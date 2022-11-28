The Nation's Weather for Monday, November 28, 2022

NATIONAL SUMMARY

In the wake of drenching rain from Sunday night, much of the

Midwest and Northeast will be dry with improving travel

conditions today. A few rain showers are likely to linger

from West Virginia to western New York state with spotty

snow showers farther north in New York state and northern

New England. Since Canadian air will be shut off over much

of the East and Central states, mild conditions are in store

for the end of November. The weather pattern is gearing up

for another change, however. As a storm pushes inland over

the West, areas of snow will shift southeastward toward the

central Rockies. Rain and snow showers are forecast for some

of the coastal areas in Washington and Oregon.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 90 at Immokalee, FL

National Low Sunday -3 at Farson, WY

