;-21;-4;-7;Rather cloudy;NNW;3;66%;62%;0
Fargo, ND;34;26;29;18;Windy with snow;N;22;92%;95%;0
Grand Junction, CO;29;9;26;7;Partly sunny, cold;NE;4;67%;5%;3
Grand Rapids, MI;40;39;57;41;Morning showers;SE;8;88%;99%;1
Hartford, CT;48;29;42;34;Becoming cloudy;E;4;58%;81%;2
Helena, MT;32;14;29;14;Snow showers;SW;4;65%;84%;1
Honolulu, HI;83;70;83;71;Partly sunny, nice;ENE;8;65%;23%;4
Houston, TX;76;63;66;42;A little a.m. rain;NW;8;51%;65%;3
Indianapolis, IN;57;53;64;37;Rain;S;10;82%;96%;1
Jackson, MS;72;65;70;40;Rain, a thunderstorm;W;11;81%;82%;1
Jacksonville, FL;75;67;78;69;Mostly cloudy;SSE;9;79%;73%;1
Juneau, AK;42;37;42;38;Cloudy;ESE;15;87%;85%;0
Kansas City, MO;59;43;46;29;Cooler;W;15;68%;44%;1
Knoxville, TN;66;54;71;49;A little rain;SSW;5;78%;90%;1
Las Vegas, NV;53;31;46;33;Partly sunny, cold;NE;5;43%;4%;2
Lexington, KY;64;58;64;47;Rain, a thunderstorm;SE;11;91%;97%;0
Little Rock, AR;66;56;60;37;Morning showers;W;7;65%;100%;2
Long Beach, CA;60;41;60;47;Partly sunny, cool;E;4;62%;76%;2
Los Angeles, CA;63;44;61;49;Partly sunny, cool;ESE;5;75%;79%;3
Louisville, KY;62;58;66;46;Heavy rain, t-storm;SSE;10;81%;95%;0
Madison, WI;41;38;57;30;Mostly cloudy;SSW;6;77%;80%;1
Memphis, TN;70;63;64;39;Rain in the morning;WSW;9;82%;100%;1
Miami, FL;79;75;81;74;A shower or two;ESE;13;72%;59%;2
Milwaukee, WI;42;40;57;38;A bit of rain;SE;20;85%;88%;1
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;36;35;43;30;Rain and drizzle;S;10;85%;87%;0
Mobile, AL;71;66;73;51;Rain, a thunderstorm;WSW;8;92%;80%;1
Montgomery, AL;68;63;72;50;Couple of t-storms;SW;8;89%;87%;1
Mt. Washington, NH;17;13;22;14;Very windy;SE;35;53%;74%;1
Nashville, TN;71;63;69;44;Rain, a thunderstorm;SW;10;81%;93%;0
New Orleans, LA;76;65;74;50;Rain, a thunderstorm;WNW;10;84%;67%;1
New York, NY;51;36;45;41;Rain and drizzle;E;6;57%;90%;1
Newark, NJ;50;33;44;40;Rain and drizzle;E;5;63%;92%;1
Norfolk, VA;65;44;60;57;Fog in the morning;S;6;86%;87%;1
Oklahoma City, OK;60;35;46;30;Partly sunny, cooler;W;15;59%;11%;3
Olympia, WA;48;41;47;36;A little a.m. rain;SW;2;94%;67%;0
Omaha, NE;45;33;35;22;A bit of snow;WSW;15;84%;67%;1
Orlando, FL;79;69;81;69;Mostly cloudy, warm;SSE;10;79%;41%;1
Philadelphia, PA;56;33;47;44;Rain and drizzle;ESE;4;79%;95%;1
Phoenix, AZ;54;34;52;37;Mostly sunny, cool;ENE;4;56%;0%;3
Pittsburgh, PA;51;40;57;55;Mild with rain;SE;6;91%;92%;1
Portland, ME;45;30;40;27;Becoming cloudy;NNE;7;55%;27%;2
Portland, OR;46;41;45;34;A little rain;ENE;7;85%;65%;0
Providence, RI;48;29;43;33;Becoming cloudy;ESE;5;51%;80%;2
Raleigh, NC;71;54;68;64;A little p.m. rain;S;6;83%;93%;1
Reno, NV;42;30;46;33;A shower in the p.m.;NNE;5;62%;92%;2
Richmond, VA;66;44;57;55;Showers around;S;5;92%;94%;1
Roswell, NM;55;31;48;22;Sunny;WNW;11;40%;1%;3
Sacramento, CA;56;39;51;42;Afternoon rain;ESE;7;92%;94%;1
Salt Lake City, UT;30;17;29;22;A snow shower;SE;8;73%;60%;1
San Antonio, TX;72;52;69;33;Mostly sunny;NNW;13;35%;7%;3
San Diego, CA;62;44;63;51;Clouds and sun, cool;SSE;5;63%;62%;2
San Francisco, CA;56;48;55;46;Rain at times;N;8;78%;86%;1
Savannah, GA;71;63;75;67;A shower or two;S;8;87%;88%;1
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;48;43;49;40;Mostly cloudy;SE;5;82%;31%;1
Sioux Falls, SD;36;31;32;21;Breezy with snow;N;16;87%;85%;0
Spokane, WA;36;29;38;23;Mostly cloudy;E;2;79%;12%;0
Springfield, IL;57;54;62;32;A little rain;W;12;79%;80%;1
St. Louis, MO;59;56;63;35;Mostly cloudy, mild;WSW;8;61%;59%;1
Tampa, FL;78;70;80;69;More clouds than sun;SSE;7;84%;61%;1
Toledo, OH;41;37;58;49;Rain tapering off;ESE;6;93%;96%;0
Tucson, AZ;50;28;49;34;Sunny, but cold;ESE;4;65%;0%;3
Tulsa, OK;64;40;48;33;Cooler with some sun;W;15;66%;31%;3
Vero Beach, FL;79;72;80;70;A shower or two;SSE;14;78%;61%;3
Washington, DC;60;43;51;49;Cooler, p.m. rain;SSE;5;94%;90%;1
Wichita, KS;57;32;39;29;Partly sunny, colder;WNW;17;77%;38%;2
Wilmington, DE;54;34;47;44;Rain and drizzle;ESE;6;81%;96%;1
_____
