US Forecast
US Forecast for Tuesday, October 1, 2019
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;68;56;76;65;Mostly cloudy;S;10;67%;67%;1
Albuquerque, NM;85;61;81;54;A passing shower;SSW;12;45%;55%;4
Anchorage, AK;53;42;51;39;Occasional rain;NNE;16;81%;70%;1
Asheville, NC;85;68;84;64;A t-storm in spots;SSE;4;75%;47%;4
Atlanta, GA;91;72;91;69;Partial sunshine;ESE;5;69%;31%;4
Atlantic City, NJ;72;63;76;69;Turning sunny;SSW;10;61%;14%;4
Austin, TX;93;74;96;73;Partial sunshine;SSE;8;56%;45%;6
Baltimore, MD;74;67;83;72;Warmer;SSW;4;66%;12%;4
Baton Rouge, LA;92;72;95;72;Sunny, hot and humid;SE;6;67%;19%;6
Billings, MT;48;31;39;32;Snow to rain;ENE;7;89%;80%;1
Birmingham, AL;91;70;97;71;Hot with lots of sun;ESE;5;59%;16%;6
Bismarck, ND;50;38;45;37;Partly sunny, chilly;NE;8;96%;44%;2
Boise, ID;58;33;58;33;Partly sunny, cool;WNW;8;52%;5%;4
Boston, MA;60;53;74;66;A shower in the p.m.;SW;10;57%;80%;2
Bridgeport, CT;67;58;75;66;Some sun, more humid;SW;9;62%;32%;3
Buffalo, NY;70;64;80;65;A shower or t-storm;SW;14;79%;85%;2
Burlington, VT;62;54;72;55;A shower in the p.m.;SSE;14;79%;85%;1
Caribou, ME;53;38;54;41;Rain and drizzle;NW;7;78%;88%;1
Casper, WY;54;30;44;29;Mostly cloudy;ENE;14;81%;81%;1
Charleston, SC;88;73;86;69;Humid with sunshine;ENE;8;73%;9%;4
Charleston, WV;94;68;95;69;Mostly sunny;SSW;5;63%;19%;5
Charlotte, NC;90;71;88;68;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;4;65%;29%;3
Cheyenne, WY;59;39;51;37;Mostly cloudy;E;9;85%;68%;1
Chicago, IL;83;72;83;68;Partly sunny;SSW;9;73%;55%;3
Cleveland, OH;80;71;88;71;Sun and some clouds;SW;11;57%;40%;4
Columbia, SC;97;71;91;67;Mostly sunny, warm;ESE;5;64%;27%;5
Columbus, OH;91;68;92;69;Sunshine, hot, humid;SW;7;67%;16%;5
Concord, NH;60;42;71;61;A shower in the p.m.;SW;9;83%;82%;1
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;93;76;94;75;Partly sunny, breezy;S;15;57%;6%;6
Denver, CO;78;47;63;43;Mostly cloudy;NE;7;69%;69%;4
Des Moines, IA;87;72;76;59;Rain, a thunderstorm;NNW;9;85%;90%;1
Detroit, MI;77;68;87;66;Partly sunny;SW;7;75%;72%;4
Dodge City, KS;91;70;76;60;Thunderstorms;S;19;87%;90%;1
Duluth, MN;63;48;54;45;A shower in the a.m.;NE;7;90%;66%;1
El Paso, TX;88;68;81;63;Spotty showers;SW;7;53%;70%;3
Fairbanks, AK;52;34;49;36;Showers around;NNW;6;72%;91%;0
Fargo, ND;59;41;49;39;Partly sunny;N;10;85%;29%;2
Grand Junction, CO;75;49;73;39;Sunny and beautiful;WNW;11;23%;2%;5
Grand Rapids, MI;81;71;80;63;A t-storm around;SSW;9;83%;79%;2
Hartford, CT;69;55;75;66;Some sun, more humid;SSW;8;63%;33%;3
Helena, MT;39;22;39;26;Mostly sunny, chilly;WSW;3;82%;57%;4
Honolulu, HI;88;75;88;76;A shower or two;ENE;17;61%;84%;9
Houston, TX;91;76;91;76;Partly sunny;SE;7;73%;11%;6
Indianapolis, IN;91;70;91;72;Mostly sunny;SSW;8;63%;20%;4
Jackson, MS;94;72;96;74;Mostly sunny;N;4;53%;7%;6
Jacksonville, FL;90;76;88;74;A t-storm in spots;NE;10;70%;47%;6
Juneau, AK;49;46;52;44;Breezy with rain;ESE;16;91%;94%;0
Kansas City, MO;89;75;90;69;A t-storm or two;S;13;61%;86%;3
Knoxville, TN;93;71;93;70;Clouds and sun;S;4;66%;25%;4
Las Vegas, NV;80;53;78;55;Sunny, but cool;NW;6;15%;0%;5
Lexington, KY;95;71;96;70;Partly sunny;SSW;6;62%;17%;5
Little Rock, AR;93;71;93;71;Mostly sunny;S;6;62%;9%;5
Long Beach, CA;76;59;78;59;Nice with sunshine;W;7;46%;3%;5
Los Angeles, CA;75;57;76;58;Sunny, but cool;SSW;6;43%;3%;5
Louisville, KY;97;72;97;72;Sunshine, hot, humid;S;6;59%;14%;5
Madison, WI;82;71;76;56;Rain, a thunderstorm;NE;5;87%;90%;1
Memphis, TN;94;73;96;73;Mostly sunny;SW;6;53%;7%;5
Miami, FL;86;79;87;79;A t-storm in spots;NE;14;64%;78%;5
Milwaukee, WI;86;70;80;58;Rain, a thunderstorm;NNW;10;78%;86%;1
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;82;54;58;48;A bit of rain;NNE;10;78%;80%;1
Mobile, AL;94;74;95;75;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;61%;19%;6
Montgomery, AL;96;70;93;70;Lots of sun, warm;ESE;5;60%;15%;6
Mt. Washington, NH;46;37;52;42;Very windy, a shower;W;38;93%;82%;1
Nashville, TN;96;70;98;69;Mostly sunny and hot;SSW;5;58%;10%;5
New Orleans, LA;91;76;93;77;Sunny;SE;7;64%;22%;6
New York, NY;71;62;77;70;Turning sunny;SW;8;55%;32%;3
Newark, NJ;70;60;79;68;Clouds, then sun;SW;7;58%;33%;3
Norfolk, VA;78;64;81;65;Turning sunny;S;5;63%;5%;5
Oklahoma City, OK;87;73;88;73;Partly sunny;S;14;71%;20%;3
Olympia, WA;60;35;63;37;Mostly sunny;SW;3;58%;22%;4
Omaha, NE;89;67;72;54;Heavy rain, cooler;N;10;88%;95%;1
Orlando, FL;90;74;89;72;A t-storm in spots;ENE;14;63%;47%;7
Philadelphia, PA;76;62;82;69;Clearing and warmer;SSW;6;57%;25%;3
Phoenix, AZ;91;64;88;64;Plenty of sun;WNW;6;23%;0%;6
Pittsburgh, PA;82;67;89;70;Mostly sunny;WSW;7;70%;44%;4
Portland, ME;55;50;65;62;A shower in the p.m.;SW;11;77%;80%;1
Portland, OR;59;37;64;40;Plenty of sunshine;NNE;4;56%;9%;4
Providence, RI;66;49;71;63;Clouds and sunshine;SW;8;63%;33%;2
Raleigh, NC;87;65;86;65;Partly sunny;S;4;67%;3%;4
Reno, NV;51;28;57;32;Sunny, but cold;NE;5;51%;0%;5
Richmond, VA;79;64;86;68;Clearing;S;5;63%;12%;4
Roswell, NM;80;65;79;62;Thunderstorms;S;12;72%;72%;3
Sacramento, CA;67;44;74;43;Sunny, but cool;NW;6;46%;3%;5
Salt Lake City, UT;59;38;60;39;Sunny, but cool;NNE;8;48%;50%;5
San Antonio, TX;92;78;95;76;Mostly sunny;SE;9;64%;70%;7
San Diego, CA;71;60;73;59;Cool with sunshine;N;7;56%;2%;6
San Francisco, CA;62;50;66;51;Sunshine, but cool;WSW;8;52%;3%;5
Savannah, GA;92;73;88;70;Mostly sunny;E;9;71%;28%;5
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;60;41;62;44;Mostly sunny;E;4;53%;22%;4
Sioux Falls, SD;86;49;54;45;A shower or two;NNE;14;84%;67%;1
Spokane, WA;50;25;54;27;Cool with some sun;N;1;58%;8%;3
Springfield, IL;89;70;90;71;Mostly sunny;SSW;9;64%;23%;5
St. Louis, MO;94;70;93;72;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;61%;17%;5
Tampa, FL;90;74;92;73;Partly sunny, humid;ENE;9;65%;29%;6
Toledo, OH;83;68;88;67;Partly sunny;SW;6;63%;36%;4
Tucson, AZ;91;61;89;61;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;8;32%;0%;6
Tulsa, OK;90;74;90;74;Mostly sunny, warm;S;10;66%;16%;5
Vero Beach, FL;89;75;87;75;A t-storm in spots;ENE;16;66%;74%;6
Washington, DC;72;65;84;70;Warmer;S;6;62%;10%;4
Wichita, KS;88;74;87;69;Periods of sun;WSW;17;72%;44%;2
Wilmington, DE;73;62;80;68;Clouds, then sun;SSW;8;63%;21%;3
_____
