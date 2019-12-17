US Forecast
US Forecast for Wednesday, December 18, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;30;21;35;7;A snow squall;WNW;14;58%;63%;1
Albuquerque, NM;39;19;42;21;Mostly cloudy, cold;WSW;2;33%;0%;2
Anchorage, AK;26;21;28;18;Increasing clouds;NNE;8;69%;41%;0
Asheville, NC;59;26;41;23;Sunny and cooler;NW;12;45%;2%;3
Atlanta, GA;63;30;47;27;Sunny, but chilly;NW;9;44%;3%;3
Atlantic City, NJ;50;34;42;23;Increasingly windy;WNW;19;45%;2%;2
Austin, TX;55;31;61;32;Plenty of sun;SW;2;31%;2%;3
Baltimore, MD;44;31;40;22;A snow shower;NW;16;48%;55%;2
Baton Rouge, LA;46;33;55;31;Plenty of sunshine;NNE;7;47%;4%;3
Billings, MT;42;32;46;30;Mostly cloudy;WSW;16;28%;1%;1
Birmingham, AL;47;28;48;26;Plenty of sun;NNW;7;49%;0%;3
Bismarck, ND;22;7;35;9;Mostly sunny;SW;6;74%;3%;2
Boise, ID;37;24;37;30;Cloudy;SE;6;53%;44%;1
Boston, MA;35;31;37;16;A snow shower;W;21;48%;59%;2
Bridgeport, CT;32;26;37;14;A snow shower;WNW;20;50%;68%;2
Buffalo, NY;33;25;28;10;A couple of squalls;WNW;25;65%;68%;1
Burlington, VT;28;24;30;4;A couple of squalls;WNW;9;73%;86%;0
Caribou, ME;25;10;20;5;Mostly cloudy;NW;5;64%;44%;1
Casper, WY;25;18;34;21;Windy in the morning;SSW;22;46%;0%;2
Charleston, SC;70;43;52;34;Mostly sunny, cooler;NW;10;48%;9%;3
Charleston, WV;42;25;33;17;Sunshine and colder;WNW;7;67%;4%;2
Charlotte, NC;64;31;50;25;Mostly sunny, cooler;NNW;6;38%;3%;3
Cheyenne, WY;34;24;46;22;Partly sunny, milder;WSW;10;30%;0%;2
Chicago, IL;32;13;23;19;Very cold;SSW;9;47%;4%;2
Cleveland, OH;34;27;28;17;Snow showers, windy;NW;23;59%;70%;1
Columbia, SC;66;36;51;28;Sunny and cooler;NW;6;44%;4%;3
Columbus, OH;32;20;25;9;Mostly sunny;WNW;10;61%;6%;2
Concord, NH;27;21;34;8;P.M. snow showers;WNW;7;63%;72%;2
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;50;30;59;32;Sunny and milder;SSW;6;38%;2%;3
Denver, CO;44;25;51;27;Partly sunny, milder;SSW;5;27%;1%;2
Des Moines, IA;36;13;30;22;Mostly sunny;SSW;9;66%;4%;2
Detroit, MI;33;19;23;12;Morning flurries;WNW;12;48%;55%;2
Dodge City, KS;44;18;56;26;Sunny, not as cool;SW;12;32%;3%;3
Duluth, MN;21;-10;10;7;Frigid;SW;6;63%;5%;1
El Paso, TX;46;24;48;31;Mainly cloudy;ESE;4;34%;0%;3
Fairbanks, AK;7;-5;-1;-23;Clear;NNW;4;51%;7%;0
Fargo, ND;16;-12;15;12;Partly sunny;SSW;14;80%;2%;2
Grand Junction, CO;32;14;36;16;Partly sunny;N;4;44%;0%;2
Grand Rapids, MI;33;16;20;12;Very cold;SSW;10;59%;6%;1
Hartford, CT;31;25;37;12;A snow squall;WNW;17;53%;58%;2
Helena, MT;34;18;35;19;Turning out cloudy;SW;4;50%;1%;2
Honolulu, HI;83;75;83;73;A shower in the p.m.;ENE;15;63%;60%;4
Houston, TX;53;34;58;35;Plenty of sun;ENE;5;39%;5%;3
Indianapolis, IN;33;20;24;9;Mostly sunny, cold;SW;7;67%;2%;2
Jackson, MS;41;27;51;28;Plenty of sun;NE;4;55%;1%;3
Jacksonville, FL;81;46;57;38;Decreasing clouds;N;11;65%;24%;3
Juneau, AK;35;32;39;32;A little snow;E;8;92%;85%;0
Kansas City, MO;33;18;39;28;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;5;67%;4%;2
Knoxville, TN;57;27;44;25;Sunny, but chilly;NNE;6;51%;0%;3
Las Vegas, NV;53;28;49;31;Periods of sun;NW;4;35%;0%;2
Lexington, KY;36;25;33;19;Sunny, but chilly;NNW;8;72%;0%;2
Little Rock, AR;46;27;52;27;Sunny and milder;SSE;5;45%;2%;3
Long Beach, CA;68;42;64;41;Mostly cloudy;NE;5;34%;0%;2
Los Angeles, CA;70;44;64;45;Mostly cloudy, cool;NNE;5;32%;1%;2
Louisville, KY;39;27;35;20;Sunny, but chilly;WNW;7;61%;0%;2
Madison, WI;29;5;18;15;Bitterly cold;S;5;46%;5%;2
Memphis, TN;35;27;48;28;Plenty of sun;SE;4;60%;0%;3
Miami, FL;82;74;80;66;Cloudy with showers;NNW;8;84%;94%;1
Milwaukee, WI;32;10;19;14;Bitterly cold;S;9;44%;4%;2
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;26;-4;17;13;Partly sunny;S;8;63%;1%;1
Mobile, AL;54;33;53;32;Plenty of sun;N;9;46%;7%;3
Montgomery, AL;55;30;49;28;Sunny, but chilly;N;8;47%;3%;3
Mt. Washington, NH;21;5;9;-15;Very windy;WNW;38;97%;91%;1
Nashville, TN;38;25;45;23;Plenty of sunshine;NNE;5;53%;0%;3
New Orleans, LA;50;38;54;39;Sunny, but cool;NNE;10;49%;6%;3
New York, NY;37;30;37;17;A snow shower;WNW;21;44%;55%;2
Newark, NJ;34;28;37;15;A snow shower;WNW;16;47%;60%;2
Norfolk, VA;68;34;48;27;Mostly sunny, cooler;NW;8;42%;3%;2
Oklahoma City, OK;46;23;54;30;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;6;39%;3%;3
Olympia, WA;45;32;45;40;Spotty showers;S;6;77%;90%;0
Omaha, NE;40;16;36;22;Mostly sunny;SSW;11;70%;4%;2
Orlando, FL;83;62;63;47;Occasional a.m. rain;N;13;63%;57%;1
Philadelphia, PA;39;30;38;19;A snow shower;WNW;17;47%;55%;2
Phoenix, AZ;63;43;65;38;Partial sunshine;ENE;7;20%;0%;3
Pittsburgh, PA;36;24;28;14;A snow squall;WNW;20;61%;60%;1
Portland, ME;31;27;36;15;P.M. snow showers;W;8;56%;82%;1
Portland, OR;47;35;45;42;Spotty showers;SSW;8;72%;85%;0
Providence, RI;34;27;38;13;A snow shower;W;17;48%;59%;2
Raleigh, NC;66;33;49;24;Mostly sunny, cooler;NW;6;46%;2%;3
Reno, NV;37;24;42;31;Mostly cloudy;WSW;5;54%;29%;1
Richmond, VA;65;27;47;22;Sunny and cooler;NW;8;44%;2%;2
Roswell, NM;45;19;49;21;Mostly sunny, chilly;S;5;33%;0%;3
Sacramento, CA;55;40;53;42;Showers around;NNW;7;76%;87%;1
Salt Lake City, UT;32;16;37;22;Becoming cloudy;E;5;59%;1%;2
San Antonio, TX;55;26;60;30;Plenty of sunshine;ESE;4;38%;3%;3
San Diego, CA;66;44;64;44;Mostly cloudy;ENE;6;41%;0%;2
San Francisco, CA;58;50;55;48;Morning showers;NE;8;73%;79%;1
Savannah, GA;75;43;55;30;Sunshine and cooler;NW;11;45%;9%;3
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;48;39;46;42;Spotty showers;SE;7;71%;90%;0
Sioux Falls, SD;30;6;30;14;Mostly sunny;W;11;72%;3%;2
Spokane, WA;37;26;39;29;Cloudy;SSE;1;63%;66%;1
Springfield, IL;24;17;29;18;Mostly sunny, chilly;SSE;6;66%;2%;2
St. Louis, MO;34;19;31;19;Plenty of sun;S;5;74%;2%;2
Tampa, FL;81;57;63;43;Rather cloudy;NNE;8;71%;29%;2
Toledo, OH;35;23;23;11;Colder;WNW;11;52%;0%;2
Tucson, AZ;57;41;61;37;Partly sunny;ESE;12;26%;0%;3
Tulsa, OK;46;23;52;29;Plenty of sun;S;4;44%;4%;3
Vero Beach, FL;87;67;69;61;A little a.m. rain;NNE;14;82%;85%;1
Washington, DC;45;31;42;24;Increasingly windy;NW;16;45%;2%;2
Wichita, KS;38;16;46;24;Plenty of sunshine;S;6;62%;3%;2
Wilmington, DE;40;30;40;21;A snow shower;WNW;16;48%;55%;2
