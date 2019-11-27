US Forecast
US Forecast for Thursday, November 28, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;51;42;45;29;Windy;NNW;24;59%;25%;1
Albuquerque, NM;40;29;40;37;Rain/snow showers;ESE;9;95%;85%;1
Anchorage, AK;36;35;39;32;Periods of rain;NNE;8;81%;87%;0
Asheville, NC;68;36;52;37;Partly sunny, cooler;NW;13;46%;7%;3
Atlanta, GA;71;41;61;43;Partly sunny, cooler;NNW;9;44%;13%;3
Atlantic City, NJ;56;45;52;35;Very windy, cooler;NNW;26;56%;2%;2
Austin, TX;59;49;59;56;Cloudy with a shower;N;3;66%;82%;1
Baltimore, MD;63;45;52;36;Windy and cooler;NNW;19;46%;1%;2
Baton Rouge, LA;71;52;68;53;Clouds and sun;E;6;70%;11%;3
Billings, MT;33;20;31;18;A bit of snow;N;8;73%;79%;1
Birmingham, AL;69;40;59;45;Partly sunny;NNE;7;51%;16%;3
Bismarck, ND;29;19;29;26;Cloudy;SE;13;72%;47%;1
Boise, ID;43;26;39;23;Cloudy, snow showers;E;5;75%;71%;1
Boston, MA;53;43;47;33;A little a.m. rain;NW;29;64%;65%;1
Bridgeport, CT;54;41;50;30;Windy;NNW;26;61%;3%;2
Buffalo, NY;59;37;39;27;Snow showers;N;24;71%;71%;1
Burlington, VT;47;37;38;27;Windy;NNW;23;68%;70%;1
Caribou, ME;36;26;35;20;A little snow;NNW;13;84%;58%;0
Casper, WY;23;11;35;17;Not as cold;E;8;70%;15%;2
Charleston, SC;73;49;66;43;Partly sunny;N;16;45%;0%;3
Charleston, WV;68;36;43;32;Morning flurries;WNW;16;60%;55%;1
Charlotte, NC;67;41;61;37;Partly sunny, breezy;NNE;15;39%;0%;3
Cheyenne, WY;19;14;31;21;Not as cold;SW;8;85%;8%;1
Chicago, IL;47;31;39;35;Mainly cloudy;NNE;10;67%;12%;1
Cleveland, OH;58;38;40;34;Winds subsiding;N;18;68%;3%;1
Columbia, SC;72;43;66;39;Partly sunny, breezy;NNE;15;38%;0%;3
Columbus, OH;57;32;41;31;Winds subsiding;N;15;59%;0%;1
Concord, NH;48;38;42;24;Very windy;NNW;25;70%;27%;2
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;52;41;48;44;Spotty showers;NE;10;77%;86%;1
Denver, CO;29;15;33;26;Partly sunny, cold;SSW;5;93%;11%;2
Des Moines, IA;37;23;35;29;Cloudy;ESE;6;73%;74%;1
Detroit, MI;53;33;39;31;Winds subsiding;N;19;65%;3%;1
Dodge City, KS;41;26;37;33;Rain and snow shower;SSE;18;89%;64%;1
Duluth, MN;28;18;31;27;Low clouds;ESE;5;70%;16%;1
El Paso, TX;53;41;62;52;Periods of sun;ESE;5;65%;44%;2
Fairbanks, AK;24;23;31;21;Snow at times;N;6;72%;77%;0
Fargo, ND;28;21;29;26;Cloudy;SE;8;76%;57%;1
Grand Junction, CO;37;30;51;36;A passing shower;ENE;8;56%;85%;1
Grand Rapids, MI;53;34;40;29;Periods of sun;E;6;65%;1%;1
Hartford, CT;51;42;48;31;Very windy;NNW;27;61%;3%;2
Helena, MT;26;16;19;9;A little snow;NW;19;83%;89%;0
Honolulu, HI;85;74;85;73;Mostly sunny;ENE;9;63%;30%;4
Houston, TX;67;58;68;63;Mostly cloudy;E;8;78%;73%;1
Indianapolis, IN;50;29;39;34;Colder;NNE;6;70%;10%;1
Jackson, MS;65;44;60;47;Turning cloudy;E;6;55%;20%;3
Jacksonville, FL;80;59;73;51;Partly sunny, nice;N;7;47%;7%;3
Juneau, AK;28;22;33;30;Chilly with some sun;ENE;6;83%;34%;1
Kansas City, MO;42;27;38;34;Cloudy, p.m. snow;ESE;6;71%;81%;1
Knoxville, TN;64;34;51;38;Partly sunny, cooler;NE;5;61%;7%;3
Las Vegas, NV;61;38;52;41;Cold with rain;NNE;8;66%;89%;1
Lexington, KY;60;33;43;34;Cooler;NE;7;67%;4%;2
Little Rock, AR;55;40;45;40;A little p.m. rain;ENE;8;72%;81%;1
Long Beach, CA;58;48;57;45;Cool with rain;W;8;77%;90%;1
Los Angeles, CA;57;49;54;45;Cool with rain;SSW;6;83%;88%;1
Louisville, KY;60;34;44;36;Cooler;NE;6;58%;9%;3
Madison, WI;43;27;36;31;Cloudy;E;5;63%;44%;1
Memphis, TN;55;38;48;41;A thick cloud cover;ENE;8;60%;44%;1
Miami, FL;81;69;83;67;Mostly sunny;N;8;57%;1%;4
Milwaukee, WI;48;29;39;32;Mostly cloudy;NNE;7;69%;41%;1
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;32;15;30;25;Cloudy;ESE;5;82%;45%;1
Mobile, AL;75;51;67;49;Mostly sunny, nice;NNE;7;55%;8%;3
Montgomery, AL;76;44;64;45;Partly sunny;NNE;6;47%;14%;3
Mt. Washington, NH;31;18;19;10;Windy;NW;41;90%;71%;1
Nashville, TN;59;33;47;38;Cooler;NNE;5;57%;55%;2
New Orleans, LA;72;56;67;55;Partly sunny;ENE;8;64%;8%;4
New York, NY;58;44;51;33;Windy and cooler;NNW;30;52%;2%;2
Newark, NJ;57;43;51;31;Windy;NNW;24;53%;5%;2
Norfolk, VA;62;46;54;38;Mostly sunny, cooler;NNW;15;46%;0%;3
Oklahoma City, OK;47;35;42;39;Chilly with rain;SSE;10;91%;86%;1
Olympia, WA;46;26;42;21;Sunshine, but chilly;NNE;8;55%;6%;2
Omaha, NE;34;19;33;30;A little icy mix;SE;9;83%;80%;1
Orlando, FL;78;63;81;57;Partly sunny;NNE;7;61%;11%;4
Philadelphia, PA;57;43;52;33;Mostly sunny, cooler;NNW;15;51%;3%;2
Phoenix, AZ;70;56;67;51;A little rain;SSE;7;61%;90%;1
Pittsburgh, PA;63;35;40;30;Winds subsiding;WNW;16;63%;41%;1
Portland, ME;47;37;41;31;Very windy;NNW;26;74%;55%;2
Portland, OR;45;31;42;27;Mostly sunny, chilly;E;10;53%;10%;2
Providence, RI;53;42;48;30;Windy;NNW;23;64%;55%;2
Raleigh, NC;65;43;58;33;Mostly sunny, breezy;NNW;14;45%;0%;3
Reno, NV;39;20;34;22;A snow shower;NNW;5;85%;78%;1
Richmond, VA;59;42;55;35;Mostly sunny, breezy;NNW;15;43%;0%;3
Roswell, NM;48;33;42;40;Decreasing clouds;E;6;91%;66%;1
Sacramento, CA;53;41;52;35;A passing shower;NW;6;81%;61%;1
Salt Lake City, UT;39;31;39;32;A bit of snow;SE;7;83%;91%;1
San Antonio, TX;61;49;60;55;Cloudy with a shower;NE;7;76%;83%;1
San Diego, CA;64;53;62;52;Cool with heavy rain;W;12;75%;93%;1
San Francisco, CA;51;43;50;41;A passing shower;N;8;67%;66%;1
Savannah, GA;77;47;69;44;Mostly sunny, breezy;N;15;45%;0%;3
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;47;30;43;28;Sunny, but chilly;NE;11;48%;7%;2
Sioux Falls, SD;31;13;29;25;A bit of p.m. snow;SE;10;85%;86%;1
Spokane, WA;37;22;35;18;Partly sunny, chilly;NNE;9;44%;2%;2
Springfield, IL;42;26;39;31;Cloudy and chilly;ENE;4;68%;27%;1
St. Louis, MO;47;30;39;35;A little p.m. rain;ESE;4;69%;67%;1
Tampa, FL;78;60;80;53;Sunshine and humid;N;5;81%;5%;4
Toledo, OH;56;35;42;30;Winds subsiding;NNE;17;63%;0%;1
Tucson, AZ;66;54;65;52;Occasional rain;S;8;74%;89%;1
Tulsa, OK;51;36;42;39;Chilly with rain;SE;7;80%;87%;1
Vero Beach, FL;81;55;79;59;Partly sunny;N;9;71%;4%;4
Washington, DC;58;44;52;37;Winds subsiding;NNW;16;49%;0%;2
Wichita, KS;46;31;39;36;Colder with rain;SSE;10;81%;74%;1
Wilmington, DE;57;42;51;33;Winds subsiding;NNW;18;54%;2%;2
