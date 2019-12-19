US Forecast
US Forecast for Friday, December 20, 2019
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;19;9;25;7;Sunny, but cold;NNW;7;49%;0%;2
Albuquerque, NM;40;22;46;24;Sunny;N;7;38%;0%;3
Anchorage, AK;17;8;15;6;Mostly cloudy, cold;N;1;75%;4%;0
Asheville, NC;47;26;53;32;Partly sunny;ESE;4;43%;5%;3
Atlanta, GA;50;28;54;40;Periods of sun;ENE;5;43%;7%;3
Atlantic City, NJ;32;26;39;28;Plenty of sun;N;10;48%;0%;2
Austin, TX;60;40;53;43;A little p.m. rain;N;2;77%;90%;1
Baltimore, MD;33;25;40;26;Mostly sunny;NNE;5;45%;3%;2
Baton Rouge, LA;57;33;59;47;Cloudy;ENE;6;57%;100%;1
Billings, MT;46;33;50;41;Mostly cloudy, mild;SW;15;38%;2%;1
Birmingham, AL;51;30;56;41;Partly sunny;ESE;6;44%;27%;3
Bismarck, ND;25;12;30;25;Mostly cloudy;SSW;6;90%;2%;1
Boise, ID;41;38;50;39;Some brightening;SE;10;50%;1%;2
Boston, MA;24;17;30;17;Sunny, but cold;NW;10;46%;0%;2
Bridgeport, CT;25;17;32;16;Sunny, but cold;NNW;9;43%;2%;2
Buffalo, NY;24;18;28;20;Cloudy;SE;6;64%;5%;1
Burlington, VT;12;4;17;6;Cold with some sun;ENE;6;65%;2%;1
Caribou, ME;11;9;25;11;Not as cold;NW;10;67%;6%;2
Casper, WY;33;21;35;29;Winds subsiding;SSW;25;59%;2%;2
Charleston, SC;52;34;57;43;Increasing clouds;NE;7;51%;9%;3
Charleston, WV;37;22;47;27;Milder;E;3;56%;4%;2
Charlotte, NC;46;25;54;34;Partly sunny;NE;3;42%;2%;3
Cheyenne, WY;42;26;43;32;Increasing clouds;W;14;44%;2%;2
Chicago, IL;37;26;41;30;Mostly cloudy;SSW;9;70%;1%;2
Cleveland, OH;31;23;37;29;Partly sunny;SSE;7;69%;5%;2
Columbia, SC;48;24;55;34;Partly sunny;NE;4;41%;5%;3
Columbus, OH;31;17;38;26;Not as cold;SE;4;73%;4%;2
Concord, NH;17;8;25;6;Plenty of sunshine;NW;9;53%;0%;2
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;58;38;52;41;A little p.m. rain;SE;8;58%;91%;1
Denver, CO;49;25;50;31;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;33%;2%;2
Des Moines, IA;49;28;43;24;Mostly sunny;SW;10;67%;0%;2
Detroit, MI;31;21;36;28;Increasing clouds;S;6;74%;6%;2
Dodge City, KS;55;21;50;22;Sunshine;WSW;10;47%;0%;3
Duluth, MN;21;18;29;18;Mostly cloudy;SW;5;85%;12%;1
El Paso, TX;53;30;54;29;Plenty of sun;N;6;37%;0%;3
Fairbanks, AK;-6;-30;-23;-30;Very cold;N;3;77%;7%;0
Fargo, ND;20;14;20;16;Clouds and sun;S;6;84%;3%;2
Grand Junction, CO;37;17;40;17;Mostly sunny;NNE;5;50%;0%;2
Grand Rapids, MI;33;24;37;29;Mostly cloudy;S;8;78%;5%;2
Hartford, CT;24;16;32;14;Sunny, not as cold;NNW;7;41%;1%;2
Helena, MT;37;29;47;28;Rather cloudy, mild;SE;7;57%;0%;1
Honolulu, HI;82;73;81;73;A little p.m. rain;ENE;21;67%;90%;2
Houston, TX;59;43;58;46;Mostly cloudy;NE;7;69%;69%;1
Indianapolis, IN;35;19;38;27;Turning cloudy;SSE;5;71%;4%;2
Jackson, MS;53;29;57;42;Rather cloudy;E;3;52%;16%;2
Jacksonville, FL;59;49;64;56;A passing shower;NE;14;69%;80%;2
Juneau, AK;39;32;36;29;A bit of snow;E;5;92%;90%;0
Kansas City, MO;49;32;48;28;Mostly sunny;SSW;8;60%;3%;2
Knoxville, TN;46;25;51;33;Partly sunny;NNE;4;52%;6%;3
Las Vegas, NV;58;34;56;36;Mostly sunny, cool;NNW;4;37%;0%;3
Lexington, KY;40;24;49;32;Milder;ESE;4;55%;5%;2
Little Rock, AR;55;29;49;33;Cloudy and cooler;NE;5;61%;13%;1
Long Beach, CA;68;43;72;47;Mostly sunny;NE;4;30%;1%;3
Los Angeles, CA;68;48;74;53;Mostly sunny;NE;4;29%;2%;3
Louisville, KY;42;24;48;31;Partly sunny;ESE;5;50%;6%;2
Madison, WI;37;23;39;27;Rather cloudy;SSW;7;71%;2%;2
Memphis, TN;50;29;52;35;Cloudy;SSE;4;54%;7%;1
Miami, FL;71;69;77;72;Winds subsiding;ENE;17;73%;68%;1
Milwaukee, WI;36;26;40;29;Mostly cloudy;SW;9;72%;0%;2
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;29;22;35;21;Partial sunshine;WSW;8;72%;1%;2
Mobile, AL;57;35;60;47;Partly sunny;NE;6;63%;33%;2
Montgomery, AL;56;31;55;43;Partly sunny;E;6;47%;21%;3
Mt. Washington, NH;-8;-9;10;4;Windy;NW;32;69%;2%;2
Nashville, TN;46;25;52;34;Partly sunny;E;4;52%;7%;3
New Orleans, LA;55;41;59;50;Cloudy;NE;8;62%;100%;2
New York, NY;27;23;34;24;Plenty of sunshine;N;9;37%;0%;2
Newark, NJ;26;21;34;20;Plenty of sunshine;NNW;7;40%;2%;2
Norfolk, VA;37;23;46;30;Mostly sunny;NNE;6;48%;1%;2
Oklahoma City, OK;57;36;54;36;Mostly cloudy;S;11;58%;12%;2
Olympia, WA;48;47;51;43;Rain, heavy at times;ESE;6;96%;95%;0
Omaha, NE;45;26;42;23;Mostly sunny;SSW;8;65%;0%;2
Orlando, FL;71;57;73;63;Mostly cloudy;ENE;12;66%;35%;1
Philadelphia, PA;30;22;37;23;Sunny, not as cold;N;7;41%;3%;2
Phoenix, AZ;65;37;66;41;Plenty of sunshine;ENE;4;35%;0%;3
Pittsburgh, PA;29;19;36;25;Not as cold;E;3;65%;3%;2
Portland, ME;24;13;29;16;Plenty of sun;NW;11;46%;0%;2
Portland, OR;53;51;55;49;Rain, becoming heavy;SSE;10;79%;97%;0
Providence, RI;22;15;31;14;Sunny, but cold;NNW;8;43%;0%;2
Raleigh, NC;42;23;53;29;Becoming cloudy;ENE;3;47%;3%;3
Reno, NV;48;31;52;32;Mostly cloudy;SSW;5;51%;1%;2
Richmond, VA;38;20;45;24;Mostly sunny;NNE;5;49%;3%;2
Roswell, NM;50;26;59;24;Plenty of sun;NNW;10;26%;0%;3
Sacramento, CA;55;44;61;43;Rather cloudy;SSE;5;82%;12%;1
Salt Lake City, UT;38;24;42;28;Partly sunny;SSE;7;61%;0%;2
San Antonio, TX;61;43;54;43;Cooler, p.m. rain;NNE;6;86%;92%;1
San Diego, CA;65;46;72;49;Mostly sunny;E;5;35%;1%;3
San Francisco, CA;58;49;59;51;Mostly cloudy;SSE;5;76%;27%;1
Savannah, GA;53;33;58;44;Partly sunny;NE;8;55%;19%;3
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;50;46;53;46;Rain, heavy at times;SSE;9;89%;96%;0
Sioux Falls, SD;36;20;30;20;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;76%;1%;2
Spokane, WA;39;37;50;43;Occasional rain;SSE;13;71%;85%;0
Springfield, IL;38;25;43;27;Clearing;SSW;8;72%;2%;2
St. Louis, MO;43;22;43;24;Clearing;S;5;67%;3%;2
Tampa, FL;68;56;74;63;Variable cloudiness;ENE;9;67%;17%;1
Toledo, OH;32;18;36;26;Clouding up;S;2;81%;6%;2
Tucson, AZ;62;35;68;41;Plenty of sun;ESE;5;37%;0%;3
Tulsa, OK;60;35;54;38;Clouds and sun;SSE;8;54%;32%;3
Vero Beach, FL;73;61;75;66;Winds subsiding;ENE;17;65%;66%;1
Washington, DC;35;23;42;27;Mostly sunny;NNE;5;49%;2%;2
Wichita, KS;52;31;50;24;Turning sunny;SSE;8;59%;5%;2
Wilmington, DE;30;23;38;23;Plenty of sunshine;N;7;43%;1%;2
_____
