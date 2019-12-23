US Forecast
US Forecast for Tuesday, December 24, 2019
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;47;27;35;17;Partly sunny, colder;N;7;58%;0%;2
Albuquerque, NM;44;32;51;34;A little p.m. rain;S;6;55%;80%;1
Anchorage, AK;18;12;22;19;A bit of snow;SSW;1;82%;89%;0
Asheville, NC;53;43;62;36;Mostly sunny, warmer;SE;4;72%;3%;3
Atlanta, GA;54;52;68;44;Mostly sunny, mild;ENE;8;67%;4%;3
Atlantic City, NJ;48;40;48;36;Mostly sunny;NNE;13;66%;1%;2
Austin, TX;70;39;72;46;Mostly sunny, mild;S;2;45%;3%;3
Baltimore, MD;51;37;50;31;Mostly sunny;N;7;57%;3%;2
Baton Rouge, LA;59;49;70;54;Sunshine and warmer;ENE;5;71%;9%;3
Billings, MT;51;32;43;28;A passing shower;W;6;62%;66%;1
Birmingham, AL;57;49;70;48;Mostly sunny, mild;E;6;68%;5%;3
Bismarck, ND;29;19;27;17;Mostly cloudy;ENE;5;85%;2%;1
Boise, ID;48;33;40;26;Morning snow showers;NNE;5;79%;71%;1
Boston, MA;54;34;41;26;Sunny and cooler;NNW;10;49%;0%;2
Bridgeport, CT;54;32;43;23;Mostly sunny;N;7;54%;2%;2
Buffalo, NY;46;29;38;30;Low clouds breaking;SE;7;67%;1%;1
Burlington, VT;49;25;29;17;Colder;E;8;66%;0%;2
Caribou, ME;34;23;24;9;Colder;NNW;13;65%;2%;2
Casper, WY;49;29;45;28;Partly sunny;SSW;19;55%;70%;2
Charleston, SC;63;58;67;44;A little a.m. rain;N;11;75%;60%;3
Charleston, WV;58;29;54;31;Mostly sunny, mild;E;2;68%;1%;2
Charlotte, NC;53;49;66;37;Mostly sunny;NNE;9;59%;5%;3
Cheyenne, WY;55;34;51;30;Partly sunny;SSW;7;35%;7%;2
Chicago, IL;50;33;49;39;Partly sunny;SSW;9;73%;5%;2
Cleveland, OH;59;33;45;35;Fog in the morning;SSE;6;74%;0%;2
Columbia, SC;57;54;68;39;Decreasing clouds;NNE;8;62%;9%;3
Columbus, OH;56;31;45;31;Mostly cloudy;SSE;4;91%;4%;2
Concord, NH;47;27;37;14;Mostly sunny, colder;NNW;9;53%;0%;2
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;64;38;69;44;Mostly sunny, mild;S;8;48%;4%;3
Denver, CO;60;36;56;29;Mostly cloudy;SW;5;30%;9%;2
Des Moines, IA;52;34;53;40;Partly sunny;SSW;10;65%;0%;2
Detroit, MI;56;31;41;33;Cooler;S;6;81%;2%;2
Dodge City, KS;59;37;66;42;Clouds and sun, mild;SSW;15;32%;26%;3
Duluth, MN;33;29;34;32;Cloudy;NE;5;90%;26%;1
El Paso, TX;60;40;58;41;A shower in the p.m.;SSW;7;61%;68%;2
Fairbanks, AK;-11;-16;-7;-14;A little snow, cold;WNW;3;82%;87%;0
Fargo, ND;25;24;29;24;Mostly cloudy;N;5;90%;3%;0
Grand Junction, CO;38;28;45;31;A shower in the p.m.;SE;5;66%;81%;1
Grand Rapids, MI;47;31;44;35;More clouds than sun;S;8;76%;3%;2
Hartford, CT;54;31;43;20;Mostly sunny, cooler;N;7;50%;2%;2
Helena, MT;42;29;38;26;Mostly cloudy;W;3;76%;42%;1
Honolulu, HI;83;72;83;76;More clouds than sun;SE;8;64%;71%;2
Houston, TX;69;44;72;51;Mostly sunny;SSW;3;63%;6%;3
Indianapolis, IN;57;27;47;35;Mostly cloudy;SSE;4;80%;4%;2
Jackson, MS;60;45;68;50;Mostly sunny, mild;E;3;71%;3%;3
Jacksonville, FL;68;55;66;56;Clouds breaking;N;12;90%;40%;2
Juneau, AK;39;34;39;36;Cloudy;E;10;90%;64%;0
Kansas City, MO;59;40;62;46;Mostly cloudy;SSW;10;52%;3%;2
Knoxville, TN;60;45;63;43;Mostly sunny, mild;N;5;73%;4%;3
Las Vegas, NV;59;44;55;38;Showers around;W;5;71%;68%;1
Lexington, KY;55;35;59;39;Mostly sunny, mild;ESE;5;67%;3%;2
Little Rock, AR;66;38;65;43;Sunshine and mild;ESE;4;61%;8%;3
Long Beach, CA;59;48;60;47;Mostly cloudy, cool;WSW;5;68%;44%;1
Los Angeles, CA;59;48;60;47;Inc. clouds;SSE;5;83%;44%;2
Louisville, KY;61;32;57;38;Mostly sunny, mild;SE;4;67%;3%;2
Madison, WI;46;33;47;37;Mostly cloudy;SSW;7;70%;41%;2
Memphis, TN;66;40;65;48;Mostly sunny, mild;ESE;4;63%;4%;3
Miami, FL;75;61;74;62;Partly sunny, nice;NW;10;62%;12%;4
Milwaukee, WI;48;35;47;37;Mostly cloudy;SSW;10;78%;4%;2
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;38;32;39;32;Cloudy;E;6;82%;1%;1
Mobile, AL;58;53;69;55;Mostly sunny, warmer;NE;7;76%;7%;3
Montgomery, AL;56;52;69;50;Sunny and warmer;E;7;70%;8%;3
Mt. Washington, NH;31;11;16;13;Very windy, colder;NW;56;56%;2%;2
Nashville, TN;66;39;66;44;Sunny and warm;ESE;4;62%;5%;3
New Orleans, LA;59;53;65;55;Mostly sunny;E;6;78%;8%;3
New York, NY;54;37;46;30;Sunny and cooler;N;9;46%;1%;2
Newark, NJ;56;34;44;25;Sunny;N;7;48%;2%;2
Norfolk, VA;51;41;51;40;Mostly sunny;NNE;10;68%;1%;2
Oklahoma City, OK;62;40;65;45;Mostly sunny, mild;S;12;50%;5%;3
Olympia, WA;45;30;42;35;Rain and drizzle;S;5;86%;79%;1
Omaha, NE;51;33;52;37;Fog in the morning;S;9;67%;40%;2
Orlando, FL;72;55;68;63;Partly sunny, nice;NNE;9;78%;74%;2
Philadelphia, PA;53;34;47;27;Mostly sunny;NNE;7;56%;2%;2
Phoenix, AZ;69;54;60;48;Rain and a t-storm;SW;6;75%;85%;1
Pittsburgh, PA;55;27;42;29;Cooler;SSE;4;78%;1%;2
Portland, ME;46;30;39;22;Partly sunny;NNW;10;48%;0%;2
Portland, OR;47;34;41;38;Rain and drizzle;SE;6;87%;78%;0
Providence, RI;53;31;42;21;Sunny and cooler;N;8;45%;1%;2
Raleigh, NC;49;45;62;34;Mostly sunny;NNE;8;58%;4%;3
Reno, NV;40;28;41;26;Some sun;W;6;69%;51%;2
Richmond, VA;56;35;54;29;Mostly sunny;N;7;62%;1%;2
Roswell, NM;61;34;59;37;Mostly cloudy;SSW;5;47%;66%;1
Sacramento, CA;56;37;51;43;Mostly cloudy;SSE;5;89%;73%;1
Salt Lake City, UT;50;38;45;32;Rain and snow shower;SE;7;77%;77%;1
San Antonio, TX;71;37;72;44;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;48%;5%;3
San Diego, CA;61;52;61;51;A shower or two;WSW;7;77%;80%;1
San Francisco, CA;54;44;53;47;Mainly cloudy;SSW;7;71%;85%;1
Savannah, GA;64;57;68;45;A little a.m. rain;NNE;16;78%;55%;2
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;45;35;44;38;Periods of sun;SE;5;75%;74%;1
Sioux Falls, SD;37;26;39;27;Mostly cloudy;NE;4;81%;3%;1
Spokane, WA;42;34;41;29;Periods of sun;SSE;2;79%;41%;1
Springfield, IL;56;30;54;39;Areas of morning fog;S;10;70%;5%;2
St. Louis, MO;58;31;64;38;Fog in the morning;SSE;6;61%;4%;2
Tampa, FL;70;57;68;60;Partly sunny;N;6;85%;8%;2
Toledo, OH;52;29;44;31;Partly sunny;S;2;80%;1%;2
Tucson, AZ;66;52;56;46;Morning rain;SSW;7;73%;82%;1
Tulsa, OK;66;39;66;47;Mostly sunny, mild;S;8;53%;3%;3
Vero Beach, FL;71;53;69;61;Partly sunny, nice;NW;11;76%;42%;3
Washington, DC;52;36;50;29;Mostly sunny;NNW;7;64%;1%;2
Wichita, KS;57;38;62;43;Clouds and sun, mild;S;13;56%;6%;2
Wilmington, DE;49;33;48;27;Mostly sunny;NNE;8;57%;1%;2
